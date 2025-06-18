International News Briefs for Wednesday, June 18, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Warns U.S. Military Attack Will Be “Met with Irreparable Harm”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that any U.S. military action in Iran will be “met with irreparable harm.” Khamenei’s warning comes a day after President Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” Trump also directly threatened Khamenei by writing on Truth Social that the U.S. knows exactly where he is, adding, “We are not going to take him out… at least not for now.” Multiple reports indicate Trump is moving closer to ordering U.S. airstrikes on Iran after months of supporting negotiations.

Trump Dismisses U.S. Intelligence Findings That Iran Is Not Building a Nuclear Weapon

On Tuesday, Trump, after leaving the G7 early, dismissed findings by his own intelligence agencies on Iran. In March, the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers that the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.” On Tuesday, Trump dismissed Gabbard’s testimony, saying, “I don’t care what she said.”

This all comes as Israel continues to attack Iran for a sixth day, forcing thousands of people to flee Tehran. More than 50 Israeli warplanes struck targets inside Iran in the early hours of today. Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles and launching drones at Israel.

According to one count, Israeli strikes since Friday have killed at least 585 people across Iran and wounded over 1,300. Iranian strikes on Israel have killed at least 23 people and injured more than 630.

Sen. Tim Kaine: U.S. Attack on Iran Would Be “Catastrophic Blunder”

On Capitol Hill, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine called on his colleagues to support his War Powers Resolution to prevent a U.S. war with Iran.

Sen. Tim Kaine: “I happen to believe that the United States engaging in a war against Iran, a third war in the Middle East since 2001, would be a catastrophic blunder for this country.”

Tucker Carlson vs. Ted Cruz Highlights MAGA Split on Trump Attacking Iran

There is a growing split within Trump’s MAGA coalition over the prospect of a U.S. attack on Iran. Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson has railed against what he calls warmongers within the Republican Party. On Tuesday, video went viral of him interviewing hawkish Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Tucker Carlson: “If you don’t know anything about the country” —

Sen. Ted Cruz: “I didn’t say I don’t know anything about the country.”

Tucker Carlson: “OK, what’s the ethnic mix of Iran?”

Sen. Ted Cruz: “They are Persians and predominantly Shia.”

Tucker Carlson: “What percentage?”

Sen. Ted Cruz: “OK, this is cute.”

Tucker Carlson: “No, there’s — no, it’s not even” —

Sen. Ted Cruz: “OK.”

Tucker Carlson: “You don’t know anything about Iran. So, actually, the country” —

Sen. Ted Cruz: “OK, I am not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran” —

Tucker Carlson: “No, no, the” —

Sen. Ted Cruz: — “who says” —

Tucker Carlson: “You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow” —

Sen. Ted Cruz: “You’re the one who claims” —

Tucker Carlson: — “of the government” —

Sen. Ted Cruz: “You’re the one who claims” —

Tucker Carlson: — “and you don’t know anything about the country!”

Death Toll from Israeli Tank Attack on Gaza Aid Seekers Reaches 70

In Gaza, the death toll from an Israeli attack on aid seekers in Khan Younis on Tuesday has reached 70. Hundreds of Palestinians were also wounded after Israeli forces used tanks, drones and machine guns to fire on crowds who had gathered hoping to receive bags of flour. The Nasser Medical Complex was overwhelmed with victims. This is Dr. Mark Brunner, a doctor from Oregon who is volunteering at Nasser Medical Complex.

Dr. Mark Brunner: “Every time we know that there’s a few so-called food distribution, we know that there’s going to be annihilation. And, you know, the first couple of days, we were seeing a lot of isolated injuries, head or chest or abdomen. But today it’s reported that tanks have been used at the food distribution centers, which makes sense, because we’re seeing multi trauma. We’re seeing head, neck, chest, abdomen, extremities, many, many deaths. And it just doesn’t have to be this way. You know, this is something that’s just got to stop.”

U.N. Experts: Israel Is Committing the Crime Against Humanity of Extermination in Gaza

In Geneva, a group of U.N. experts has told the U.N. Human Rights Council that Israel was committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination. This is former U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay.

Navi Pillay: “These attacks were part of a widespread and relentless assault against the Palestinian people in which Israeli forces have committed war crimes, including directing attacks against civilians and willful killing and the crime against humanity of extermination. … The goal of the Israeli government is abundantly clear: the destruction of life in Gaza.”

ICE Agents Arrest NYC Comptroller Brad Lander at Immigration Courthouse

Here in New York, ICE agents arrested New York City Comptroller Brad Lander on Tuesday as he was escorting a man at an immigration courthouse in Lower Manhattan. Lander, who is running for mayor, was handcuffed and detained by agents after he demanded to see a judicial warrant as agents tried to detain the man he was accompanying.

ICE agent: “Step back. Step back. Step back. Step back. Step back.”

Brad Lander: “You don’t have authority to arrest U.S. citizens.”

ICE agent: “Step back, sir.”

Brad Lander: “You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens.”

ICE agent: “Step back, guys. Step back.”

Brad Lander: “You don’t have the — I’m not obstructing. I’m standing right here in the hallway. I asked to see the judicial warrant.”

Press secretary: “And you’re arresting the comptroller while he’s trying to help here?”

Brad Lander: “By asking for a judicial warrant?”

Press secretary: “This is ridiculous.”

Brad Lander: “You don’t have the authority to arrest U.S. citizens asking for a judicial warrant.”

Brad Lander was held for several hours in the latest confrontation between Democratic politicians and federal immigration agents. Other mayoral candidates denounced Lander’s arrest. Zohran Mamdani wrote, “This is fascism.” Andrew Cuomo said the arrest is an example of the “extreme thuggery of Trump’s ICE out of control.” Brad Lander will join us later in the hour.

Sen. Alex Padilla Recounts Being Handcuffed at Kristi Noem Press Conference

On Capitol Hill, California Democratic Senator Alex Padilla took to the Senator floor Tuesday to recount how federal agents shoved him onto a hallway floor and handcuffed him last week when he attempted to ask a question during a press conference by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Sen. Alex Padilla: “I was pushed and pulled, struggled to maintain my balance. I was forced to the ground, first on my knees and then flat on my chest. And as I was handcuffed and marched down a hallway … If that is what the administration is willing to do to a United States senator for having the authority to simply ask a question, imagine what they’ll do to any American who dares to speak up.”

Armed ICE Raids Continue Around Los Angeles

ICE agents are continuing to carry out raids around Los Angeles. On Wednesday, protests broke out in Pico Rivera after masked armed agents raided multiple locations in the city, including a Walmart. They detained a number of individuals, including at least one U.S. citizen. Video showed ICE agents cocking assault rifles and pointing them at civilians.

Democratic Lawmakers Probe How Palantir Is Helping Trump Build Nationwide Database of Americans

Ten Democratic lawmakers are seeking more information about how the tech company Palantir is helping the Trump administration build what the lawmakers described as a “government-wide, searchable, mega-database” that connects sensitive tax and other government data. In a letter to Palantir CEO Alex Karp, the lawmakers described the database as a “surveillance nightmare” that “will make it significantly easier for Donald Trump’s Administration to spy on and target his growing list of enemies and other Americans.”

Judge Orders NIH Grants Restored: “I’ve Never Seen Government Racial Discrimination Like This”

A federal judge in Boston has ruled the Trump administration must restore more than $1 billion in grants cut by the National Institutes of Health as part of a White House effort to end research linked to “diversity, equity and inclusion” or “gender ideology.” U.S. District Judge William Young, who was appointed by President Reagan, said, “This represents racial discrimination and discrimination against America’s LGBTQ community.” Young went on to say, “I’ve sat on this bench now for 40 years. I’ve never seen government racial discrimination like this.”

Senate Republicans Propose Expanding House Cuts to Medicaid

On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans are pushing for sweeping cuts to Medicaid and to stricter work requirements for Medicaid recipients. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned the Republican Senate proposal will be “deeper and more devastating” than the cuts already by the House. He wrote online, “This could lead to even more than the 16 million people expected to lose health insurance and the hundreds of hospitals and health centers facing higher risk of closure.”

CNN: EPA Weakens Fossil Fuel Industry Violations in Midwest

CNN reports the Environmental Protection Agency has directed staff overseeing the states in the Midwest to stop enforcing violations by the fossil fuel industry. The move is in line with EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin’s pledge to orchestrate the largest deregulation action in U.S. history. EPA staff overseeing southern states, including Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, have also effectively halted enforcement actions against polluting companies.

NAACP to Sue over Elon Musk’s xAI Data Center in Memphis

In Memphis Tennessee, the NAACP has announced plans to sue Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI, for violating the Clean Air Act by running a massive data center near a historically Black neighborhood without legal permits. Musk’s facility runs on 35 methane gas-powered turbine generators, which emit significant amounts of nitrogen oxide and other toxic chemicals. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said, “We cannot afford to normalize this kind of environmental injustice — where billion-dollar companies set up polluting operations in Black neighborhoods without any permits and think they’ll get away with it because the people don’t have the power to fight back.”

Big Banks Financed $7.9 Trillion in Fossil Fuel Funding Since Paris Climate Deal Signed

In other environmental news, a new report has revealed the world’s largest banks committed nearly $900 billion last year to finance coal, oil and gas projects. That’s a 23% increase over the previous year. Altogether, the world’s largest 65 banks have committed $7.9 trillion to the fossil fuel industry since the Paris climate deal was reached 10 years ago.

Brain-Dead Georgia Woman Taken Off Life Support After Baby Was Delivered

In Georgia, a woman who was declared brain dead nearly four months ago has given birth to a baby boy via emergency C-section. Doctors had kept the mother, Adriana Smith, on life support against the wishes of her distraught family. Her body was kept on life support due to the state’s near-total abortion ban. Adriana Smith’s mother has described the monthslong ordeal as torture. Adriana was scheduled to be taken off life support on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia Executes Journalist Turki al-Jasser

Saudi Arabia has executed the prominent journalist Turki al-Jasser, who was arrested in 2018 and convicted on what press freedom advocates say are trumped-up charges. The Committee to Protect Journalists said, “The international community’s failure to deliver justice for Jamal Khashoggi did not just betray one journalist; it emboldened de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to continue his persecution of the press.”

