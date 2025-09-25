International News Briefs for Thursday, September 25, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Israeli Military Strikes Have Killed at Least 30 Palestinians Since Dawn

Sep 25, 2025

Israeli military strikes have killed at least 30 Palestinians since dawn in south and central Gaza. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Civil Defense says an Israeli airstrike near a market in Gaza City killed nearly two dozen Palestinians, including six women and nine children, Wednesday. They were reportedly sheltering from Israeli airstrikes in a warehouse.

On Wednesday, Israeli forces killed Dr. Mohammed Akram Al-Kafarneh, head of the Palestinian Nursing Association in the Gaza Strip and chief nursing supervisor at Kamal Adwan Medical Complex.

Spain and Italy Send Naval Vessels to Protect Gaza-Bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Sep 25, 2025

Spain and Italy are sending naval vessels to protect the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla after activists said that drones had attacked their boats near Greece. On Wednesday, activists reported that multiple drones attacked their boats in the latest attacks on the flotilla. In a statement, the flotilla organizers said, “Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats.”

Major News Outlets Call on Israel to Allow International Journalists into Gaza

Sep 25, 2025

Major news outlets, the BBC, Reuters, the Associated Press and AFP, released a short film on Wednesday calling on Israel to allow international journalists into Gaza. The film premiered at a Committee to Protect Journalists event in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Macron Claims Trump Assured Him West Bank Annexation Would Be a Red Line

Sep 25, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron says that President Trump assured him that any attempt by Israel to annex the West Bank would be a red line and would signal an end to the Abraham Accords. This comes as Politico reports that Trump promised Arab and Muslim leaders during a meeting Tuesday that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank.

Drone Attack in Israel Injures at Least 22 as Israelis Protest Netanyahu Before Departure to U.S.

Sep 25, 2025

In Israel, at least 22 people were injured in a drone attack Wednesday. Authorities say the drone was launched from Yemen. This comes days after the Houthis fired a drone at the Red Sea resort city of Eilat in southern Israel.

And Israelis protested at Ben Gurion Airport as Netanyahu was departing to New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

Itai Ater: “We came here to tell the world and the prime minister we want to end the war, we want to release the hostages and to finish whatever we’re doing in Gaza. The Israeli government does not represent the Israeli people. The vast majority of Israelis want to end the war and release the hostages.”

Trump Blames “Radical Left Democrats” After Video Game Enthusiast Fires on Dallas ICE Facility

Sep 25, 2025

In Texas, a prisoner at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas was killed on Wednesday when a shooter opened fire from a nearby rooftop. Two other ICE prisoners were critically wounded in the sniper attack. Investigators say the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Following the attack, FBI Director Kash Patel posted an image on social media showing unused ammunition he said belonged to the shooter, with the words “Anti ICE” written in blue ink on one casing. Vice President JD Vance said — without evidence — that the attack was carried out by a “violent leftwing extremist,” while President Trump responded on social media, “This violence is the result of Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing law enforcement.” The shooter was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, with ties to North Texas and Oklahoma. Jahn’s acquaintances described him to journalist Ken Klippenstein as someone with a vaguely libertarian bent who despised both major parties and politicians generally. He was a fan of first-person shooter video games and the message board 4chan. He once flooded the comment sections of his friends’ social media pages with rape jokes. This is the suspect’s neighbor, Sherri Gates.

bq. Sherri Gates: “Yeah, it’s really unbelievable. We know a lot of people in this neighborhood, but I didn’t happen to know them. And it’s just shocking to me that, you know, our country’s come to this point, where we can’t even talk, we can’t share our opinions and ideas, without risking being shot or something.”

39-Year-Old Prisoner Dies in California ICE Jail Days After Days of Medical Neglect

Sep 25, 2025

In California, 39-year-old Ismael Ayala-Uribe was pronounced dead on Monday after he was found unresponsive at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. Ayala-Uribe was brought to the U.S. from Mexico at the age of 4 and lived in Westminster in Orange County, his home for most of his life. He was approved for DACA in 2012, but his request to renew that protection was denied in 2016. Ayala-Uribe died one day after he received emergency surgery for an abscess; his treatment came three days after he first complained of pain, and after his cries for help fell on deaf ears at the privately run ICE jail, which is operated for profit by the GEO Group. Ayala-Uribe is the 14th person to die in federal immigration custody since January.

In more immigration news, CNN reports it has identified more than 100 U.S. citizen children, from newborns to teenagers, who have been left stranded without parents because of immigration actions this year. The parents were arrested by ICE during raids on workplaces ranging from farms to meatpacking plants, coming out of ICE check-ins or when dropping their kids off at school.

Journalist Mario Guevara Faces Deportation After Arrest While Documenting Anti-Trump Protest

Sep 25, 2025

In Georgia, lawyers for the prominent Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara have asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to halt his deportation to El Salvador, which they say is “imminent.” Guevara has been jailed by ICE for more than 100 days even though an immigration judge granted him bond. Guevara was arrested while live-streaming a “No Kings” demonstration in June, even though he clearly identified himself as a journalist. He has lived in the United States for some 20 years and has built a large following for his reporting on anti-ICE protests.

Nearly 2 Million Evacuate as Typhoon Ragasa Batters Southern China

Sep 25, 2025

In China, nearly 2 million people evacuated Guangdong province ahead of Typhoon Ragasa’s landfall earlier today. The storm brought record-breaking winds and torrential rains, with up to a month’s worth of precipitation falling over some areas. In eastern Taiwan, officials say 14 people were killed and 33 others remain missing after the typhoon caused a barrier lake to burst its banks, washing away bridges, submerging vehicles and leaving the ground floors of homes underwater. The cyclone peaked as the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane and is the strongest storm on Earth this year.

China’s Leader Makes Landmark Pledge to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Sep 25, 2025

China’s President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that his country plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 7% to 10% over the next decade. His landmark pledge, in a video address Wednesday to the U.N. General Assembly, came a day after President Trump called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

President Xi Jinping: “Green and low-carbon transition is the trend of our time. While some country is acting against it, the international community should stay focused on the right direction, remain unwavering in confidence, unremitting in actions and unrelenting in intensity.”

Ukraine’s Zelensky Tells General Assembly Russia Will Expand Aggression Unless It’s Stopped

Sep 25, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to global leaders to stop Russia from driving a new arms race, warning that the combination of autonomous drones and artificial intelligence poses new risks to humanity. Zelensky made the warning during an address Wednesday to the U.N. General Assembly, where he said Russia will expand its aggression beyond Ukraine if it’s not stopped. Separately, Zelensky told Axios he does not seek to lead Ukraine once conflict with Russia has ended, saying he intends to organize elections if a ceasefire is reached.

On Wednesday, a Kremlin spokesperson lashed out over President Trump’s claim that Ukraine could claw back territory captured by Russia’s full-scale invasion, saying Russia has “no alternative” but to continue its war in Ukraine.

Trump’s Newly Appointed U.S. Attorney to Bring Charges Against Former FBI Director James Comey

Sep 25, 2025

Former FBI Director James Comey is reportedly set to be indicted on criminal charges in Virginia by next week. This comes just days after Erik Siebert, the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned under pressure from President Trump after he refused to file charges against Comey. Earlier this week, Trump installed Lindsey Halligan, who was his personal lawyer, to replace Siebert. Halligan has no prosecutorial experience.

Meanwhile, the FBI says it found classified documents at former national security adviser John Bolton’s office last month while executing a search warrant. According to a court filing, the documents referenced weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. Mission to the U.N., and the U.S. government’s strategic communications. Bolton became a vocal critic of Trump after resigning in 2019 and writing a tell-all book about his time in the first Trump administration.

Oklahoma High Schools Ordered to Install Chapters of Charlie Kirk’s Youth Organization

Sep 25, 2025

The state superintendent of public instruction in Oklahoma has announced plans to install chapters of Charlie Kirk’s youth organization Turning Point USA at all state public high schools. In a post on social media, Superintendent Ryan Walters wrote, “Radical leftist teachers’ unions have dominated classrooms for far too long, and we are taking them back.” In a press release, Walters detailed how students could start a Turning Point chapter in their schools by gathering at least three students and completing a charter agreement. Turning Point USA would then send the chapter an “activism kit.” Walters was asked by a local reporter about what would happen to a school if they refused to establish a chapter of Turning Point USA.

Ryan Walters: “Oh, yeah, I mean, we would go after their accreditation. We would go after their certificates. So, yeah, they would be in danger of not being a school district if they decided to reject a club that is here to promote civic engagement.”

Meanwhile, Oklahoma Republican lawmakers proposed a bill this week that would require all public colleges and universities to construct a “Charlie Kirk Memorial Plaza” on each campus that includes a statue of the late conservative activist.

U.S. Park Police Remove Statue of Trump Holding Hands with Jeffrey Epstein from National Mall

Sep 25, 2025

A statue of President Trump holding hands with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appeared earlier this week on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall and was quickly removed. The installation was titled “Best Friends Forever” and had a plaque that read, “In Honor of Friendship Month, we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ’closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.” A group called the Secret Handshake had reportedly obtained a permit to install the statue until Sunday, but the U.S. Park Police took down the statue before daybreak on Wednesday.

GOP Nominee in NYC Mayoral Race Says He Was Offered Money to Drop Out

Sep 25, 2025

In the New York City mayoral race, Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa says at least seven wealthy individuals have offered him money to end his campaign. He vowed to remain in the race, where he faces New York Mayor Eric Adams, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani. President Trump has previously stated “that Cuomo might have a chance of winning if it was a one-on-one.” In response to the report, Mamdani wrote on social media, “Another desperate attempt by people who can’t stand the idea of New Yorkers electing their mayor instead of billionaires buying one.”

French Ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy Sentenced to 5 Years for Campaign Finance Conspiracy

Sep 25, 2025

In France, a judge on Thursday sentenced former President Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison after he was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for illegally receiving millions of euros from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 campaign. Sarkozy is the first former French head of state in the modern era to be convicted of a crime.

New Mexico Lawmaker’s Daughter Calls Him “Total Loser” over “Propaganda Trip” to Israel

Sep 25, 2025

The daughter of a New Mexico state legislator is accusing her father of putting the priorities of the Israeli government over his constituents. New Mexico state Senator Jay Block was part of a bipartisan delegation of 250 lawmakers who visited Israel earlier this month for the “50 States, One Israel” conference, in which they were lobbied by the Israeli government for more funding. After the trip, Block declared Israel is not committing a genocide in Gaza, and said the Israeli military is doing “everything possible to avoid killing Gazan civilians.” On Tuesday, 28-year-old Maddie Block called out her father in a TikTok video.

Maddie Block: “My dad, a Republican state senator in New Mexico, just got back from his trip to Israel, which was not like a personal vacation, by the way. It was him and a bunch of his other Republican cronies who got invited to Israel for what I can only assume was just like a propaganda trip.”

