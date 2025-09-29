International News Briefs for Monday, September 29, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, September 29, 2025.

Israel Kills at Least 50 Palestinians over the Past Day in Gaza

Sep 29, 2025

Israel has killed at least 50 Palestinians over the past day in Gaza as Israeli forces intensify their bombardment of Gaza City, blowing up entire city blocks. There are reports Israeli drones have struck near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Al-Helou Hospital has also been shelled. Doctors and patients, including 12 premature babies, are trapped in the hospital.

Doctors Without Borders says it has been forced to suspend activities in Gaza City. The group’s emergency coordinator in Gaza, Jacob Granger, said, “We have been left with no choice but to stop our activities as our clinics are encircled by Israeli forces.”

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled Gaza City but say there is nowhere safe to go. This is Rami Al-Hassi, who lost a leg in an Israeli attack. He spoke as he attempted to flee Gaza City on foot.

Rami Al-Hassi: “I am walking from Beach camp since yesterday 6 a.m. I got the artificial leg recently, and I can’t walk for long. I arrived at 10 p.m. to another place. We slept outside in the desert, and it was cold. I was heading south. Look at the situation. … There were airstrikes from the quadcopter, shellings from tanks, from the ships also, and targeting all the houses. We didn’t have any other options. We had to leave without clothes. We don’t have blankets or clothes or anything.”

Over 100 Diplomats Walk Out on Netanyahu During U.N. Speech

Sep 29, 2025

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with President Trump at the White House today. It’s his fourth trip there since Trump returned to office in January. They are expected to discuss a 21-point U.S. plan for ending the war in Gaza. One U.S. proposal calls for installing former British Prime Minister Tony Blair as the head of a transitional authority to rule Gaza. On Sunday, Netanyahu met in New York with White House envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who once called Gaza’s waterfront property “very valuable.”

On Friday, Netanyahu addressed the United Nations and vowed to “finish the job” in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “But we’re not done yet. The final elements, the final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of October 7th again and again and again, no matter how diminished their forces. That is why Israel must finish the job. That is why we want to do so as fast as possible.”

Netanyahu spoke to a largely empty room at the U.N. after over 100 diplomats from more than 50 countries walked out in protest. Thousands also protested Netanyahu outside the United Nations, with many calling for him to be arrested for war crimes.

In Israel, hostage families also held protests. This is Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan has been held in Gaza for nearly two years.

Einav Zangauker: “I’m looking you in the eyes, Netanyahu. If you come back without an agreement, a hell awaits you here that you cannot even imagine. The protests and strikes of the past weeks will seem like child’s play compared to what I’m preparing for you. If you sabotage the agreement again, we will chase you until the end of time. You will not have a single moment of peace.”

U.S. Revokes Visa for Colombian President Petro After He Joined Palestine Protest at U.N.

Sep 29, 2025

The Trump administration revoked the visa for Colombian President Gustavo Petro after he joined a pro-Palestinian protest outside the United Nations in New York. During the protest, he called for an international force to end Israel’s genocide. He also urged U.S. troops to disobey orders from President Trump.

President Gustavo Petro: “The global force has to be bigger than that of the United States. That’s why, from here, from New York, I ask all the soldiers of the Army of the U.S. not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of Trump. Obey the orders of humanity.”

After the U.S. revoked his visa, Petro wrote online, “Revoking it for denouncing genocide shows the U.S. no longer respects international law.”

NBC News: U.S. Military Officials Drawing Up Plans to Attack Venezuela

Sep 29, 2025

NBC News is reporting that U.S. military officials are drawing up options to possibly launch drone strikes inside Venezuela. In recent weeks, the U.S. has attacked several boats in the Caribbean that officials claimed were carrying drugs. On Friday at the United Nations, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil Pinto accused the U.S. of targeting Venezuela in an effort to steal Venezuela’s oil and gas.

Yván Gil Pinto: “Today the aggression is aimed at Venezuela, a peaceful and supportive country like Venezuela. It cannot be accused of having weapons of mass destruction or nuclear weapons. Today the United States invents vulgar and perverse lies that no one believes, neither in the United States nor in the world, to justify an atrocious, extravagant and immoral military threat. That is why we once again thank world public opinion and that of the United States, the governments and peoples of the world, the denunciation of this attempt to bring war to the Caribbean and South America in order to promote a regime change that would allow them to steal Venezuela’s incalculable oil and gas wealth.”

Oregon Sues Trump Admin over Plans to Deploy Troops to Portland

Sep 29, 2025

The state of Oregon has sued the Trump administration after President Trump directed troops to be deployed to Portland, the state’s largest city. In a social media post, Trump said the troops are needed to “protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists.” Trump added, “I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.” Oregon Governor Tina Kotek denounced Trump’s call for troops.

Gov. Tina Kotek: “There is no insurrection, there is no threat to national security, and there is no need for military troops in our major city. … We do not need or want federal troops in Oregon stoking fear, creaking conflict and, frankly, escalating a situation that is under control. Any, any federal takeover with military troops in our state is a threat to communities across Oregon.”

Armed Federal Agents Patrol Downtown Chicago as Trump Admin Escalates Immigration Crackdown

Sep 29, 2025

In Chicago, armed federal agents in tactical gear patrolled the city’s downtown Sunday, as the Trump administration escalates its immigration crackdown in Chicago after days of protests at an ICE jail in suburban Broadview, Illinois. On Saturday, agents fired pepper balls at protesters. At least one journalist was among 11 arrested on Saturday. In a statement, officials in Broadview called on ICE to “stop making war on our community.”

Meanwhile, in Mexico, a memorial was held on Friday for Silverio Villegas González, a father of two who was shot dead by ICE agents in Chicago earlier this month.

Blanca Ávila: “We are demanding justice for our friend and neighbor Silverio, for him and especially for his family, for his children who are now left alone.”

ICE Detains Des Moines School Superintendent Ian Roberts

Sep 29, 2025

Image Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register/USA TODAY

In other immigration news, ICE has detained the superintendent of schools in Des Moines, Iowa’s largest school district. Ian Roberts had led the school district since 2023. The Department of Homeland Security claimed Roberts did not have work authorization. Profiles of Roberts say he was born in the United States to immigrant parents from Guyana.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Announces He’s Dropping Out of Mayoral Race

Sep 29, 2025

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday he is dropping out of the mayoral race. President Trump and New York business leaders had pressured Adams to drop out in order to help disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo beat Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist assemblymember who upset Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary in June. Cuomo is now running as an independent. After headlines, we will air an exclusive interview with Zohran Mamdani.

Iraq War Veteran Attacks Mormon Church in Michigan, Killing at Least 4 People

Sep 29, 2025

In Grand Blanc, Michigan, an Iraq War veteran attacked a Mormon church on Sunday, killing at least four people and injuring eight others. Authorities say Thomas Sanford rammed his vehicle into the church and began shooting at parishioners. Sanford then set the church on fire. The gunman was then shot dead by officers. Sanford is a former Marine who served one combat tour in Iraq.

Iraq War Veteran Opens Fire at Bar in North Carolina, Killing 3 People

Sep 29, 2025

In North Carolina, an Iraq War veteran has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after he opened fire at a packed waterfront bar in Southport, North Carolina, killing three people and injuring five others. Nigel Max Edge is accused of firing the shots from a boat. He was later caught by the Coast Guard. He had served in the Marines from 2003 to 2009 and served two tours in Iraq.

Trump to Attend Hegseth’s Unprecedented Meeting with Top Generals and Admirals

Sep 29, 2025

President Trump confirmed that he will be attending a meeting of the country’s top generals and admirals ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, scheduled for tomorrow. The orders provided no reason for the unusual and unprecedented event. Eugene R. Fidell, a military law expert at Yale Law School, told The Washington Post that the last-minute meeting “should be tremendously concerning to the American people.” Earlier this year, Hegseth called for a 20% reduction of four-star generals and fired more than a dozen senior military officials. It comes as the White House has recently renamed the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

Trump to Meet with Congressional Leaders to Avert Government Shutdown

Sep 29, 2025

President Trump is expected to meet with four top congressional leaders at the White House today to prevent a government shutdown. Congress has until Tuesday to fund the government with a spending measure that would garner 60 votes in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries are calling for funding to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and to reverse cuts to Medicaid and other health programs that Republicans recently cut.

SCOTUS Allows Trump Admin to Withhold $4 Billion in Foreign Aid

Sep 29, 2025

The Supreme Court ruled Friday to allow the Trump administration to withhold $4 billion in foreign aid that had been approved by Congress. The court’s three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Elena Kagan writing, “The stakes are high: At issue is the allocation of power between the executive and Congress.” A lawyer who represents the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, which sued the Trump administration, said that the ruling “will also have a grave humanitarian impact on vulnerable communities throughout the world.” Meanwhile, the conservative majority on the court warned that their decision was a temporary one and “should not be read as a final determination on the merits.”

Russia Launches Onslaught of Drones and Cruise Missiles at Ukraine

Sep 29, 2025

In international news, Russia launched nearly 600 drones and more than 40 cruise missiles at Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and other cities over Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The onslaught killed at least four people and wounded at least 70. It comes as Bloomberg reports that British, French and German envoys privately warned Russia that NATO members would shoot down any Russian aircraft violating European airspace. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had received a Patriot defense system from Israel and that two more systems would arrive in the fall.

Indigenous Rights Organization Accuses Ecuadorian Armed Forces of Killing Community Member

Sep 29, 2025

The largest Indigenous rights organization in Ecuador accused the Armed Forces of shooting and killing an Indigenous community member, Efraín Fuerez, in protests over rising fuel prices in the country. Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian Armed Forces claimed protesters held 17 soldiers hostage. Amazon Watch issued a statement over the “criminalization and harassment of the Indigenous movement and social organizations in Ecuador.”

Missouri Governor Signs into Law Trump-Backed Congressional Map

Sep 29, 2025

Image Credit: Missouri House of Representatives

Missouri’s governor signed into law Sunday a new Trump-backed congressional map designed to flip a seat in Kansas City currently held by Democrats over to the Republicans. The seat is held by Democratic Congressmember Emanuel Cleaver, and the new map reduces the number of Black and minority residents in Cleaver’s district. At least three lawsuits have been filed in Missouri contending that the map is illegal since it takes place outside the usual once-in-a-decade cycle for redrawing congressional maps. It comes as Texas approved a new congressional map earlier this year that would flip five Democratic-leaning seats.

NFL Announces Bad Bunny to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sep 29, 2025

Image Credit: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

The NFL has announced the Puerto Rican musical superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. He recently concluded a historic 30-concert residency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but he has refused to perform anywhere else in the United States because he feared ICE would conduct raids at his performances.

Assata Shakur Dies at 78 in Havana

Sep 29, 2025

Image Credit: Ozier Muhammad/Newsday RM via Getty

Assata Shakur died in Havana on Thursday at the age of 78. Shakur was a legendary figure within the Black Panther Party and the Black Liberation Army. Shakur was convicted in the May 2, 1973, killing of a New Jersey state trooper during a shootout that left one of her fellow activists dead. She was shot twice by police during the incident. In 1979, she managed to escape from jail and later fled to Cuba, where she received political asylum. She long proclaimed her innocence. We will hear Assata in her own words later in the show.

