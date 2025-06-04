International News Briefs for Wednesday, June 4, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Israel Kills 95 Palestinians Across Gaza in a Day; 18 Killed in Bombing of School Turned Shelter

Jun 04, 2025

Officials in Gaza say Israeli attacks over the past day have killed at least 95 Palestinians and injured 440 others. Among the dead are 18 people, including children, killed when Israel bombed a school housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Younis. The airstrike came hours after Israeli planes dropped leaflets ordering people in Khan Younis to leave their homes and head west.

Alaa Ali: “Honestly, there isn’t a single centimeter in the Gaza Strip that’s truly safe. But some areas are relatively safer than others. The Israelis call it a safe zone, but in reality it’s not. Every day or two, you see them hitting a tent here or a house there, even a person in a car. There’s no safe place in this country.”

Separately, an Israeli strike hit the roof of an administrative building at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, setting off fear and confusion among medical staff and patients.

Shadowy Gaza “Humanitarian” Group Suspends Operations After Massacres at Aid Sites

Jun 04, 2025

The U.S.- and Israeli-backed private organization Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said it was suspending aid distribution for one day to address security concerns. Israel’s military warned Palestinians that roads leading to the aid distribution centers will be considered “combat zones.” This comes after three days of attacks on Palestinians at aid sites that killed 102 people and left nearly 500 others wounded. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for a prompt and impartial investigation into each of the attacks, which he says could constitute a grave breach of international law and a war crime. This is a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights chief.

Jeremy Laurence: “The willful impediment of access to food and other life-sustaining relief supplies for civilians may constitute a war crime. The threat of starvation, together with 20 months of killing of civilians and destruction on a massive scale, repeated forced displacements, intolerable, dehumanizing rhetoric and threats by Israel’s leadership to empty the Strip of its population, also constitute elements of the most serious crimes under international law.”

Israel Resumes Attacks on Syrian Military Infrastructure with Daraa Airstrikes

Jun 04, 2025

Syrian officials have condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian province of Daraa, which they say caused “heavy human and material losses.” Israel launched the strikes Tuesday after officials said they tracked two projectiles fired from Syria into open ground in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. After the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December, Israel waged a monthslong campaign of airstrikes that destroyed much of Syria’s military infrastructure.

South Korea Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-myung Wins Presidential Election

Jun 04, 2025

South Korea has elected liberal opposition candidate Lee Jae-myung as president in a snap election. Speaking to supporters outside the National Assembly in Seoul, President Lee promised to strengthen South Korea’s democracy after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol briefly — and unsuccessfully — declared martial law.

President Lee Jae-myung: “I will fulfill the first mission the people have entrusted to me, which is to overcome the insurrection and make sure that there will be no military coup that threatens the people with the weapons entrusted by them. … I will look for dialogue and communication between South and North Korea and find a way to coexist and cooperate to find a path to shared prosperity.”

U.N. Food Delivery Convoy Workers Killed in Darfur as Sudan’s Food and Public Health Crises Deepen

Jun 04, 2025

Image Credit: via X/@KathrynMTyson

In Sudan, at least five humanitarian aid workers were killed in a deadly overnight ambush on a United Nations food delivery convoy Tuesday in Darfur. The 15-truck food aid convoy was transporting critical supplies from Port Sudan to North Darfur when it was attacked by unknown assailants, injuring several others. The World Food Programme and others condemned the attack, in which trucks were burned, as a violation of humanitarian law and urged an investigation, as the convoy’s route had been shared in advance with the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces. This comes as Sudan is facing worsening famine, exacerbated by the sudden suspension of U.S. aid by the Trump administration, which experts warn could prompt one of the deadliest hunger crises in the last half a century.

Patrice Dossou Ahouansou: “This is an unprecedented crisis that we are facing. This is a crisis of humanity. … Without a significant increase in funding, lifesaving assistance cannot be delivered at the scale and at the speed that is required.”

More than two years of war in Sudan has created what international groups describe as the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis, with an estimated 4 million people forced to flee Sudan since 2023, according to the U.N.

This all comes as Sudanese officials have reported at least another 70 deaths in recent days due to cholera, with hundreds of new infections, most of them in the state of Khartoum. The region’s water treatment stations have been damaged due to electricity outages caused by strikes, forcing local residents to turn to unsafe water sources. Aid workers say corpses of people killed in attacks between Sudanese soldiers and RSF fighters have been left to rot next to the Nile River, partially triggering the quick spread of cholera.

Dozens of Civilians Killed in Clashes Between Militias and South Sudan’s Army

Jun 04, 2025

Image Credit: AP Photo/Joseph Falzetta

Aid groups fear South Sudan is on the brink of another war as dozens of civilians, including children, have been killed or severely injured in recent weeks in violent clashes between South Sudan’s army and militia groups across the country. Survivors describe airstrikes and bombings on local communities, including while people are sleeping. Doctors say the ongoing fighting has made it difficult to transport severely injured patients to receive urgent medical care. Tensions between South Sudan’s government and opposition groups have been rising since March. This comes as the Trump administration’s legal fight to transfer immigrants from the U.S. to South Sudan has reached the Supreme Court.

Trump Asks Congress to Rescind $8.3 Billion in Foreign Assistance

Jun 04, 2025

President Trump has formally asked Congress to rescind $8.3 billion in previously enacted funding for foreign assistance from USAID and the African Development Foundation. The request seeks to make permanent the cuts to foreign aid already imposed by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Oxfam America warns those cuts could cause 23 million children to lose access to education, while up to 95 million people would lose access to basic healthcare, potentially leading to over 3 million preventable deaths per year.

“A Disgusting Abomination”: Elon Musk Blasts Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”

Jun 04, 2025

President Trump is pressing Senate Republicans to approve the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a sprawling bill to fund tax breaks for the wealthy by gutting social programs like SNAP, Medicare and Medicaid. Senate holdouts include Kentucky’s Rand Paul, who said he’s not open to supporting a $5 trillion increase in the national debt ceiling. On Tuesday, Republican holdouts got the support of Elon Musk, who wrote on X, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Trump Administration Rescinds Biden-Era Protections for Those Needing Emergency Abortions

Jun 04, 2025

The Trump administration has rescinded Biden-era protections for pregnant people in need of emergency abortions. The guidance under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act directs hospitals in states with abortion bans to provide the lifesaving care when pregnant patients are experiencing a medical crisis. The ACLU said in a statement, “The Trump administration cannot simply erase four decades of law protecting patients’ lives with the stroke of a pen. Regardless of where they live, pregnant patients have a right to emergency abortion care that will save their health or lives.”

ICE Detains Wife and Five Children of Man Who Attacked Colorado March for Israeli Hostages

Jun 04, 2025

Federal immigration authorities have detained the wife and five children of the suspect accused of using a makeshift flamethrower and another incendiary device to attack a crowd of people taking part in a weekly walk to honor Israeli hostages in Gaza. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday they face expedited deportation after the Trump administration revoked their visas. Noem also said DHS is investigating whether the family knew of the attack or provided any support.

Judge Enjoins Trump Administration from Denying Gender-Affirming Care to Trans Prisoners

Jun 04, 2025

Image Credit: Facebook/ACLU

Federal prisons must keep providing gender-affirming hormone care and protections to transgender people, after a federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking one of Trump’s anti-trans executive orders. The ACLU welcomed the “critical ruling,” saying in a statement, “This administration’s cruelty towards transgender people disregards their rights under the Constitution. The denial of medically necessary health care, including gender-affirming health care, to people in prison is a violation of their fundamental constitutional rights.”

Pentagon May Strip Names of Harvey Milk and Other Civil Rights Icons from Navy Ships

Jun 04, 2025

As June marks LGBTQ Pride Month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is planning to strip the name of legendary gay rights activist Harvey Milk from a Navy ship honoring him. Harvey Milk was one of the first openly gay politicians in the United States. He was assassinated in 1978, a year after winning election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, gunned down along with San Francisco Mayor George Moscone by a former city supervisor. Hegseth is also reportedly planning to expand the purge of names to include other prominent civil rights figures such as abolitionist Sojourner Truth, Medgar Evers and labor leader Cesar Chavez.

White House Seeks to Shutter Independent Agency That Investigates Chemical Hazards and Disasters

Jun 04, 2025

Image Credit: csb.gov

The White House is seeking to shut down the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, according to White House budget documents released Friday. Since it was founded in 1998, the independent agency has led investigations into major disasters, including the fatal explosion of ammonium nitrate fertilizer in West, Texas, in 2013 and the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil well blowout in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tusla Mayor Announces $105 Million Reparations Package for 1921 Race Massacre

Jun 04, 2025

The city of Tulsa has announced reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, when white rioters murdered an estimated 300 Black residents of the city’s Greenwood neighborhood, known as Black Wall Street, looting and destroying homes and businesses. A Justice Department report in January concluded the massacre was a “coordinated, military-style attack.” Despite that, no one was ever convicted or held criminally accountable. On Sunday, Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols announced a $105 million reparations package during a ceremony commemorating the first-ever official Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day.

Mayor Monroe Nichols: “This is not the age-old battle of Black versus white or the more contemporary battle of blue versus red. This is about putting those petty divisions and outdated thinking behind us as we press on together. This effort is about reconciliation. It is about repair. It’s about renewal, and it’s about righteousness.”

