International News Briefs for Tuesday, June 24, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Trump Lashes Out After Israel Violates Fragile Truce with Iran

Jun 24, 2025

President Trump has lashed out at Israel after its defense minister ordered “intense strikes” on Tehran, just hours after a fragile ceasefire appeared to take shape. Iranian media also recently reported two explosions were heard in Tehran. Iran denied accusations by Israel that it violated the US and Qatar-brokered truce. President Trump spoke earlier today, after posting on social media for Israel to, “Bring your pilots home, now!”

President Donald Trump: “Israel, as soon as we made the deal they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before. The biggest load we’ve ever seen. I’m not happy with Israel. …We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.”

Trump first announced a ceasefire on social media Monday, in the wake of an Iranian missile attack on the largest US base in the Middle East, in Qatar. Qatar condemned the strike as a “flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty”. This followed the U.S. dropping bombs on 3 Iranian nuclear facilities Sunday, and a week and a half of fighting between Israel and Iran after Israel launched an initial unprovoked attack.

European countries have largely rallied behind the U.S. On Monday NATO’s chief asserted Trump’s offensive strike did not violate international law.

Nuclear Watchdog Warns of “Significant Damage” to Iran’s Fordow Site After U.S. Bombing

Jun 24, 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency, warned of likely “very significant damage” at Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment site after the U.S. bombing. Israel also struck the site Monday. This comes as the Iranian parliament has taken steps to suspend cooperation with the IAEA demanding the UN nuclear watchdog provide “guarantees of professional conduct”. On Monday, Iran vowed to defend itself against any ongoing Israeli and U.S. attacks.

Ismail Baghaee: “The military aggression of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran has been carried out with coordination, collaboration, and support from the United States. …It is truly incomprehensible how you can describe an act of aggression, a crime, and a blatant violation of the law as something admirable.”

We’ll have the latest on Iran after headlines with Trita Parsi.

Topics:

Israel Kills More Palestinians at “Aid” Sites as Blockade Starves Another Child to Death

Jun 24, 2025

Image Credit: Reuters/Mahmoud Issa

In Gaza, Israeli forces have killed 71 Palestinians since dawn today, including at least 50 people who were waiting to receive aid. Among the dead are at least 27 people killed in an Israeli strike on civilians waiting for food in central Gaza, an attack that also wounded dozens and turned a relief site into what one Palestinian official called an “open field of death.”

Separately the Wafa news agency reports another Palestinian child has died of malnutrition in Gaza. Three-year-old Hassan Barbakh died earlier today after suffering kidney and liver damage amid soaring blood acid levels due to acute malnutrition. The boy’s brother also previously died of hunger; their family had urgently appealed to transfer the children abroad for treatment but Israeli authorities denied their requests.

Meanwhile the United Nations Children’s Agency UNICEF warns Gaza is on the brink of a “man-made drought” with children at risk of dying from thirst unless Israel ends its blockade. The U.N. warns just 40% of Gaza’s water treatment facilities remain functional due to fuel shortages.

Danish Shipping Giant Maersk to Divest from Firms Linked to Israeli Settlements

Jun 24, 2025

The Danish shipping giant Maersk will divest from companies linked to Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank after a sustained pressure campaign by activists, led by the Palestinian Youth Movement. The group said, “this sends a clear message: compliance with international law and basic human rights is not optional. Doing business with Israel’s illegal settlements is no longer viable.” The group is calling for Maersk to next stop transporting F-35 fighter jet parts that are used by Israel’s military in its genocide in Gaza.

UK Government Uses Anti-Terrorism Law to Ban the Protest Group Palestine Action

Jun 24, 2025

Image Credit: JVP/PYM

The British government has moved to ban the direct action group Palestine Action under the country’s terrorism laws after activists breached the UK’s largest airforce base on Friday and damaged two military jets. Previous actions have included spray painting Trump’s Scotland golf course and disruptions targeting the arms manufacturer Elbit Systems which supplies Israel with weapons. Palestine Action members have been arrested and jailed for their protests. On Monday, police cracked down on protesters who’d gathered in London to decry the government’s persecution of the group, arresting several people. Max Geller is a member of Palestine Action.

Max Geller: “Palestine Action exposed not only a security liability at one of the air force bases, but indeed the RAF’s continued role in this genocide on Palestine. Within 12 hours the government decided to take the unprecedented step of banning a domestic protest movement.”

Supreme Court Will Allow Trump to Transfer Immigrants to Third Countries, At Least for Now

Jun 24, 2025

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed President Trump to resume the hasty transfer of immigrants to third countries, lifting a lower court order that ruled immigrants have the right to challenge their removal. The case stems from the Trump administration’s attempt last month to send eight individuals — mostly from Latin American and Asian countries — to South Sudan. But their plane was diverted to a U.S. military base in Djibouti after a judge intervened. The court’s three liberal justices issued a scathing dissent, accusing their right-wing colleagues of “rewarding lawlessness”. Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned the ruling puts “thousands [at] risk of torture or death”.

Lawyers and Advocates Warn of ICE “Disappearances” Amid Ongoing Raids

Jun 24, 2025

As nationwide ICE raids rip through communities, activists are warning immigrants who are taken into federal custody are effectively being disappeared, with lawyers and relatives unable to locate detainees in public government records. Advocates in the Los Angeles area say they’ve received thousands of calls reporting missing people following ICE arrests, as officials reportedly fail to log people’s information in the agency’s detainee locator database. ICE has reportedly lost track of immigrants in its custody as it also repeatedly transfers people from one ICE jail to another.

In more news from Los Angeles, photojournalist Anthony Orendorff was released from jail without charges Monday following his arrest last week while documenting an ICE raid.

ICE Separates Mother from Breastfeeding Baby After Arrest at Routine Green Card Appointment

Jun 24, 2025

A Marine Corps veteran is pleading for his wife’s release from ICE detention after officers arrested her during a routine green card appointment in May. Adrian Clouatre’s wife, Paola Clouatre, is being held at an ICE jail in Monroe, Louisiana, separated from her nearly 2-year-old child and 3-month-old baby, whom Paola was still breastfeeding when she was taken by ICE. Paola was brought to the U.S. from Mexico as a child by her mom to seek asylum. She had begun the green card process in 2024 after she married Adrian, a U.S. citizen.

“Alligator Alcatraz”: Florida Plans to Build $450 Million Immigration Prison in Everglades

Jun 24, 2025

Image Credit: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

In more immigration news, Florida is building an immigrant jail that officials have nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” with plans to turn an isolated airfield in the Everglades into a mass detention tent camp. The facility will cost some $450 million a year to operate, with an option for Florida to request a partial federal reimbursement from FEMA. Florida’s attorney general and Trump ally, James Uthmeier, has said the state won’t invest much in security, as the facility is surrounded by alligators and pythons.

Senate Confirms Rodney Scott as CBP Chief, Despite Role in Cover-Up of 2010 Killing

Jun 24, 2025

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Rodney Scott as head of Customs and Border Protection. This despite mounting accusations that Scott attempted to cover-up and obstruct the criminal investigation into the fatal beating of Anastasio Hernández Rojas in 2010. Rojas, a Mexican father, was crossing the southern border in an attempt to return to San Diego, where he had lived for 25 years, to reunite with his wife and five children after being deported. He was stopped by border agents, who brutally beat and tasered him, while he was handcuffed, until Rojas died from heart failure. His death was later ruled a homicide.

Indigenous Groups Warn Against More Border Wall Construction in Arizona

Jun 24, 2025

This comes as CBP has awarded more than $309 million to a North Dakota-based company to build 27 more miles of border wall along Arizona’s border with Mexico. Environmental groups and Indigenous communities in the borderlands have long opposed further wall construction in the Sonoran Desert as they warn of ecological disasters; while activists say the barrier will continue to force migrants to cross through more remote and dangerous areas of the desert where thousands have died attempting to reach the United States.

Attack on Hospital in Sudan Kills More Than 40 People

Jun 24, 2025

In Sudan, the World Health Organization says over 40 people were killed in a weekend attack on a hospital near the front line between the Sudanese army and the rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces. It’s not clear who ordered the attack which left five health care workers and six children among the dead; but at least one human rights group said a Sudanese army drone was responsible. Fighting between Sudan’s rival military factions since April 2023 has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with over 12 million people displaced both internally and across borders.

Six Die in Clashes Between Bolivian Police, Supporters of Former President Evo Morales

Jun 24, 2025

In Bolivia, at least six people have been killed and hundreds more injured amid clashes between police and supporters of former president Evo Morales. Morales’ backers have been blockading roads and highways across Bolivia since early June to protest a supreme court ruling that barred Morales from seeking a fourth term in elections set for August 17th. The court cited Bolivia’s two-term presidential limit. This comes as Morales faces an arrest warrant for statutory rape, after prosecutors accused him of fathering a child with a 15-year-old girl in 2016. Morales’ lawyers have called the charges politically-motivated; meanwhile his supporters say they won’t end their protests any time soon.

Ernesto Coaquira: “Do you think that by capturing Evo [Morales] or killing him, these people will lift the blockade? No, it will not be lifted. Because the majority of the population today feels represented by Evo.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Plans New Nuclear Plant to Replace Indian Point

Jun 24, 2025

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday said she would authorize the construction of a new nuclear power plant to replace the Indian Point nuclear power station, which was permanently shut down in 2021 following decades of anti-nuclear protests. Hochul said several communities had offered to host the plant, but she has yet to make a decision.

Family of Queens Teen Shot Dead by Police Sues NYPD and New York City

Jun 24, 2025

Image Credit: Family handout

The family of Win Rozario — a 19-year-old Bangladeshi teen from Queens who was killed by police officers last year — has filed a lawsuit against two New York City Police officers and the City of New York. In March 2024, Rozario called 911 asking for help during a mental health crisis, but two NYPD officers instead tasered Rozario and shot him at least four times within minutes of entering his family’s home. Police body-camera footage showed Rozario was standing on the other side of the kitchen when he was attacked, as his mother desperately tried to shield him. The officers responsible were placed on ‘desk duty’ after Rozario’s killing and have faced no criminal charges.

Final Poll Shows Mamdani With an Edge Over Cuomo as New Yorkers Hold Mayoral Primary

Jun 24, 2025

Image Credit: X/@ZohranKMamdani

New York City voters are braving record high temperatures today to cast ballots in the closely watched mayoral primary. On Monday, a final independent poll showed progressive Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani edging out disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic ranked choice election. If no candidate receives at least 50% of the initial vote, as predicted, New Yorkers aren’t expected to have the final result until July 1st or later. We’ll have more on the NYC race for mayor later in the broadcast and we’ll speak with candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Read more news here on Havana Times.