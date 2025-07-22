International News Briefs for Tuesday, July 22, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

15 More Palestinians Die of Malnutrition as Gaza’s Starvation Crisis Deepens

Jul 22, 2025

The World Health Organization has accused Israeli forces of attacking its staff residence and main warehouse in the city of Deir al-Balah in Gaza. On Monday, Israeli forces entered the WHO premises and handcuffed, stripped and interrogated male staffers and family members. One WHO staff member remains in detention. So far today, Israeli forces have killed at least 43 Palestinians, including 10 aid seekers. Israel killed another 60 Palestinians on Monday. This comes as the Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 15 more people, including four children, have died due to famine and malnutrition over the past 24 hours. Michael Fakhri, the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, told Al Jazeera, “What we are seeing now in Gaza is the most horrific stage of Israel’s starvation campaign.” This is Moataz Harar, the head of the emergency department at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Moataz Harar: “Most patients admitted to the hospital recently are not suffering from war injuries but from severe malnutrition. Even some of our medical workers have fainted from lack of food. The situation is grave, but it’s not new. It’s just that the number of cases is rising rapidly lately.”

The union representing reporters at the French press agency AFP is warning the agency’s staff in Gaza are in danger of starving to death. In an open letter, the union writes, “Since AFP was founded in August 1944, we have lost journalists in conflicts, we have had wounded and prisoners in our ranks, but none of us can recall seeing a colleague die of hunger. We refuse to see them die.”

28 Countries Call for Immediate End to Israel’s Assault on Gaza

Jul 22, 2025

Twenty-eight countries, including Canada and Britain, have issued a call for an immediate end to Israel’s war on Gaza. During a speech to Parliament Monday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Israel’s militarized aid system in Gaza, noting that almost 1,000 civilians have been killed while seeking food since May.

David Lammy: “The new Israeli aid system is inhumane, it’s dangerous, and it deprives Gazans of human dignity. It contradicts long-established humanitarian principles. It creates disorder Hamas is now exploiting, with distribution points reduced from 400 to just four. It forces desperate civilians, children among them, to scramble unsafely for the essentials of life. It’s a grotesque spectacle, wreaking a terrible human cost.”

In more news on Gaza, authorities in Belgium have arrested two Israeli soldiers following a war crimes complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation and the Global Legal Action Network.

Ex-Officer in Breonna Taylor Killing Sentenced to 33 Months in Prison

Jul 22, 2025

A federal judge in Kentucky on Monday sentenced former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison to 33 months in prison for using excessive force during the deadly police raid that killed Breonna Taylor in her own home. U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings rejected prosecutors’ recommendation to have Hankison sentenced to just one day in prison, calling the effort “not appropriate.” Hankison fired 10 bullets during the no-knock raid in March 2020 — some of which penetrated the walls of a neighbor’s home where a family was sleeping. Taylor was a Black, 26-year-old emergency room technician, whose killing in 2020 sparked nationwide racial justice protests under the banner “Black Lives Matter.” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke after Monday’s sentencing.

Benjamin Crump: “Breonna Taylor’s killing, five years later, is telling us a lot at which direction we’re going to go. Are we going to continue to be a democracy that upholds the objective of liberty and justice for all, or are we going to descend into being a police state where the police can do anything?”

Louisville Metro Police arrested four protesters who blocked traffic outside the federal court where Hankison was sentenced Monday. Among those arrested was Bianca Austin, Breonna Taylor’s aunt.

Officers Caught on Camera Beating Black Motorist Will Not Face Charges

Jul 22, 2025

Image Credit: Instagram / @904will

In Florida, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Monday that none of the officers involved in the violent arrest and beating of 22-year-old Black motorist William Anthony McNeil Jr. will face criminal charges. The beating occurred on February 19 after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled McNeil over for driving without his headlights on — even though it was daytime and not even raining. Now-viral cellphone video shows McNeil posing no threat to officers as he questioned why they had pulled him over. An officer then breaks McNeil’s window and punches him in the face, before officers drag him from the car, throw him to the ground and begin pummeling him.

Police officer 1: “Exit the vehicle now! Exit the vehicle! Show me your hands!”

William Anthony McNeil Jr.: “Here. I’m here. What is your reason, sir?”

Police officer 2: “Step out! Step out!”

William Anthony McNeil Jr.: “What is your reason?”

Police officer 3: “Step out now!”

Police officer 2: “All right, get on the ground!”

William Anthony McNeil Jr.: “No! No, don’t! Don’t touch!”

Police officer 2: “Get on the ground!”

McNeil says he suffered a chipped tooth that pierced his cheek, requiring stitches; a concussion; and short-term memory loss. Jacksonville’s branch of the NAACP called the video “disturbing,” adding, “This troubling behavior from law enforcement highlights the very reasons why many African Americans, especially African American men, feel fear during traffic stops.”

Pentagon to Withdraw 700 Marines from Los Angeles

Jul 22, 2025

The Pentagon says it is withdrawing 700 U.S. Marines from Los Angeles after their unprecedented deployment in June as the Trump administration sought to crack down on protests that erupted after a wave of ICE raids in Southern California. Nearly 2,000 National Guard troops remain in Los Angeles. Mayor Karen Bass has accused the Trump administration of fomenting chaos and making L.A. a “test case” for authoritarian rule in U.S. cities.

ICE Detains Former Haitian Presidential Candidate in Florida

Jul 22, 2025

Image Credit: X / @ReginaldBoulos

ICE agents in South Florida have detained the prominent Haitian entrepreneur Dr. Pierre Réginald Boulos. He was born in the United States but renounced his citizenship to run for president of Haiti. ICE accused him of being “engaged in a campaign of violence and gang support that contributed to Haiti’s destabilization.” He is being held at the Krome Detention Center. On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the Trump administration will begin deporting U.S. lawful permanent residents who have ties to Viv Ansanm, a Haitian armed group that was recently labeled a terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

21 Attorneys General Sue Trump Admin over Federal Benefits to Undocumented immigrants

Jul 22, 2025

Democratic attorneys general from 20 states and Washington, D.C., sued the Trump administration on Monday, seeking to restore undocumented immigrants’ access to federal health and safety net programs. Their complaint, filed in U.S. district court in Rhode Island, alleges the Trump administration violated administrative law when it cut off immigrants’ access to programs including Head Start, mental health services in schools, 24/7 crisis hotlines and shelters for people lacking housing.

CBO: Trump’s Tax and Spending Bill to Add $3.4T to National Debt

Jul 22, 2025

A new analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office finds President Trump’s new tax and spending bill will add $3.4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. The CBO’s updated forecast also expects the legislation to cause some 10 million people across the U.S. to lose health insurance by 2034.

Judge Orders OMB to Restore Public Funding Tracker Website

Jul 22, 2025

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore a website showing how the Office of Management and Budget directs agencies to spend congressionally appropriated funds. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, which sued the OMB and its director, Russell Vought, for taking down the website, celebrated the ruling, writing, “Contrary to the Trump administration’s absurd arguments, it is NOT unconstitutional for Congress to require the executive branch to be transparent.”

Speaker Mike Johnson Backtracks on Call for DOJ to Release Epstein Files

Jul 22, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson has reversed his call for the Justice Department to release information about the dead serial sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who was a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s. On Monday, Johnson ruled out any votes on measures related to the Justice Department’s trove of files on Epstein before the House leaves Washington at the end of the week for its planned August recess. Johnson said President Trump and his administration needed “space.”

Speaker Mike Johnson: “My belief is we need the administration to have the space to do what it is doing, and if further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we’ll look at that.”

That’s a reversal from Johnson’s statement just days earlier, when he joined calls from Trump’s MAGA base — and House Democrats — for the Justice Department to release “everything” it has on Epstein.

Speaker Mike Johnson: “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should — we should put everything out there and let the people decide it.”

The White House said Monday it would remove The Wall Street Journal from press seats on President Trump’s upcoming trip to Scotland. The move comes after Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Journal, its parent company and its owner Rupert Murdoch, and the two reporters who broke the story that Trump contributed a sketch drawing of a naked woman to an album for Epstein’s 50th birthday. Accompanying the sketch was Trump’s note to Epstein: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Trump Admin Releases Over 240K Pages of FBI Records on Martin Luther King Jr.

Jul 22, 2025

The Trump administration has released over 240,000 pages of FBI records on Martin Luther King Jr. and his assassination despite opposition from King’s children. In a statement, the King family said, “The release of these files must be viewed within their full historical context. During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign.”

Judge Hears Harvard’s Challenge to Trump Admin’s $2.6 Billion Cuts to Research Funds

Jul 22, 2025

A federal judge appears likely to side with Harvard in its lawsuit against the Trump administration for stripping $2.6 billion in research funding to the university. During a pivotal hearing on Monday, Judge Allison Burroughs said the constitutional consequences of the administration’s actions could be “staggering.” The Trump administration has claimed Harvard has not done enough to combat antisemitism, but Judge Burroughs called the government claims “mind boggling.” She noted that she is Jewish and questioned the relationship between cutting funding for cancer research and ending antisemitism. Trump reacted to the hearing by attacking the judge, saying she is a ”TOTAL DISASTER.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.