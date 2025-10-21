International News Briefs for Tuesday, October 21, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Top U.S. Officials Travel to Israel for Talks as Netanyahu Threatens to Collapse Gaza Ceasefire

Oct 21, 2025

Israel is continuing deadly attacks across the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire with Hamas that went into effect on October 10. Gaza health officials say at least 13 Palestinians were killed and eight others wounded by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours. The killings came as the World Health Organization warned many of the 170,000 Palestinians injured by Israel’s assault on Gaza will need rehabilitation care and support for years to come, with some 42,000 facing life-changing injuries. This is Mahmoud al-Nakhaleh, a displaced Palestinian who sought care for his daughter at Gaza City’s al-Daraj clinic, which was repeatedly bombed by Israel.

Mahmoud al-Nakhaleh: “My wife, mother and my two daughters were killed, and my daughter Dana was seriously injured. Currently we are at the hospital. There are no treatments or any medical supplies. There are even flies and mosquitoes everywhere. We didn’t even have a mattress. We brought it from outside the hospital. There are no blankets or medical supplies. We are suffering greatly.”

Earlier today, Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel for talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid reports Netanyahu is preparing to collapse the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. Vance is joining Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in the talks.

Palestinian Woman Beaten Unconscious as Israeli Settlers Attack West Bank Olive Farmers

Oct 21, 2025

Image Credit: Jasper Nathaniel // @infinite_jaz/X

In the occupied West Bank, the United Nations humanitarian affairs office says it’s documented 71 attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property in just one week. Among the victims is a 55-year-old woman who was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage after she was beaten unconscious by a masked Israeli settler wielding a club. Independent journalist Jasper Nathaniel, who filmed Sunday’s violence against Palestinian olive farmers in the occupied West Bank village of Turmus Aya, compared the Israel settlers’ attack to a “lynch mob.”

Meanwhile, Palestinians have held a funeral for Muhammad al-Hallaq, a 10-year-old who was fatally shot in the pelvis as he fled Israeli soldiers who raided his village south of Hebron last week. He’d been playing soccer in a schoolyard when Israeli military vehicles approached.

Federal Court Gives Trump Green Light to Deploy Troops to Portland

Oct 21, 2025

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Trump can deploy the National Guard to Portland, lifting a lower court’s restraining order that had blocked Trump from sending troops to the city. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said if the ruling stands, it would give Trump “unilateral power to put Oregon soldiers on our streets with almost no justification,” adding, “We are on a dangerous path in America.”

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Chicago questioned federal immigration authorities Monday about using tear gas against protesters and journalists, violating a previous court order preventing ICE from deploying tear gas against crowds.

This comes as another court has denied granting a restraining order to stop Tennessee’s Republican Governor Bill Lee from deploying the National Guard in Memphis.

“Blatantly Immoral”: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Draws Fire for $170M Purchase of Luxury Private Jets

Oct 21, 2025

Image Credit: Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is defending the purchase of two luxury private jets for herself and other DHS officials, costing more than $170 million in public funds. The U.S. Coast Guard’s acquisition of two Gulfstream G700 jets comes as the federal government shutdown is in its 21st day, hampering federal nutrition assistance and other public aid for millions of people nationwide. In a statement, Democratic Congressmember Bennie Thompson slammed the multimillion-dollar purchase as “blatantly immoral” and “probably illegal.”

This comes as ICE has spent over $70 million more on weapons for its agents since Trump returned to office, a 700% increase. This includes the purchase of explosives,

chemical weapons and guided missile warheads as immigration raids and crackdowns on protesters intensify across the country.

Colombia Recalls Ambassador to U.S. over Strikes in Caribbean as Trump Issues Threats

Oct 21, 2025

Image Credit: @PeteHegseth/X

Colombia’s government has recalled its ambassador to the United States as tensions rise with the Trump administration over its repeated extrajudicial military strikes on boats in the Caribbean, many off the coast of Venezuela. The U.S. has blown up at least seven boats in the region, killing over two dozen people, as officials claim without evidence the vessels were carrying drugs. Colombian President Gustavo Petro addressed the threats in an exclusive interview Monday with Univision.

President Gustavo Petro: “The anti-drug policy of the United States is a policy of dominance over Colombia and Latin America. They’ve killed 1 million Latin Americans, and the demands for cocaine in the United States has not decreased by a single gram, and it’s also increasing in Europe. That is called domination. And it’s what made Trump so angry. That is why I said he is preparing an invasion of Venezuela, not because of drug trafficking. Those are lies.”

Sanae Takaichi, Opponent of Gender Equality, Becomes Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Oct 21, 2025

In Japan, former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi has made history as the nation’s first female prime minister. Takaichi is an archconservative protégé of the late former leader Shinzo Abe who ran under the slogan “Japan First.” She holds a revisionist view of Japan’s history in World War II and is a regular visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, where some convicted war criminals are memorialized. Takaichi is a longtime admirer of Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher. She has consistently opposed legislation that would allow women to keep their maiden names after marriage. She’s also opposed to marriage equality.

Trump Admin Fires Two Prosecutors Who Opposed Criminal Case Against Letitia James

Oct 21, 2025

The Trump administration fired two federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia after they voiced opposition to the criminal case against New York Attorney General Letitia James. That’s according to CBS News, which reports the firings of assistant U.S. attorneys Kristin Bird and Elizabeth Yusi continue an ongoing purge in the office, after Trump forced out his hand-picked interim U.S. attorney, Erik Siebert, for refusing to bring charges against James and former FBI Director James Comey. Trump replaced Siebert with his personal attorney, Lindsey Halligan, an insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience.

On Monday, lawyers for James Comey asked a federal judge to throw out criminal charges against him, arguing Halligan was unlawfully installed as U.S. attorney, a position that requires Senate confirmation. They also argued Trump’s repeated public statements calling for Comey to be jailed show Comey was the victim of a selective prosecution.

DOJ Whistleblower Says He Received Illegal Orders from Trump Appointee Emil Bove

Oct 21, 2025

A former Justice Department lawyer is speaking out about illegal orders he received while working under President Trump’s hand-picked assistant U.S. attorney general, Emil Bove. Whistleblower Erez Reuveni told “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley that Bove instructed attorneys at a meeting that they may have to consider telling a court, “F— you” — though Bove used the expletive. The order came as the Trump administration rushed to send a plane full of immigrants to be imprisoned in El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, CECOT, without trial.

Erez Reuveni: “Bove emphasized, ‘Those planes need to take off, no matter what.’ And then, after a pause, he also told all in attendance, ‘And if some court should issue an order preventing that, we may have to consider telling that court, “[bleep] you.”’”

Scott Pelley: “And when you heard that, you thought what?”

Erez Reuveni: “It felt like a bomb had gone off. Here is the number three official using expletives to tell career attorneys that we may just have to consider disregarding federal court orders.”

In a statement, Emil Bove called Reuveni’s claims a “mix of falsehoods and wild distortions of reality.” Bove was confirmed by the Senate in July to a lifetime appointment as a federal appeals court judge.

Politico: Trump Nominee Texts Group of Republicans He Has a “Nazi Streak”

Oct 21, 2025

Image Credit: POLITICO

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel, Paul Ingrassia, texted a group of Republicans that he has a “Nazi streak,” adding that the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell.” The comments were among a slew of racist texts from Ingrassia published by Politico on Monday. Following their publication, Senate Majority Leader John Thune signaled Ingrassia’s nomination is unlikely to be advanced by a Senate committee at a confirmation hearing scheduled for Thursday.

This follows Politico’s publication of an image of an American flag altered to include an image of a swastika that was displayed inside the Capitol Hill office of Republican Congressmember Dave Taylor. Taylor later disavowed the symbol, claiming his office was targeted as part of an “orchestrated campaign” against Republicans.

This all comes after President Trump appeared to use a white nationalist dog whistle in a recent speech to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia. Trump claimed without evidence that under President Biden, immigrants murdered 11,488 people.

President Donald Trump: “Eleven thousand, four hundred and eighty-eight murderers allowed into our country by this guy who had no clue. He had no clue.”

The speech was likely written by Trump’s anti-immigrant adviser Stephen Miller. It appears to be a reference to the number 1488, a coded rallying cry for militant white nationalists.

Seven Universities Decline to Sign Trump Administration’s “Compact”

Oct 21, 2025

Seven universities have declined to sign a “compact” to agree to the Trump administration’s demands regarding admissions, campus hiring policies and speech in classrooms in exchange for federal funding. The letter was sent to nine universities earlier this month. The universities rejecting the compact include the University of Arizona, Brown University, Dartmouth College, MIT, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California and the University of Virginia. Vanderbilt University reportedly expressed reservations, while the University of Texas signaled that it was open to signing the compact.

White House Begins Demolishing Part of East Wing to Make Way for Trump’s Ballroom

Oct 21, 2025

The White House has started demolishing part of the East Wing to begin building President Trump’s $250 million ballroom. The demolition comes despite the fact that the National Capital Planning Commission, a federal agency responsible for major renovations to government buildings in Washington, D.C., has not approved the construction work. Last week, Trump held a White House dinner to thank donors from Silicon Valley, Wall Street and the weapons industry for funding his ballroom. According to The Wall Street Journal, representatives from Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon.com and Palantir all attended the dinner, with some offering as much as $25 million. Democratic Congressmember Darren Soto wrote on social media, “Trump’s billionaire ballroom. This is a disgrace. Welcome to the Second Gilded Age.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.