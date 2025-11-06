International News Briefs for Thursday, November 6, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Israel Kills at Least Two Palestinians in Gaza Despite U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

Nov 06, 2025

Israel’s military has killed at least two Palestinians in separate attacks in central Gaza, claiming it fired on men who approached the so-called yellow line that leaves more than half of the Gaza Strip under Israeli occupation. The attacks bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israel to at least 241 since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect on October 10. Separately, Civil Defense workers in Gaza say many Palestinians remain trapped under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Gaza City’s Daraj neighborhood. The collapse followed warnings by the United Nations that tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have been forced to find shelter in severely damaged and unsafe buildings. The Norwegian Refugee Council reports Israel is allowing just 100 aid trucks a day to enter Gaza — far short of the 600 trucks per day Israel had pledged under the ceasefire deal. This is Abdel Majid al-Zaity, a Palestinian father of nine whose family joined crowds at a soup kitchen in Khan Younis on Wednesday.

Abdel Majid al-Zaity: “Our life is difficult. Dead people are still better than us. We eat the same food every day. Why? Because we have no other option but the soup kitchen itself. The soup kitchens all over the Gaza Strip are widespread, but this soup kitchen here, because it is in the middle of al-Mawasi, there is a big number of people. We all come here to the soup kitchen to eat and be able to live and continue living.”

Israeli Forces Carry Out Raids in the Occupied West Bank, Killing a 15-Year-Old Boy

Nov 06, 2025

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces carried out overnight raids on Palestinian communities, killing a boy in the town of al-Yamoun, near the city of Jenin. Palestinian sources said soldiers struck 15-year-old Murad Fawzi Abu Seifen with four bullets, then prevented ambulance crews from reaching him, leaving him to bleed to death before seizing his body.

FAA Announces It Will Cut Traffic by 10% at 40 U.S. Airports Due to Government Shutdown

Nov 06, 2025

It’s day 37 of what’s become the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history. On Wednesday, the FAA said it will cut traffic by 10% at 40 U.S. airports beginning on Friday, unless the shutdown ends immediately. Up to 4,000 daily flights would be affected. Some 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration agents have been ordered to work without pay during the shutdown. This is Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, speaking on CNBC.

Nick Daniels: “Most of these air traffic controllers right now are on six-day workweeks, 10 hours a day, only four days off in a month, balancing their work with their families. And right now they’re saying, ‘I can’t continue to do this, because I can’t even get a second job, so I’ll just resign.’ That’s the — that’s the repercussions of this prolonged shutdown.”

Center on Budget and Policy Priorities Analysis: 5 Million People Will Receive No SNAP Benefits Despite Court Orders

Nov 06, 2025

A new analysis by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds nearly 1.2 million U.S. households, or almost 5 million people, will receive zero dollars in SNAP food assistance benefits this month. That’s despite two federal court rulings that the Trump administration must tap contingency funds to keep SNAP entitlements paid during the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the shutdown is delaying federal funding to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps some 6 million U.S. households pay their heating or cooling bills. About one out of every six U.S. households is currently behind on their energy bills.

Drone Strike Kills at Least 40 People at a Funeral in Sudan

Nov 06, 2025

In Sudan, a drone strike killed at least 40 people at a funeral in North Kordofan. Local officials blamed the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group for the strike. North Kordofan is east of Darfur, where a brutal massacre has been unfolding as the RSF took control of the city of El Fasher. The attack comes as U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the civil war in Sudan was “spiraling out of control.”

DHS to End Deportation Protections for South Sudanese Immigrants

Nov 06, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security has announced it’s ending deportation protections for immigrants from South Sudan. Two hundred thirty South Sudanese nationals are currently approved to live and work in the U.S. under the Temporary Protected Status program. According to DHS, immigrants from South Sudan will now have about 60 days to leave the country. This comes despite the fact that the United Nations has warned of escalating armed conflict in South Sudan and widespread food insecurity in the region. The Trump administration also recently ended deportation protection for immigrants from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, Syria and Venezuela.

Federal Judge in Chicago Orders Authorities to Improve Conditions at Broadview ICE Jail

Nov 06, 2025

In Chicago, a federal judge on Wednesday ordered authorities to improve conditions for immigrants detained at the Broadview ICE jail. Mounting court testimony detailed dangerously overcrowded cells — at times holding up to 150 people — with overflowing toilets, no access to beds, and drinking water that one detainee said “tasted like sewer.” The judge’s order requires officials to provide detainees with a clean bedding mat and sufficient space to sleep, as well as soap, towels, toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, menstrual products and prescribed medications. Detainees will also be allowed to shower at least every other day and will have three full meals and bottled water upon request.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Oregon has once again barred the Trump administration from sending National Guard troops to quell anti-ICE protests in Portland.

Federal Agents in Chicago Arrest Teacher at a Day Care in Front of Parents and Students

Nov 06, 2025

In more immigration news, federal agents arrested a teacher at a day care in Chicago in front of parents and children. Alderperson Matt Martin told NBC News that the educator was followed inside by ICE and violently taken away. In one video of the incident, the educator can be heard telling authorities in Spanish she had papers. Democratic Congressmember Mike Quigley said the teacher was a “trusted member of the community with a work permit.”

Federal Immigration Agents Arrest U.S. Citizen and Drive Off with His Daughter in Los Angeles

Nov 06, 2025

In Los Angeles, federal immigration agents arrested a U.S. citizen during a raid on a Home Depot, then drove off in his car with his 1-year-old daughter still in the back seat as onlookers shouted in protest, “There’s a baby in the back!” The man’s mother told reporters that she later received a call from an unknown number to pick up the girl. Both she and her granddaughter are U.S. citizens.

Mexican President Sheinbaum Presses Charges After Being Groped by a Man

Nov 06, 2025

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum was groped by a man as she was interacting with citizens on the streets of Mexico City. Video of the incident shows a visibly drunk man trying to kiss her neck and embrace her from behind, as she removes his hands and turns to face him. The man was later arrested. Here’s President Sheinbaum explaining why she decided to press charges.

President Claudia Sheinbaum: “And no, I repeat, this is not about being the president, although if this happens to a president walking down the street, then what happens to other young women? So we cannot let it go as if it were nothing. So, yes, I filed a complaint. It’s a written petition submitted to the attorney general of Mexico City, and I will meet with her to sign it formally before the public prosecutor, without privileges, because we cannot let this pass. This is about women’s dignity and the recognition of our rights.”

California Republicans Sue to Block New Congressional Map Benefiting Democrats

Nov 06, 2025

California Republicans have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s new congressional maps. On Tuesday, California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50 to counter Texas’s redistricting effort earlier this year to garner five additional House seats for Republicans. In a social media post, President Trump said, “The Unconstitutional Redistricting Vote in California is a GIANT SCAM in that the entire process, in particular the Voting itself, is RIGGED.” In response to the lawsuit, Governor Newsom’s spokesperson said, “good luck losers.”

Supreme Court Justices Appear Skeptical of Claims Trump Has Power to Impose Sweeping Tariffs

Nov 06, 2025

The Supreme Court has heard oral arguments in a major case challenging President Trump’s authority to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign goods. On Wednesday, Solicitor General John Sauer argued Trump has the power to unilaterally impose the tariffs under a 1977 law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which grants the president the authority to regulate commerce during wartime or other national emergencies. A majority of justices appeared skeptical of that argument, siding with states and businesses who argued that the Constitution grants Congress — not the president — the power to impose taxes and regulate foreign commerce. This is Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor: “It’s a congressional power, not a presidential power, to tax. And you want to say tariffs are not taxes, but that’s exactly what they are. They’re generating money from American citizens.”

The Supreme Court has agreed to an expedited schedule in the tariffs case, meaning a decision could come as soon as later this year.

U.S. Asks U.N. Security Council to Lift Sanctions on Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa

Nov 06, 2025

The U.S. is proposing that the United Nations Security Council lift sanctions on Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa and members of his government before their visit to the White House next week. That’s according to a draft U.S. resolution obtained by the Associated Press. Al-Sharaa was the leader of the Islamist insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which was formerly al-Qaeda’s official wing in Syria before breaking off in 2016. Since 2014, HTS and its leaders were on the U.N. Security Council’s sanctions list.

NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani Pledges to Hold ICE Agents Accountable

Nov 06, 2025

In Minneapolis, incumbent Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey has defeated democratic socialist challenger Omar Fateh in the city’s ranked-choice voting election.

In New York, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani unveiled his all-female transition team in Queens Wednesday, which includes Lina Khan, the former FTC commissioner under President Biden. Democracy Now! asked Mayor-elect Mamdani for his message to ICE agents abducting immigrants from 26 Federal Plaza for the last several months. This is his response.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani: “My message to ICE agents and to everyone across this city is that everyone will be held to the same standard of the law. If you violate the law, you must be held accountable. And there is, sadly, a sense that is growing across this country that certain people are allowed to violate that law, whether they be the president or whether they be the agents themselves. And what New Yorkers are looking for is an era of consistency, an era of clarity, an era of conviction. And that is what we will deliver to them.”

