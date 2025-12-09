International News Briefs for Tuesday, December 9, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

Israeli Military Chief Says Gaza’s “Yellow Line” Will Become “New Border” for Israel

Dec 09, 2025

Israel’s military chief has told soldiers occupying the Gaza Strip that the “yellow line” dividing the Palestinian territory under President Trump’s ceasefire plan will become a “new border” for Israel. The comments by Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir come despite a provision in the October ceasefire deal stating that “Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.” Such a move would give Israel control of more than half of Gaza’s territory, including farmland and the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

Meanwhile, a new report by Reporters Without Borders finds Israel has killed more journalists in 2025 than any other country — for the third year running. The report found Israel’s military liable for the deaths of 29 Palestinian journalists, among 67 journalists killed around the world this year.

U.N. Condemns Israeli Raid on UNRWA Headquarters in Occupied East Jerusalem

Dec 09, 2025

In occupied East Jerusalem, the United Nations has condemned a raid by Israeli forces on the headquarters of the U.N.’s Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, known as UNRWA. A spokesperson for the secretary-general said the raid directly violated international law.

Stéphane Dujarric: “Police motorcycles, as well as trucks and forklifts, were brought in, and all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment and other property was seized, and the U.N. flag was pulled down and replaced by the Israeli flag. … This compound remains United Nations premises and is inviolable and immune from any other form of interference.”

Supreme Court Signals It Will Grant Trump Power to Fire Independent Agency Heads

Dec 09, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled Monday it’s prepared to make it easier for President Trump to fire independent government officials, despite laws barring the president from removing them without cause. On Monday, the court heard oral arguments in the case of Federal Trade Commission member Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who was fired by the White House in March. The court’s right-wing majority cast doubt on a 90-year-old precedent known as Humphrey’s Executor, which grants a president the power to fire a board member only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that move would “destroy the structure of government,” while Justice Elena Kagan warned it would grant the president near-unlimited power.

Justice Elena Kagan: “So, the result of what you want is that the president is going to have massive, unchecked, uncontrolled power not only to do traditional execution, but to make law through legislative and adjudicative frameworks.”

A ruling in the case is expected by June; until then, the Supreme Court has allowed the White House’s firing of Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and other commissioners to remain in effect.

Trump Insults Another Female Reporter as He Walks Back Support for Releasing Boat Strike Video

Dec 09, 2025

President Trump has walked back his remarks last week when asked if he would release video showing a series of strikes on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean on September 2. Previously, Trump said he had “no problem” releasing the footage, but speaking to reporters Monday, Trump defended Defense Secretary Hegseth while insulting ABC’s Rachel Scott, who pressed him on whether he would release the full video.

Rachel Scott: “Are you committing to releasing the full video?”

President Donald Trump: “Didn’t I just tell you that?”

Rachel Scott: “You said that it was up to Secretary Hegseth.”

President Donald Trump: “You’re the most obnoxious reporter in the whole place. Let me just tell you, you are an obnoxious, a terrible — actually a terrible reporter. And it’s always the same thing with you. I told you: Whatever Pete Hegseth wants to do is OK with me.”

Recently, President Trump called CBS’s Nancy Cordes “stupid,” Katie Rogers from The New York Times “ugly,” and when Catherine Lucey of Bloomberg News asked him about releasing the Epstein files, Trump told her, “Quiet, piggy.”

Honduras Seeks to Arrest Ex-President and Narcotrafficker Juan Orlando Hernández After Trump Pardon

Dec 09, 2025

Despite claiming to target alleged drug boats in the Pacific and the Caribbean, President Trump has used his power to pardon about 100 people accused of drug-related crimes — that’s according to a Washington Post analysis. Just last week, Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for conspiring to distribute more than 400 tons of cocaine in the U.S. On Monday night, the Honduran attorney general announced he had instructed his government and Interpol to arrest Hernández.

Meanwhile, a 2016 video unearthed by CNN of Defense Secretary Hegseth shows him repeatedly warning that the U.S. military should refuse “unlawful” orders from the President.

Pete Hegseth: “If you’re doing something that is just completely unlawful and ruthless, then there is a consequence for that. That’s why the military said it won’t follow unlawful orders from their commander-in-chief.”

Republicans Unveil Record $901 Billion Military Spending Bill

Dec 09, 2025

Republican lawmakers have unveiled a bill to authorize $901 billion in military spending for the next fiscal year. House Speaker Mike Johnson says the National Defense Authorization Act would “ensure our military forces remain the most lethal in the world.” In a statement, Public Citizen’s Robert Weissman responded, “The last person who should be entrusted with an even bigger budget is the dangerous and lawless Pete Hegseth. As Hegseth illegally targets civilian boats near Venezuela with expensive Hellfire missiles, wastefully and recklessly deploys the National Guard in cities around the country, and teases an unconstitutional and costly war, Congress should refuse to add a penny to his budget.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers have attached a provision to the NDAA that would withhold money from Hegseth’s travel budget if the Pentagon refuses to hand over video of the September 2 boat strike.

Trump Announces $12 Billion Aid Package to Farmers Hit Hard by Trade War

Dec 09, 2025

President Trump has announced a $12 billion aid package to farmers struggling from the devastating effects of his tariffs. Farm bankruptcies rose by nearly 50% this year compared to last year. President Trump’s tariffs on China cut its imports of U.S. soybeans to zero before a deal was reached in October. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon criticized the bailout for farmers, saying, “Instead of proposing government handouts, Donald Trump should end his destructive tariff spree so American farmers can compete and win on a level playing field.”

ICE Points Guns at Crowd Protesting Arrest of Student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis

Dec 09, 2025

Image Credit: IG/ @mnicewatch

In Minnesota, students and staff at Augsburg University in Minneapolis say federal immigration agents pointed guns at a crowd that gathered to protest the arrest of an undergraduate student on Saturday. In a statement, the university wrote that the ICE agents lacked a signed judicial warrant, which is required for them to enter private buildings. It was just one of several reports of ICE agents physically threatening and wrongfully detaining people swept up in what ICE is calling “Operation Metro Surge,” targeting Minnesota’s Somali community, which President Trump described in a racist tirade last week as “garbage.”

Democratic Senator Murray Condemns ICE After Agents Release Attack Dog on Constituent

Dec 09, 2025

In Washington state, Democratic Senator Patty Murray is condemning an incident where ICE agents released an attack dog on one of her constituents last month in Vancouver. According to Senator Murray, Wilmer Toledo-Martinez suffered “horrific” injuries after an ICE agent lured him out of his home before violently arresting him. His neighbor, John Williams Sr., witnessed the attack; he spoke to TV station KGW.

John Williams Sr.: “His wife’s screaming. The kids in the car are screaming. I’m glad his 7-year-old daughter wasn’t here. The 2- and 3-year-old was here. And we were trying to ask what’s going on, and he’s telling her to ‘Get back! Get back! Or we’re gonna sic the dog on you.’ … I never saw nothing like this in my life close up with no one, you know. And it hurts. It really hurts, man, especially to happen to a young man like that, man. You know, a good, honest young man.”

Toledo-Martinez was hospitalized and received stitches for gruesome injuries. His attorney says ICE delayed his medical care for several hours and that a prescription for antibiotics was never filled by staff at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, where he’s been held since his arrest. In a statement, Senator Murray said, “This should shock the conscience of every one of us. I do not want to live in an America where federal agents can sic attack dogs on peaceful residents with impunity and face no consequences.”

California’s DOJ Announces New Online Portal for Public to Document Unlawful ICE Activity

Dec 09, 2025

California’s Department of Justice has announced a new online portal for members of the public to share videos, photos and other evidence documenting unlawful activity by ICE agents. This follows similar efforts in other states, including Illinois and New York. Meanwhile, the makers of the smartphone app ICEBlock have sued the Trump administration on First Amendment grounds, after the Justice Department pressured Apple to remove its software from its app store. Before Apple banned the software in October, ICEBlock allowed users to anonymously track reported sightings of ICE agents.

Dozen Former FBI Agents File Lawsuit Accusing Kash Patel of Unlawfully Firing Them

Dec 09, 2025

Image Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

A dozen former FBI agents filed a lawsuit accusing FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials of unlawfully firing them for kneeling during a 2020 protest after the death of George Floyd. The lawsuit claims that the agents knelt to “defuse a volatile situation, not as an expressive political act.” Meanwhile, Patel reportedly yelled at agents on the security detail for his girlfriend to drive her allegedly drunken friend home. This comes as a leaked report compiled by retired and active-duty FBI special agents and analysts called the agency under Patel a “rudderless ship” and “chronically under-performing.”

Paramount Skydance Launches Hostile Takeover Bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Dec 09, 2025

Paramount Skydance has launched a nearly $78 billion hostile takeover offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, just days after Warner Bros. accepted a $72 billion deal from Netflix. Paramount said it has secured funding commitments from the sovereign wealth funds of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, along with support from Affinity Partners, the private equity firm run by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law. President Trump reportedly favors Paramount to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, and remarked over the weekend that he’ll intervene in the federal review process of Netflix’s proposed deal. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

ProPublica: Trump’s Mortgages Match His Description of Mortgage Fraud

Dec 09, 2025

President Trump has accused his political enemies, including Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, of mortgage fraud for claiming more than one primary residence on her loans. Now a ProPublica investigation finds that President Trump did the same thing in the 1990s, when he took out two Florida mortgages and claimed that each home would be his main residence. According to ProPublica, President Trump never lived in the two Florida houses and instead used them as rental properties. Kathleen Engel, a Suffolk University law professor and leading expert on mortgage finance, told ProPublica, “Given Trump’s position on situations like this, he’s going to either need to fire himself or refer himself to the Department of Justice. Trump has deemed that this type of misrepresentation is sufficient to preclude someone from serving the country.”

Clashes Between Thailand and Cambodia Erupt Again After Trump-Brokered Ceasefire

Dec 09, 2025

Fighting between Thailand and Cambodia has erupted again after Thailand launched airstrikes Monday along its disputed border with Cambodia. A Thai soldier and four Cambodian civilians were killed in the renewed fighting, as both sides accuse each other of breaching a ceasefire deal brokered by President Trump back in October. Earlier this year, at least 48 people were killed and 300,000 were forced to flee their homes in the five-day conflict. This is the spokesperson from the Cambodian Defense Ministry.

Gen. Maly Socheata: “The second invasion activity by the Thai side shows clearly their intention to grab their neighbor’s land using a unilateral map and using force to change borders.”

Longtime Peace Activist Cora Weiss Dies at Age 91

Dec 09, 2025

Image Credit: Reuters

Here in New York, the longtime peace activist Cora Weiss has died at the age of 91, after decades of advocacy demanding civil rights, nuclear disarmament, gender equality and the abolition of war. In the 1960s, Cora Weiss was a national leader of Women Strike for Peace, which played a major role in bringing about the end of nuclear testing in the atmosphere. She organized protests against the Vietnam War and served as president of the Hague Appeal for Peace. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize multiple times. Cora Weiss also served for decades on the board of Downtown Community Television. She last appeared on Democracy Now! in 2022.

Cora Weiss: “Climate change and nuclear weapons are the apocalyptic twins. And we have to prevent one and get rid of the other. We have to abolish nuclear weapons immediately. There should be no question about it anymore. They’re too dangerous and unnecessary. And who wants to destroy the world and the lives of everybody in it?”

Cora Weiss’s husband, Peter Weiss, the well-known human rights attorney, died several weeks ago just shy of his 100th birthday. Cora Weiss died yesterday on Peter Weiss’s 100th birthday.

