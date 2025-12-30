International News Briefs for Tuesday, December 30, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

U.S. Strikes Another Boat in the Pacific as the CIA Reports a Drone Strike in Venezuela

Dec 30, 2025

The U.S. conducted another strike against a boat in the Pacific, killing two people. The U.S. Southern Command announced the strike on social media and did not provide any evidence of alleged drug smuggling. Since September, the Pentagon has claimed 30 attacks on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, killing at least 107 people. This comes as the Trump administration has built up military forces in the region as part of a pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the CIA carried out a drone strike on a port facility in Venezuela last week. It’s the first report of a U.S. attack on a target inside Venezuelan territory. CNN reports the strike targeted a remote dock on the Venezuelan coast that the U.S. government claimed was being used for narcotrafficking. President Trump revealed the strike last week and, when questioned, repeated it Monday, without providing any evidence of drug smuggling.

President Donald Trump: “There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs. They load the boats up with drugs. So we hit all the boats. And now we hit the area. It’s the implementation area. That’s where they implement. And that is no longer around.”

Trump Expresses Support for Israel’s Threats to Strike Iran

Dec 30, 2025

President Trump has expressed support for Israel’s threats to launch new attacks on Iran. Trump’s remarks came as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago. It was the fifth visit by the Israeli leader to the U.S. since Trump retook the White House. Responding to Netanyahu’s claims that Iran is rebuilding its nuclear industries following U.S. and Israeli attacks last summer, Trump said, “We’ll knock the hell out of them.”

Trump: Hamas Will “Have Hell to Pay” If It Refuses to Disarm

Dec 30, 2025

Trump warned Hamas will “have hell to pay” if it refuses to disarm during the upcoming second stage of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement.

President Donald Trump: “Well, we talked about Hamas, and we talked about disarmament. And they’re going to be given a very short period of time to disarm, and we’ll see how that works out. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in charge of that from our side. But if they don’t disarm, as they agreed to do — they agreed to it — then there will be hell to pay for them.”

Trump made no reference to the hundreds of times Israel has violated the ceasefire since it took effect on October 10.

Trump Claims to Have Spoken to Israeli President Herzog About Pardoning Netanyahu

Dec 30, 2025

Trump claimed he had recently spoken to Israeli President Isaac Herzog about a pardon for Netanyahu, who faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate cases. President Trump said Herzog promised that a pardon was “on its way,” though Herzog’s office later denied the claim.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu announced President Trump would become the first non-Israeli to receive the Israel Prize, the nation’s highest civilian award. The announcement came as President Trump was caught on a hot mic complaining to Netanyahu that he’d been denied a Nobel Peace Prize.

We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Hamas Confirms Deaths of Spokesman Abu Obeida and Former Gaza Leader Mohammed Sinwar

Dec 30, 2025

Hamas has officially confirmed that its longtime spokesman, Abu Obeida, and former leader in Gaza, Mohammed Sinwar, were killed earlier this year, confirming Israel’s announcement. Back in May, the Israeli military said that it had killed Mohammed Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Three months later, Israel said Abu Obeida had also been killed. In a video statement, a new Hamas spokesperson appeared on camera masked and announced that the group remains committed to the October 10 ceasefire but “will not give up their weapons as long as the occupation remains.” Since the U.S.-brokered ceasefire took effect, Israel has killed at least 414 Palestinians, wounding more than 1,100.

Somalia Condemns Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

Dec 30, 2025

Somalia has condemned Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, calling it a “direct and grave threat to international peace and security” in a letter to the United Nations Security Council. The letter also says, “We further note with deep concern reports that this recognition may serve as a pretext for the forced relocation of Palestinians to Northwestern Somalia.” Last week, Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. Meanwhile, other countries refused to recognize Somaliland. The Arab League’s U.N. ambassador told the Security Council that it was rejecting “any measures arising from this illegitimate recognition aimed at facilitating forced displacement of the Palestinian people or exploiting northern Somali ports to establish military bases.” In Somalia, demonstrations against Israel’s recognition of Somaliland spread across the country, as protesters waved flags and called for national unity.

Protests Erupt in Iran over Currency’s Collapse and Dire Economic Conditions

Dec 30, 2025

In Iran, protests erupted Monday over the country’s falling currency and dire economic situation. Merchants and shopkeepers near Tehran’s Grand Bazaar closed their businesses and joined demonstrations. Footage posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting “azadi,” the Farsi word for freedom. Another video shows security forces in riot gear confronting the protesters and firing tear gas. Since Iran’s 12-day war with Israel back in June, Iran’s currency has lost 60% of its value. On Monday, the head of Iran’s central bank resigned as protests spread throughout the country.

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Launching a Drone Attack on Putin’s Presidential Residence

Dec 30, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his army to take full control of the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine, after a Russian commander said his forces were less than 10 miles from its capital city. Putin’s order came as the Kremlin accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on one of Putin’s presidential residences. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the claim, calling it “a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, many residents of Kyiv remain deeply skeptical that President Trump’s discussions with Putin, Zelensky and European powers would bring Russia’s war on Ukraine any closer to an end.

Natalia Fomina: “We see our enemy. We know that talks don’t stop him. Only real strength can stop him. Our soldiers now provide this strength. So it is unlikely that these talks will stop the war.”

Chinese Military Encircles Taiwan to Send “Stern Warning” to U.S. over Arms Shipments

Dec 30, 2025

China launched large-scale military drills around Taiwan for a second day Tuesday. Taiwan says that it detected 130 Chinese aircraft and 22 vessels near the island. It’s the highest number recorded on any day over the past year, according to an analysis by the South China Morning Post. Beijing called the deployment of forces a “stern warning” following the U.S. sending a $11 billion arms package to Taiwan.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti Wins Mandate in Snap Parliamentary Elections

Dec 30, 2025

In Kosovo, the Albanian nationalist party of Albin Kurti has won a landslide victory in snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday. Kurti has called for an expansion of social services and higher salaries for public workers. His party’s victory breaks a nine-month political deadlock that’s been in place since inconclusive elections in February left Kosovo without a functioning government. Voters in the capital Pristina were hopeful Sunday’s election marks a turning point.

Musa Selimi: “No one living in Kosovo nor those from the diaspora have been satisfied with the political blockade that existed. And perhaps eventually there will be positive results and the political parties will be forced to find a solution, because this is holding the country back.”

Poll Finds Nearly Half of U.S. Residents Report Diminishing Financial Security Under Trump

Dec 30, 2025

In economic news, new data shows U.S. corporate bankruptcies surged in 2025 to levels not seen since 2010. At least 717 companies filed for bankruptcy through November, a 14% increase over last year. This comes as a new poll commissioned by The Guardian found nearly half of U.S. residents say their financial security is getting worse, compared to just one in five who say it’s improving. Fifty-seven percent believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession.

Meanwhile, President Trump is continuing to blame Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for the state of the U.S. economy. On Monday, Trump called Powell a “fool” and said, “I’d love to fire him.”

Judge Tosses Charges Against TikTok Streamer Shot by ICE as Video Refutes Agents’ Claims

Dec 30, 2025

A federal judge in California has dismissed an indictment against a TikTok streamer from South Los Angeles who was shot by ICE agents who surrounded his car during an immigration enforcement operation in October. Carlitos Ricardo Parias had faced charges of assault, after agents accused him of using his car as a weapon to ram two of their vehicles. But newly released body-camera footage from the ICE agent who fired his gun shows Parias did not move his car; instead, the footage shows the agent smashing through a passenger window, pointing his gun at Parias and threatening to shoot him if he doesn’t get out. The agent then fires, striking Parias in the elbow. A deputy marshal was struck in the hand when the bullet ricocheted. On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin ordered the case against Parias dismissed, saying he was deprived of his constitutional rights when the government moved him to an ICE processing center 90 miles east of Los Angeles following his release on bond.

Trump Administration Invokes Public Health Regulation to Deny Asylum Claims

Dec 30, 2025

The Trump administration is set to use a public health regulation drafted during the early days of the COVID pandemic to deny immigrants access to asylum. The regulation, taking effect on Wednesday, will allow the U.S. to deny asylum claims at U.S. ports of entry based on “emergency public health concerns generated by a communicable disease.” This comes on top of a broad asylum ban Trump imposed on his first day back in office, despite U.S. obligations under international law to provide pathways for resettlement or asylum to those fleeing persecution.

Bangladesh’s Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia Dies at 80

Dec 30, 2025

Bangladesh has declared three days of state mourning after the nation’s first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, died in the capital Dhaka. She was 80 years old. Zia was the longtime leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and served three terms as prime minister. Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, wrote on social media, “Through her uncompromising leadership, the nation was repeatedly freed from undemocratic conditions and inspired to regain liberty. The nation will remember her contributions to the country and its people with respect.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.