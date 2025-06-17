International News Briefs for Tuesday, June 17, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Israel Bombs Iranian State TV Headquarters, Killing 3 in Latest Attack on Press

Jun 17, 2025

Israel bombed the headquarters of Iranian state television Monday in the latest escalation of Israel’s war on Iran. Israel also assassinated another top Iranian official: Iran’s new wartime chief of staff, Ali Shadmani. The bombing of Iranian state TV occurred during a live broadcast that was cut short as the studio began to fill with dust after the blast.

News anchor: “What you observed, what you heard, this dust in the air” —

Man in background: “Allahu Akbar! Get out!”

Three employees of Iranian state TV were reportedly killed. The Committee to Protect Journalists said it was “appalled” by the Israeli attack. The group’s Middle East representative, Sara Qudah, said, “Israel’s killing, with impunity, of almost 200 journalists in Gaza has emboldened it to target media elsewhere in the region.”

Tehran Faces Ongoing Attacks as Netanyahu Refuses to Rule Out Assassinating Supreme Leader

Jun 17, 2025

Many residents of Tehran are attempting to leave the city as Israel attacks the city for a fifth day. On Monday, three Red Crescent workers were killed while responding to an Israeli airstrike in the capital. Israel claims it has “full aerial operational control” over Tehran. On Monday, President Trump wrote online, “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Iran is also continuing to fire missiles at Israel. On Monday, a major Israeli oil refinery in Haifa was shut down after being hit by a missile.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to rule out assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. He was questioned by ABC’s Jonathan Karl.

Jonathan Karl: “The president flatly rejected a plan, an opportunity that you, that the Israelis had to take out the supreme leader. Do you understand his concern? My understanding is his concern is that this would escalate the conflict beyond where it is already.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “It’s not going to escalate the conflict. It’s going to end the conflict.”

Trump Leaves G7 Early, Says He Is Not Seeking Ceasefire in Iran

Jun 17, 2025

On Monday, leaders of the G7, including President Trump, signed a statement calling for a “de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East” while also affirming Israel’s right to defend itself — even though Israel launched the initial unprovoked attack on Iran.

Trump left the G7 summit in Alberta, Canada, a day early. On his flight back to Washington, D.C., he told reporters he is seeking a “real end” to the conflict, not a ceasefire. Trump said, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple.” Trump also criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, who had said Trump left the G7 to negotiate a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Reuters reports the U.S. military has moved a large number of Air Force refueling aircraft to Europe. The U.S. aircraft carrier Nimitz is also heading to the Middle East.

On Monday, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine introduced a war powers resolution to require Trump seek authorization from Congress before attacking Iran.

Israeli Tank Fire Kills Dozens of Palestinian Aid Seekers in Latest Gaza Massacre

Jun 17, 2025

Al Jazeera reports that Israeli attacks have killed at least 74 people in Gaza since dawn, including 56 Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid in Khan Younis. Many were killed by Israel tank fire. On Monday, another 38 aid seekers were killed, fueling growing international condemnation of the shadowy U.S.- and Israel-backed aid operation Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Anna Halford of Doctors Without Borders described the operation as “neither a humanitarian enterprise nor a system. This is basically lethal chaos.” U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk has accused Israel of “inflicting horrifying, unconscionable suffering on Palestinians.”

European Parliamentarian Rima Hassan Speaks Out After Being Abducted by Israel Aboard Aid Boat

Jun 17, 2025

French Palestinian European Parliament member Rima Hassan criticized her fellow lawmakers for remaining silent after she and 11 others were detained by Israel while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza as part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla.

Rima Hassan: “As long as this Parliament is silent, Europe will no longer be a voice for human rights, but the echo of its own complicity and political cowardice. June 8th, I was kidnapped at sea internationally by the Israeli army while I was on board a humanitarian ship on the way to Gaza. There were 12 of us on board the ship, including 10 European citizens. All have been kidnapped, deported by Israel and illegally detained for several days. In a deafening silence of this Parliament, no condemnation, no call for unconditional release. I was handcuffed, searched naked, handcuffed hands and feet. I was put in solitary confinement for having written ‘Free Palestine’ in my cell.”

Russian Missile & Drone Attack on Kyiv Kills 14, Injures 100+

Jun 17, 2025

In news from Ukraine, a massive Russian missile and drone assault on Kyiv has killed at least 14 people and wounded over 100 more. Local officials say it was one of the largest attacks on the Ukrainian capital since Russia invaded in 2022. Authorities report that 30 apartments were destroyed in a single residential block. One U.S. citizen died from shrapnel wounds. In a separate strike, a Russian attack on the port city of Odesa injured 13 more people. The assault came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky headed to the G7 talks in Canada.

Murder & Stalking Charges Filed Against Suspect in Minnesota Lawmaker Assassinations

Jun 17, 2025

In Minnesota, federal and state officials have announced murder and stalking charges against Vance Boelter, the man accused of assassinating Democratic state House leader Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home, as well as shooting state Senator John Hoffman and his wife. Joseph Thompson is acting U.S. attorney for Minnesota.

Joseph Thompson: “Political assassinations are rare. They strike at the very core of our democracy. But the details of Boelter’s crime are even worse. They are truly chilling. It is no exaggeration to say that his crimes are the stuff of nightmares. Boelter stalked his victims like prey. He went to their homes, held himself out as a police officer and shot them in cold blood.”

Authorities say Boelter visited the homes of two other lawmakers on the night of the killings. They also discovered a hit list that included Planned Parenthood centers and the names of many Democratic politicians, including Minnesota Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, who will join us later on the program. On Monday, Senator Smith confronted Republican Senator Mike Lee after he blamed the political left for the shooting. In one post, Lee wrote, “This is what happens When Marxists don’t get their way.”

ICE to Resume Raids on Farms, Hotels & Restaurants, Reversing Trump Pledge

Jun 17, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security has instructed immigration agents to continue raiding farms, hotels and restaurants, reversing a call by President Trump just days ago to exempt those industries. The Washington Post reports that Trump adviser Stephen Miller opposed making any exceptions for specific industries, despite warnings from business leaders about the economic fallout of the raids.

Meanwhile, federal agents are continuing to carry out raids in and around Los Angeles. On Saturday, dozens of armed masked agents raided a popular flea market outside of L.A.

Journalist in Georgia Faces Deportation After Arrest While Reporting on No Kings Protest

Jun 17, 2025

In Georgia, a prominent Spanish-language journalist is facing possible deportation after being arrested while covering Saturday’s “No Kings” protests. Mario Guevara, who was live-streaming the demonstration, was taken into custody despite clearly identifying as a journalist. Originally from El Salvador, Guevara has built a large following for his reporting on anti-ICE protests. According to The Guardian, a municipal judge released him on bond Monday, but jail officials then said he would be transferred to ICE custody.

Judge Blocks NYC Mayor’s Plan to Let ICE Reopen Office Inside Rikers Jail

Jun 17, 2025

A New York Supreme Court judge has blocked New York City Mayor Eric Adams from going ahead with his plan to allow ICE to reopen an office at the Rikers Island jail complex. Judge Mary Rosado sided with the New York City Council in its argument that Adams likely gave ICE the green light for the Rikers Island office in exchange for Trump’s Justice Department dropping its corruption case against the mayor.

Indigenous Lawyer Elected to Head Mexico’s Supreme Court

Jun 17, 2025

In Mexico, nine newly elected Supreme Court justices received their certificates of victory following the country’s first-ever judicial elections in May. The incoming head of the Supreme Court is Hugo Aguilar Ortiz, a Mixtec Indigenous lawyer from Oaxaca, who becomes the first Indigenous person to hold Mexico’s highest judicial office. Ortiz spoke during the election certification ceremony.

Hugo Aguilar Ortiz: “The days when our words, our requests and even our mere presence were met with ridicule and discrimination in these very institutions are now behind us. Thank you for everything. The history of Mexico cannot be understood without considering the participation of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples at various moments of transformation. The electoral process we are now completing was no exception. I am confident that this is the beginning of the full inclusion of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples in the public life of our country.”

Mexico’s judicial election turned out just 13% of eligible voters. It came following hotly contested reforms last year. Judges aligned with the ruling Morena party dominated the election, including the makeup of the Supreme Court.

Report: New Rules Allow VA Doctors to Refuse to Treat Democrats, Unmarried Veterans

Jun 17, 2025

The Guardian is reporting health workers at the Department of Veterans Affairs could refuse treatment to patients who are Democrats, unmarried, or based on their national origin, due to the VA’s revised bylaws. Those were changed to conform with President Trump’s anti-trans executive order, according to the report, and the new guidelines also apply to hiring practices, effectively allowing for employment discrimination. The White House has denied the report. The VA is the country’s largest integrated hospital system, with over 26,000 doctors and serving 9 million patients each year.

States Agree to $7.4B Settlement with Purdue Pharma to Settle OxyContin Lawsuits

Jun 17, 2025

All 50 states, Washington, D.C., and four U.S. territories have signed on to a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. The deal has reportedly also been approved by the Sackler family, owners of Purdue. If finalized, the settlement will go toward resolving thousands of victim lawsuits against Purdue. It will also help fund addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs. Under the deal, the Sacklers will lose control over Purdue. The deal also does not shield the Sacklers from future opioid lawsuits, which they had previously fought for. Over 850,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the United States since 1999.

NAACP Breaks with 116-Year Tradition by Not Inviting Trump to Address Convention

Jun 17, 2025

The NAACP has announced it will not invite President Trump to its upcoming national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks the first time the organization has opted to exclude a sitting president in its 116-year history. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, “Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

