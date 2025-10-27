International News Briefs for Monday, October 27, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Venezuela Denounces the U.S. for Docking Warship in Trinidad and Tobago

Oct 27, 2025

Venezuela is denouncing the United States for docking a U.S. warship in Trinidad and Tobago as tensions in the region continue to escalate. The Pentagon is also sending the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, to the Caribbean. The carrier can hold 90 airplanes and attack helicopters.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced the U.S. had struck another vessel in the Caribbean, killing six people. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the victims were suspected drug traffickers, but offered no proof. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused President Trump of fabricating a war.

President Nicolás Maduro: “And the people of the United States know that they’re making up a new eternal war. They promised that they will never enter a war, and they’re making up a war, that we will avoid. How? With the mobilization of the peoples of South America, as South America and the Caribbean all say no to war, yes to peace, yes to prosperity, yes to harmony and living together.”

On Friday, the Trump administration sanctioned Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his wife and other Colombian officials. In recent weeks, Petro has denounced the U.S. attacks on boats in the Caribbean.

Also on Friday, 10 former Caribbean leaders denounced Trump’s military escalation in the region. The former leaders wrote, “The gravity of the present signals demands that we use all existing channels for dialogue to perpetuate a Zone of Peace.”

[Editors Note: Even though the Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro is an illegitimate dictator after stealing the last election, such is not justification for US military intervention.]

Israel Kills 2 People in Southern Gaza

Oct 27, 2025

An Israeli drone strike in southern Gaza has killed two people as Israel continues to attack Palestinians two weeks after the U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect. Officials in Gaza say Israel has killed about 100 Palestinians over the past two weeks. Meanwhile, Israel is continuing to limit aid into the famine-stricken Gaza Strip.

This all comes as Hamas is expanding its search for the remains of 13 deceased Israeli captives in Gaza. Over the weekend, a team from Egypt and the Red Cross entered Gaza to help with the search.

We will have more on Gaza later in the program.

Israel Strikes Lebanon, Killing 3 People

Oct 27, 2025

On Sunday, Israel carried out multiple strikes in Lebanon, killing three people. U.N. peacekeeping forces in Lebanon also shot down an Israeli drone. The U.N. forces said the drone had dropped a grenade near the peacekeepers. Israel denied the claim.

U.S. Federal Government Shutdown Enters 27th Day

Oct 27, 2025

The U.S. federal government shutdown has entered its 27th day. Funding for food assistance programs used by over 40 million people will run out on Saturday. Democratic lawmakers have criticized the Trump administration for refusing to draw on a contingency fund to continue funding Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and WIC benefits.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said military troops will keep getting paid in part due to a $130 million private donation. The New York Times has revealed the donor to be the reclusive right-wing billionaire Timothy Mellon. Budget experts say using a private donation to pay troops would violate federal law.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut appeared on CNN Sunday and said Trump is using the shutdown to expand his power.

Sen. Chris Murphy: “He likes the fact that the government is closed, because he thinks he can exercise king-like powers. He can open up the parts of the government that he wants. He can pay the employees who are loyal to him. I mean, this is a leader who is trying to transition our government from a democracy to something much closer to a totalitarian state.”

U.S. and China Agree to Framework of New Trade Deal

Oct 27, 2025

President Trump has arrived in Japan, the second stop on his Asia trip. On the flight to Japan, Trump refused to rule out running for a third term, even though the 22nd Amendment forbids a president from being elected to office “more than twice.”

On Sunday, Trump met in Malaysia with the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia, who signed a deal to expand their ceasefire. On Thursday, Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea during the APEC summit. Over the weekend, the U.S. and China agreed to the framework of a new trade deal.

On Saturday, over a thousand South Korean protesters rallied in Seoul to protest ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Lee Mi-seon: “At a time when our country should be focused on managing our own finances, the U.S. is acting like a robber, sudden, coercive and almost plundering us. Asking us to invest $350 billion, which is an absurd amount, and nearly 80% of our foreign reserves in the U.S. all of a sudden is far too forceful. I believe South Korea should firmly express its refusal to this demand.”

Trump Announces 10% Tariffs on Canada in Response to Ad Featuring Ronald Reagan

Oct 27, 2025

In other trade news, Trump has announced he is raising tariffs on Canada by 10%. The move comes in response to an ad produced by the government of Ontario that featured a clip of former President Ronald Reagan warning of the dire consequences of high tariffs.

Far-Right President Milei’s Party Wins Decisive Victory in Argentina’s Midterm Elections

Oct 27, 2025

In Argentina, far-right President Javier Milei’s party won a decisive victory in the country’s midterm elections, picking up 14 seats in the Senate and 64 in the lower house of Congress. But it’s still short of a congressional majority for Milei’s party. It comes after President Trump earlier this month promised a $40 billion bailout for Argentina if Milei’s party was victorious in elections. After the results, Trump told reporters, “We’ve made a lot of money based on that election.” Since taking office in 2023, Milei has imposed painful austerity measures on the country, slashing thousands of government jobs and curbing public investments in infrastructure, healthcare and education, which led to widespread protests. Earlier this year, Milei appeared on stage with Elon Musk at the conservative CPAC conference in the U.S., wielding a chain saw to symbolize cuts to government programs.

Independent Socialist Catherine Connolly Wins Irish Presidency

Oct 27, 2025

Voters in Ireland have elected the independent socialist Catherine Connolly to be president. Connolly is a critic of NATO who has accused the United States and Britain of enabling genocide in Gaza. She spoke to supporters in Dublin on Saturday.

President-elect Catherine Connolly: “I will be a president who listens and who reflects and who speaks when it’s necessary, and a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change.”

RSF Claims It Has Captured Sudanese Army Base in Darfur

Oct 27, 2025

The United Nations is calling for the safe passage of civilians trapped in El Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region, after the UAE-backed paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced they’ve seized the Sudanese army’s main base in the city. The Sudanese army has yet to acknowledge that they’ve lost control of El Fasher. The city has been besieged by the RSF for 18 months, leading to widespread famine. The civil war in Sudan erupted in 2023. Since then, more than 150,000 people have died across the country, and about 12 million have fled their homes.

Hurricane Melissa Intensifies to Category 5 Hurricane

Oct 27, 2025

Hurricane Melissa has intensified to a rare Category 5 hurricane and is expected to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday and pass through Cuba and the Bahamas later this week. Melissa could be the most powerful storm to hit Jamaica in recent years. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami warned Jamaicans to remain sheltered during the storm. Forecasters are warning of catastrophic flash flooding and landslides throughout the Caribbean.

Honduran Immigrant Josué Castro Rivera Dies While Fleeing ICE Agents

Oct 27, 2025

In Virginia, a 24-year-old Honduran man was fatally struck by a vehicle while fleeing federal immigration agents on Thursday. Josué Castro Rivera is at least the fourth immigrant to be killed during an immigration operation under the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, protests are continuing in Chicago over ongoing ICE raids. On Saturday in northwest Chicago, federal agents deployed tear gas at residents who had gathered to protest ICE activity. The incident occurred as parents and children in the neighborhood were preparing for a Halloween parade.

Meanwhile, White House adviser Stephen Miller appeared on Fox News Friday and suggested Illinois Governor JB Pritzker could be arrested for “seditious conspiracy” for obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws.

Stephen Miller: “Different kinds of crimes would apply. There is obstruction of justice. There is harboring illegal aliens. There is impeding the enforcement of our immigration laws. Then, as you get up the scale of behavior, you obviously get into seditious conspiracy charges, depending on the conduct and many other offenses.”

Federal Judge Rules ICE Agents Illegally Detained Chicago Man Whose Daughter Is Fighting Cancer

Oct 27, 2025

A federal judge has ruled that ICE agents illegally detained a Chicago man whose daughter is undergoing cancer treatment. Ruben Torres Maldonado is a painter and home renovator who was detained by immigration authorities at a Home Depot in suburban Chicago earlier this month. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Jeremy Daniel said that Maldonado’s detention violated his due process rights and that he must be given a bond hearing by October 31.

Activists Call on Maryland to End State’s Contract on Avelo Airlines Responsible for Deportation Flights

Oct 27, 2025

In Maryland, hundreds of activists and Democratic state legislators rallied in Annapolis on Saturday, calling on Governor Wes Moore to end the state’s contract with Avelo Airlines, a private airline carrying out deportation flights. Avelo has cut several routes amid growing backlash and a nationwide boycott after it signed a $150 million contract with ICE earlier this year. Here’s Maryland state Senator Clarence Lam.

Sen. Clarence Lam: “When it comes to the state of Maryland, we have this airline that’s flying through BWI Airport that we don’t believe shares our values. And so, anything that we can do to shut down these ICE flights, many of which are probably illegal, as we’ve seen from Supreme Court determinations, that we want to do our part, and if we can stop Avelo from flying out of BWI, that would be all the better for our state.”

U.S. Detains Prominent British Muslim Journalist Sami Hamdi

Oct 27, 2025

U.S. immigration authorities detained the prominent British Muslim journalist and commentator Sami Hamdi on Sunday at San Francisco International Airport. Hamdi was detained hours after he spoke in Sacramento at a gala for CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations. In a statement, CAIR said, “Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government’s genocide is a blatant affront to free speech.” The far-right activist Laura Loomer, who has described herself as a “proud Islamophobe,” took credit for his detention, saying she had pressured the Trump administration to revoke his visa.

Zohran Mamdani Holds Massive Rally in Queens as Early Voting in NYC Mayoral Race Begins

Oct 27, 2025

Image Credit: @ZohranKMamdani/X

Here in New York, democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani spoke before 13,000 supporters in Queens on Sunday night.

Zohran Mamdani: “Together, New York, we’re going to freeze the” —

Supporters: “Rent!”

Zohran Mamdani: “Together, New York, we’re going to make buses fast

and” —

Supporters: “Free!”

Zohran Mamdani: “Together, New York, we’re going to deliver universal” —

Supporters: “Healthcare!”

Zohran Mamdani: “We will make our city one where every person who calls it home can live a dignified life.”

Mamdani spoke alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who has endorsed Mamdani over former Governor Andrew Cuomo. In recent days, Mamdani has repeatedly faced a string of Islamophobic attacks. If elected, Mamdani would be the city’s first Muslim mayor. Early voting began on Saturday. A record 164,000 people cast ballots on the first two days. In a late endorsement, Democratic Congressmember Hakeem Jeffries has also backed Mamdani.

Read more news here on Havana Times.