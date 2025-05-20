International News Briefs for Tuesday, May 20, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

U.N. Warns 14,000 Babies on Cusp of Death in Gaza as Food Supplies Start to Trickle In

May 20, 2025

The U.N. is warning 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in the next 48 hours without immediate aid. One hundred aid trucks have been approved for entry into Gaza today — far short of the number needed, but a big jump after fewer than 10 trucks were permitted to enter Gaza on Monday. The slow trickle of aid was the first food allowed into Gaza since Israel imposed a total blockade 11 weeks ago. A U.N. official called the limited supplies “a drop in the ocean” as the population of over 2 million is facing famine.

The leaders of Canada, France and the U.K. — all staunch allies of Israel — warned they could move to sanction Israel unless it halts its stepped-up offensive on Gaza and allows unfettered aid access. Separately, 23 of Israel’s allies signed a joint statement calling for a “full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately.”

Israeli forces continued to bombard Gaza overnight, killing at least 73 more Palestinians, including in Khan Younis, after the Israeli military ordered residents of the southern city to flee as it launched a major ground invasion and vowed to take control over the entire territory. Israel also attacked another school turned shelter in Gaza City.

Israeli Attacks on Gaza’s Beleaguered Hospitals Destroy Already Scarce Supplies

May 20, 2025

Israeli strikes on Gaza’s hospitals also continue. The World Health Organization on Monday condemned an attack on Nasser Hospital which destroyed one-third of a medical supplies warehouse. This is the hospital’s director, Dr. Atef Al-Hout.

Dr. Atef Al-Hout: “We now have nearly 30 patients in the intensive care unit, and I have seven patients who need intensive care in the emergency room that I can’t find space for. Until when will this silence continue? Until when will the Security Council stand idly by? Until when will the United Nations, the European Union and other institutions stand watching this situation?”

Houthi Fighters Launch “Naval Blockade” in Escalating Actions Against Israeli Genocide

May 20, 2025

Yemen’s Houthi movement announced Monday it is escalating its actions in support of Palestinians, and said it would impose a “naval blockade” on Israel’s Port of Haifa.

Yahya Sarea: “The armed forces will not hesitate, with Allah’s help, to take the necessary additional measures in support of our oppressed Palestinian people and their esteemed resistance.”

SCOTUS Allows Trump to Terminate Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan Immigrants

May 20, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday to allow the Trump administration to remove Biden-era protections that shielded nearly 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants from deportation. The unsigned, two-paragraph order gave no reasons for lifting an injunction by a federal judge in San Francisco, who ruled that removing Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelan asylum seekers would “inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted, cost the United States billions in economic activity, and injure public health and safety.” An attorney representing Venezuelan immigrants called Monday’s ruling “the largest single action stripping any group of non-citizens of immigration status in modern U.S. history.”

DOJ Charges NJ Rep. LaMonica McIver over Newark ICE Visit, Lifts Charges Against Mayor Baraka

May 20, 2025

The Justice Department on Monday charged New Jersey Congressmember LaMonica McIver with assault against federal agents over the clash at a Newark immigration detention center earlier this month. McIver was at the ICE facility for an oversight visit with two other Democratic congressmembers and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested at that time. On Monday, the interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba — who is also Trump’s personal lawyer — announced she’s dismissing a misdemeanor trespassing charge against Baraka.

Congressmember McIver said in a statement, “The charges against me are purely political — they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight.” The ACLU warned, “If the Trump administration can target elected officials who oppose its extreme agenda, it can happen to any one of us.”

Trump Reverses Demand for Moscow to Declare Ukraine Ceasefire After Call with Putin

May 20, 2025

President Trump has dropped his demand that Russia declare an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, following a two-hour phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Monday that Trump described as “excellent.” Trump said after the call that Moscow and Kyiv should start direct negotiations — instead of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Trump promised he would end the Ukraine war in “24 hours.” After the call, Putin said he had declined the U.S.-proposed 30-day ceasefire and said Russia’s goals in Ukraine remained unchanged. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to buy time in order to continue its war and occupation.

European defense ministers have just announced new sanctions against Russia — the European Union’s 17th sanctions package since Russia invaded Ukraine more than three years ago. The EU’s foreign policy chief said she hoped to see the “consequences” against Russia that Trump promised if Putin failed to agree to an unconditional ceasefire.

Kaja Kallas: “It takes two to want peace. It only takes one to want war. And Russia clearly wants war, whereas Ukraine wants peace. So, in order to make Russia want peace, also we need to put more pressure on Russia.”

Europe to Lift Sanctions on Syria

May 20, 2025

European nations are preparing to lift economic sanctions on Syria as the country rebuilds following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s rule. This follows President Trump’s announcement last week that the U.S. would lift sanctions on Damascus. More details on the agreement could come later today as the EU summit in Brussels continues.

United Kingdom and EU Agree to “Reset” Five Years Post-Brexit

May 20, 2025

Leaders of the United Kingdom and the European Union hailed what they’re calling a “reset” as they signed a series of fresh deals on trade and defense five years after Brexit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the deal a “win-win” as he spoke alongside his European counterparts.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer: “In uncertain times, a new era for defense, security and trade, we will do that by strengthening our relationships with allies around the world, including, of course, with Europe. So, that is what today is all about: moving on from stale, old debates; looking forward, not backwards.”

The agreement seeks to facilitate trade, including by easing checks on certain animal and plant products. It also extends European access to U.K. waters for fishing and makes travel between the U.K. and the EU easier. Britain’s opposition Conservative Party accused Starmer of “surrendering” to an EU-dominated system and backtracking on Brexit.

Indian Authorities Expelled Rohingya Refugees by Pushing Them into the Sea with Life Jackets

May 20, 2025

The U.N. is calling for an investigation into reports that Indian authorities in New Delhi rounded up dozens of Rohingya refugees, including children, then took them by ship to the Andaman Sea, where they pushed them into the open water near Burma’s coast with nothing but life jackets. Their whereabouts remain unknown. The move by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes amid an intensifying crackdown on Muslim minorities across India and as tensions escalate with neighboring Pakistan.

WHO Approves Global Pandemic Treaty, Warns People in 70+ Countries Not Getting Medical Care

May 20, 2025

The World Health Organization is warning people in dozens of countries are going without needed medical care due to global funding cuts.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “In at least 70 countries, patients are missing out on treatments, health facilities have closed, health workers have lost their jobs, and people face increased out-of-pocket health spending.”

That was WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who warned his agency is facing a $600 million gap in its annual budget, with more steep cuts ahead as the U.S. withdraws support for global health programs and prepares to exit the organization.

Separately, the WHO voted in favor of a major new global treaty to improve pandemic preparedness and vaccine access. The U.S. was not part of those talks, since it decided to withdraw from the WHO. Parts of the treaty still need to be agreed upon before it can be ratified.

Billionaire, Trump-Pardoned Real Estate Developer Charles Kushner Confirmed as French Ambassador

May 20, 2025

The Senate has confirmed the billionaire real estate developer Charles Kushner as U.S. ambassador to France. Kushner is the father of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. In 2020, Trump pardoned him for federal crimes, including witness tampering, after Kushner hired a sex worker to seduce his brother-in-law with instructions to secretly record the affair and to send video to Kushner’s own sister.

Transpo Sec. Sean Duffy, AG Pam Bondi Among Trump Insiders Who Profited from Tariffs Roller Coaster

May 20, 2025

ProPublica reports Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sold stock in 34 companies in February, just two days before President Trump announced plans to impose steep tariffs on foreign imports, setting off unprecedented stock market volatility. Duffy is at least the second Cabinet secretary to have sold shares with apparent insider knowledge.

ProPublica reports Attorney General Pam Bondi sold between $1 million to $5 million worth of shares of Trump’s social media company on April 2, just before Trump announced steep new tariffs on most countries, sending markets into a tailspin.

Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes More Vetoes Bill to Study Reparations

May 20, 2025

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has come under fire after he vetoed a state bill to study reparations as a remedy to the lasting economic and human harms caused by slavery and racism. Three other Democratic states have successfully passed reparations bills in recent years: California, Illinois and New York. Wes Moore is the country’s only sitting Black governor and is widely seen as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2028. Maryland’s Legislative Black Caucus condemned Moore’s move and suggested lawmakers would override his veto.

New Orleans Police Used Real-Time Facial Recognition Tracking Despite Ban

May 20, 2025

In Louisiana, the New Orleans Police Department has reportedly paused its sweeping use of real-time facial recognition technology amid massive backlash following a Washington Post exposé. New Orleans police reportedly used a private network of more than 200 surveillance cameras and facial recognition technology to constantly monitor public streets, with no oversight and despite a 2022 city ordinance that limited the use of facial recognition by police. The technology was provided by the nonprofit Project NOLA, which operates out of the University of New Orleans. The Post exposé said the surveillance method is “without a known precedent in any major American city that may violate municipal guardrails around use of the technology.”

Palestinian American Student Denied Diploma After Protesting Israel’s Assault on Gaza

May 20, 2025

Another college graduate is being denied a diploma after speaking out for Palestinian rights. Palestinian American Sereen Haddad has been organizing at Virginia Commonwealth University with Students for Justice in Palestine. The group’s actions have been repeatedly targeted and repressed by VCU administration, including banning the use of sidewalk chalk to write messages on campus. This is Sereen Haddad.

Sereen Haddad: ”VCU claims to uplift marginalized voices, unless those voices call out genocide. And they claim to celebrate diversity, until that diversity challenges the status quo. And they claim to teach critical thinking, but punish those who think critically about empire, occupation and ethnic cleansing. VCU wants me to choose silence over justice and comfort over courage and a diploma over my people. I have lost over 200 family members in this ongoing genocide just in the last year and a half.”

Sereen’s father is Palestinian American doctor and leader Tariq Haddad, who last year refused to meet with then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken over the Biden administration’s support of Israel’s assault on Gaza. Click here to see our interview with Dr. Haddad.

Oklahoma Adds False Conspiracy Theories About 2020 Election to High School Curriculum

May 20, 2025

Education advocates are raising the alarm after Oklahoma approved a new high school social studies curriculum which will encourage students to identify “discrepancies” in the 2020 election, which Donald Trump lost but has repeatedly falsely claimed he won. Oklahoma’s school superintendent is a Trump supporter who has tapped other far-right ideologues to revise the state’s curriculum, including Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation.

In other education news, thousands of school teachers protested in front of Elon Musk’s SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California, on Saturday. The teachers condemned DOGE’s dismantling of the Education Department and cuts to special education and student meal programs.

Trump Administration to Allow Sales of Device That Turns Rifles into Machine Guns

May 20, 2025

The Trump administration has moved to allow the sale of devices that turn semiautomatic rifles like the AR-15 into fully automatic machine guns. The Justice Department said Friday it had reached a settlement, abandoning a legal fight to ban the device — called forced reset trigger — first brought by the Biden administration. Gun control groups condemned the move, saying the Trump administration has effectively legalized machine guns.

Missouri GOP Moves to Repeal Abortion Rights Enshrined by Voters in November Referendum

May 20, 2025

Republican lawmakers in Missouri have passed a referendum that, if approved by voters, would restore the state’s near-total ban on abortion. Last week, Missouri Republicans invoked a rarely used rule to shut down a Democratic filibuster blocking the vote. In November, Missouri voters approved a measure that enshrined abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Republican-led referendum does not need the governor’s signature and is expected to appear on the November 2026 ballot.

Read more news here on Havana Times.