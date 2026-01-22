International News Briefs for Thursday, January 22, 2026

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, January 22, 2026.

Trump Backs Down on Threats to Take Greenland — at Least for Now

Jan 22, 2026

President Trump has backed down on his threats to take Greenland from Denmark and to impose tariffs on European allies who oppose his plans — at least for now. After a dramatic day at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump announced “the framework of a future deal” had been reached for Greenland and the entire Arctic region. Trump’s comment came after he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Details of the framework have not been made public. Trump said the deal would involve the United States getting mineral rights and for Greenland to be used for Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system. Trump was questioned about the deal last night.

Kaitlan Collins: “Does it still include the United States having ownership of Greenland, like you’ve said you wanted?”

President Donald Trump: “It’s a long-term deal. It’s the ultimate long-term deal.”

The Greenlandic politician Aaja Chemnitz, who serves in the Danish parliament, criticized Trump’s deal.

She said, ”NATO in no case has the right to negotiate on anything without us, Greenland. Nothing about us without us”.

During a major speech to the World Economic Forum earlier on Wednesday, Trump repeatedly called Greenland Iceland. Today, the heads of all 27 European Union nations are meeting Brussels for what’s being described as an extraordinary summit.

Trump Launches Board of Peace; Critics Warn It Could Undermine U.N.

Jan 22, 2026

President Trump hosted a signing ceremony today in Davos for his so-called Board of Peace. Some 35 countries have agreed to sign on to the project, but many critics fear the board could undermine the United Nations. Trump will serve as the board’s chair indefinitely and have veto power over the board’s decisions. Trump is asking countries to pay $1 billion for a permanent spot on the board. Trump initially proposed the board to oversee Gaza, but he now envisions a much broader mission.

President Donald Trump: “Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we’ll do it in conjunction with the United Nations. You know, I’ve always said, the United Nations has got tremendous potential, has not used it. … On the eight wars that I ended, I never spoke to the United Nations about any of them. And you would think that I should have. You would think they could have done those eight wars, but they couldn’t have. And they tried, I guess, in some of them, but they didn’t try hard enough.”

Countries who have joined the board so far include many right-wing or authoritarian governments, including Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Egypt, Indonesia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. Hungary is the only European country to sign on. France, Norway, Slovenia, Sweden and the United Kingdom have all said they will not join.

Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Board of Peace. The Israeli press reports Netanyahu opted not to fly to Switzerland, out of fear that he would be arrested for war crimes. During the Board of Peace ceremony, Trump also suggested a settlement on the Ukraine war is “coming very soon.”

Israel Kills Three Journalists in Gaza Working with Egyptian Humanitarian Group

Jan 22, 2026

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed at least 11 Palestinians Wednesday, including three journalists who were working with the Egyptian Committee for Gaza Relief. Mohammad Qeshta, Abdul Ra’ouf Shaath and Anas Ghunaim were killed when an Israeli missile struck their vehicle. Shaath was a contributor to CBS News and Agence France-Presse. He had just gotten married a few weeks ago. Mohamed Mansour of the Egyptian Committee for Gaza Relief condemned Israel’s attack on the journalists.

Mohamed Mansour: “What happened is a very big crime committed by the Israeli army by targeting a crew belonging to the Egyptian committee. This crew was not firing rockets nor fighting the Israeli army. The Egyptian committee’s crew was on a humanitarian mission. This crew is searching day and night for a shelter to house our people.”

According to the International Federation of Journalists, at least 258 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since 2023.

ICE Claims Right to Forcibly Enter Homes Without Warrant: Leaked Memo

Jan 22, 2026

The Associated Press is reporting ICE is asserting that federal immigration officers have the power to forcibly enter homes without a judicial warrant, in what legal experts say is a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment. ICE made the sweeping claim in a secretive memo dated May 12. Two whistleblowers shared the memo with Senator Richard Blumenthal. On Wednesday, Blumenthal said, “It is a legally and morally abhorrent policy that exemplifies the kinds of dangerous, disgraceful abuses America is seeing in real time.”

The revelation of the memo comes just days after armed, masked agents in St. Paul, Minnesota, battered down the door of a home and — without a warrant — arrested a man who was led out of his home in his underwear in subfreezing weather. It turned out the man, ChongLy “Scott” Thao, was a naturalized U.S. citizen who was born in Laos. He was later released.

Federal Agents Detain 5-Year-Old Coming Home from Preschool in Minnesota

Jan 22, 2026

Image Credit: Columbia Heights Public Schools

In more news from Minnesota, school officials in Columbia Heights say ICE agents have detained four children in the school district in recent weeks, including a 5-year-old boy named Liam Ramos, who was detained on Tuesday along with his father as he returned home from preschool. The school released a photo showing a masked agent standing next to Liam, who was wearing his backpack and a blue winter hat with bunny ears. About 20 minutes later, Liam’s older brother arrived home from middle school to find his younger brother and father were gone. School officials say Liam and his father have been sent to a detention center in Texas more than 1,000 miles away. School officials also say ICE agents tried to use Liam as “bait” by asking him to ring the bell to his home to help agents detain additional people.

One of Liam’s teachers said in a statement, “Liam is a bright young student. He is so kind and loving, and his classmates miss him. He comes into class every day and just brightens the room. All I want is for him to be back here and safe.”

U.S. Moves to Deport 2 Men Who Witnessed Cuban Man Killed Inside ICE Facility in Texas

Jan 22, 2026

A medical examiner in Texas has determined that a Cuban immigrant who died in ICE detention in El Paso died as a result of a homicide. An autopsy found that Geraldo Lunas Campos died from “asphyxia due to neck and torso compression.” ICE has claimed the 55-year-old father of four died while staff were attempting to save him after he tried to commit suicide. But a witness told the Associated Press that Lunas Campos died after he was handcuffed, tackled by guards and placed in a chokehold until he lost consciousness. The Washington Post has revealed the Department of Homeland Security is now attempting to deport two men who witnessed Lunas Campos’s death. Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal responded online, writing, “This looks a lot like a cover-up. We need an independent investigation NOW.” Lunas Campos is one of three immigrants to die over the past two months at Camp East Montana, a sprawling ICE detention tent camp located at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

Trump Administration Launches New Immigration Crackdown Targeting Somali Communities in Maine

Jan 22, 2026

Image Credit: X/@TheMaineWonk

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a new immigration crackdown in the state of Maine targeting Portland and Lewiston, which has a large Somali population. DHS has labeled the campaign “Operation Catch of the Day.” Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline criticized the operation, saying, “ICE’s terror and intimidation tactics reflect a complete lack of humanity and concern for basic human welfare.” We will go to Lewiston later in the broadcast.

Supreme Court Appears to Oppose Trump Efforts to Fire Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve

Jan 22, 2026

Justices on the Supreme Court appear poised to reject President Trump’s effort to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the board. During more than two hours of arguments, justices repeatedly questioned Trump’s authority to unilaterally remove her. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell attended the hearing, defying a warning from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent not to attend. Trump has repeatedly threatened to fire Powell, as well. Earlier this month, the Department of Justice launched a criminal probe of Powell.

California Democratic Congesswoman Maxine Waters spoke outside the court on Wednesday.

Rep. Maxine Waters: “I hope that the Supreme Court considers the facts and arguments in today’s hearings and sends a clear message to Trump that this country is governed by laws, not by one man’s fragile ego. The Fed does not belong to Donald Trump. It belongs to the American people.”

House Committee Votes to Hold Bill & Hillary Clinton in Contempt in Epstein Probe

Jan 22, 2026

Image Credit: Department of Justice

The House Oversight Committee has voted to hold former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify as part of a congressional probe into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Nine Democrats on the House panel voted with Republicans to hold Bill Clinton in contempt. According to flight logs, Bill Clinton took four international trips on Epstein’s private jet.

Meanwhile, the House committee has also announced it will depose Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell on February 9 as part of its probe. She is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges. This all comes as pressure grows on the Department of Justice to fully release its Epstein files. So far just 1% of the files have been made public.

Uvalde Officer Acquitted in Trial over Response to 2022 School Shooting

Jan 22, 2026

A Texas jury has acquitted former school police officer Adrian Gonzales in the first trial over the police response to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in their classrooms. Gonzales had been charged with 29 counts of child endangerment for deciding not to immediately enter into Robb Elementary School to confront the gunman.

Chile’s Far Fight President-Elect Names Two Pinochet Lawyers to Cabinet

Jan 22, 2026

Image Credit: Universidad del Desarrollo , Barros & Errázuriz

Chile’s far-right President-elect José Antonio Kast has named two lawyers who once represented the U.S.-backed dictator Augusto Pinochet to serve in his Cabinet. Pinochet ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990. One of the lawyers, Fernando Rabat, has been tapped to head Chile’s Justice and Human Rights Ministry. The other, Fernando Barros, will serve as defense minister. Kast has openly praised Pinochet and is the son of a Nazi who fled Germany after World War II. Human rights groups criticized the selections. The Association of Relatives of Detained and Disappeared Persons wrote last week, “It constitutes a direct offense to the memory of the victims of the dictatorship and their families. It reaffirms a history of apologizing for the dictatorship and a commitment to impunity.”

