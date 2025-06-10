International News Briefs for Tuesday, June 10, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Trump Sends U.S. Marines into L.A., Doubles National Guard Presence Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Jun 10, 2025

Protests continued in Los Angeles Monday, as the Trump administration announced it’s sending 700 U.S. marines to the city. They’re expected to arrive in L.A. by this evening, deployed from nearby Camp Pendleton, in addition to another 2,000 National Guard who were sent to crack down on protests that erupted after a wave of ICE raids across L.A. This will bring the total National Guard presence in L.A. to 4,000. California is suing in response to Trump’s deployment of National Guard and Marine forces, which Governor Gavin Newsom called a “blatant abuse of power.” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused the Trump administration of fomenting chaos and making L.A. a “test case” for imposing authoritarian rule against more U.S. cities.

Mayor Karen Bass: “We need to stop the raids. This should not be happening in our city. It is not warranted, and it does any — the only thing it does is contribute to chaos. This was chaos that was started in Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the city was peaceful. On Friday, it was not, because of the intervention of the federal government. And it’s — again, I don’t think our city should be a test case, a laboratory.”

We’ll speak with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who brought the lawsuits against Trump, later in the broadcast.

Union Leader David Huerta Charged and Released on Bond After ICE Arrest

Jun 10, 2025

David Huerta, head of the SEIU in California, was released on bond Monday, following his arrest by ICE Friday, which provoked widespread outrage. Huerta was charged with conspiring to impede an officer, which could result in a six-year federal prison sentence if convicted. Huerta called for justice for all detained immigrants following his release.

David Huerta: “So, I just want to say that when we’re here and there’s protests outside, that means in there, they’re in lockdown right now. They’re in lockdown. They cannot come out of their cells, not even to eat. They cannot come out.”

Earlier Monday, loved ones of detained warehouse workers rallied outside a clothing manufacturing plant that was raided by ICE on Friday.

Carlos: “This state loves to boast about it being the best. This whole country boasts about being the best. But how can we claim that if we can’t uphold basic human rights and due process? I also want to ask: Where is the sanctuary California promised us, when our police departments choose to defend ICE officials instead of its own people?”

Australia Condemns LAPD Shooting of Reporter, One of Many Attacks on Reporters Covering L.A. Protests

Jun 10, 2025

Image Credit: Nine News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he’s contacted the U.S. government over what he called the “horrific” shooting by L.A. police of Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi, who was hit by a rubber bullet while she covered the protests. The group Reporters Without Borders condemned attacks on journalists covering the demonstrations in L.A., which have impacted at least 27 media workers between Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the city of Glendale in Los Angeles County announced Sunday night it’s ending its agreement with the Department of Homeland Security to detain immigrants arrested by ICE amid the popular revolt.

Democratic Reps. Barred from Visiting ICE Detention Facilities

Jun 10, 2025

Several Democratic congressmembers from California and New York say they were blocked from entering Immigration and Customs Enforcement jails for safety inspections over the weekend to check on people arrested during recent mass raids. Among the group is California Congressmember Maxine Waters, who on Sunday attempted to inspect conditions at the Metropolitan Federal Detention Center, where David Huerta, president of the California branch of the Service Employees International Union, was jailed.

Here in New York, Congressmembers Nydia Velázquez and Adriano Espaillat said they were blocked from inspecting an ICE facility in Manhattan, 26 Federal Plaza, where advocates say over 100 immigrants recently arrested at federal court hearings are now being detained in overcrowded cells. The detainees have also been reportedly forced to sleep on bathroom floors.

Israeli Attacks Kill 60+ People in Gaza, Including More Palestinians Awaiting Aid

Jun 10, 2025

In Gaza, at least 60 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since Monday. In southern Gaza, Israeli forces opened fire on a group of families walking to an aid site, killing at least 20 Palestinians and injuring over 100 others. At Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, health workers say they’ve been overwhelmed with cases of people attacked while seeking aid. This is Dr. Mohamed Sakr.

Dr. Mohamed Sakr: “Daily, we receive many martyrs and wounded people from the U.S. food distribution centers located in Rafah. Most of the martyrs and the wounded who arrive at Nasser Medical Complex, their injuries are in the upper part of their body, especially the chest and head area. Unfortunately, the situation is tragic. Daily, we receive dozens of martyrs and wounded.”

Israeli Attack Kills 3 Paramedics, Another Journalist During Gaza Rescue Operation

Jun 10, 2025

At least three Palestinian paramedics were also killed in Israeli strikes while attempting to rescue wounded families from an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City. Their names were Hussein Abu Faisal, Wael Al-Attar and Bara Afana. The journalist Moamen Abu Al-Auf was also killed in that attack — the 227th media worker killed in Gaza over the past 20 months.

This all comes as a U.N. commission says Israeli attacks on Gaza’s schools, religious and cultural sites amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel Launches Strikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah

Jun 10, 2025

Israel launched overnight strikes on Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, a key port for the entry of humanitarian aid. Israeli officials have also threatened to impose an aerial and naval blockade in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on Israel and Israel-linked vessels, which the group launched in response to Israel’s relentless war on Gaza.

Israel Deports 4 Freedom Flotilla Activists; Another 8 Refused Voluntary Deportation

Jun 10, 2025

Israel has formally placed under arrest eight of the 12 international activists from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla after they refused to sign a voluntary deportation order. One of those arrested is Rima Hassan, French Palestinian member of the European Parliament. Earlier today, Israel deported other Freedom Flotilla passengers, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Massive protests erupted in France Monday in response to Israel’s raid of the Madleen in international waters as the ship attempted to deliver food and medicine to besieged Palestinians in Gaza. Five of the Madleen’s passengers were French.

Global March to Gaza, Tunisian Convoy Head Toward Rafah Crossing to Break Siege

Jun 10, 2025

More international activists are making their way toward Gaza, this time by land, in an effort to break the Israeli siege. On Sunday, a Tunisian-led road convoy of activists, lawyers and medical professionals started the journey from Tunis toward the Rafah crossing in Egypt. This is organizer Wael Naouar.

Wael Naouar: “This march is not a train or a plane. It is a protest or an independent, mobile Maghrebian popular gathering, which will stop in many countries and at many stations in Libya, Tunisia and Egypt. It will speak to people, speak about the Palestinian right, mobilize people and, more than that, will remind everyone that Palestine is not just on social media or in another planet, but it is at days’ walking distance, so the Arab people should remember that we are one land, one people.”

Hundreds of activists from around the world are expected to converge in Cairo this week, before making the journey by foot to Rafah as part of the Global March to Gaza. One of the high-profile participants will be Zwelivelile “Mandla” Mandela, South African member of Parliament and the grandson of Nelson Mandela. We’ll speak to another participant, former Biden administration official Hala Rharrit, later in the broadcast.

RFK Jr. Fires Entire CDC Vaccination Panel

Jun 10, 2025

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired all 17 members of the Centers for Disease Control’s vaccine advisory panel, accusing the panel of “conflicts of interest.” The move was roundly condemned by medical associations and public health experts. Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC, said, “Nobody has done more than Secretary Kennedy to sow unwarranted doubt about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and this decision demonstrates a complete lack of caring about the health and safety of every American.” The committee’s recommendations are considered binding and affect which vaccinations must be covered by insurance. Kennedy had vowed to keep the committee in place during his confirmation hearings.

Hundreds of NIH Employees “Dissent” to Challenge Agency Firings, Termination of Grants and Contracts

Jun 10, 2025

Image Credit: Anthony Behar / Supa USA

Some 340 employees at the National Institutes of Health penned a scathing letter to agency Director Jay Bhattacharya, objecting to the termination of over 2,000 research grants and the cancellation of over $12 million in grants and contracts. The letter, entitled the “Bethesda Declaration,” reads, “We dissent to administration policies that undermine the NIH mission, waste public resources, and harm the health of Americans and people across the globe.” Some 5,000 NIH workers have been fired in the new administration.

Separately, Public Citizen on Monday published an open letter signed by 6,000 medical professionals admonishing the Trump administration’s cuts to health agencies and the Republican plan to slash Medicaid in the current spending proposal. The health workers wrote, “We are certain this will cost lives.”

Shooter Kills at Least 9 People in Austria High School Shooting

Jun 10, 2025

In Austria, at least nine people were killed in a mass shooting at a high school in the city of Graz. Several students are among the victims, and the suspect has also been reported dead.

Jair Bolsonaro’s Attempted Coup Trial Kicks Off in Brazil

Jun 10, 2025

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to take the stand this week as a Brasília court considers attempted coup charges against the disgraced leader, who’s accused of masterminding a far-right conspiracy plot to cling to power after his 2022 reelection loss to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The coup plot allegedly included a plan to assassinate Lula and a Supreme Court justice.

