International News Briefs for Wednesday, March 12, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

U.S. Resumes Military Aid and Intelligence Sharing as Ukraine Backs 30-Day Ceasefire Plan

Mar 12, 2025

Ukraine has agreed to a Trump administration proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia as the United States resumes military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv. In exchange, Ukraine has agreed to sign a deal granting U.S. access to Ukraine’s oil, natural gas and mineral resources “as soon as possible.” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to Ukrainians that he had accepted the deal, following talks in Saudi Arabia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “During today’s talks, the American side proposed taking a first step forward, establishing a full ceasefire for 30 days, not just stopping missiles, drones and bombs, not just ensuring security in the Black Sea, but implementing a complete ceasefire along the entire frontline. Ukraine welcomes this proposal. We see it as a positive and are ready to take this step.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would press Moscow to agree to the deal, adding, “The ball is now in their court.” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian officials were scrutinizing publicly released statements about the ceasefire proposal and did not rule out a phone call between Putin and Trump in the coming days. Overnight, Russia launched another wave of drone and missile attacks on Ukraine. One woman was killed and nine wounded in a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih, while in the port city of Odesa, four Syrian sailors were killed when a Russian ballistic missile struck a vessel loading wheat for export to Algeria.

MSF Condemns Israel’s Gaza Blockade: “Aid Should Never Be Used as a Bargaining Chip in War”

Mar 12, 2025

Israel’s military has stepped up attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least eight people over the past 24 hours — despite the ongoing ceasefire agreement. Among the dead are a Palestinian girl who was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Deir al-Balah and four Palestinians killed in an airstrike near an Israeli checkpoint in central Gaza. This is the father of one of the victims.

Arafat Al-Hana: “Did we end the war or not? We don’t know. Sometimes they say the first phase of the ceasefire has been extended, and sometimes they say the Israelis are not accepting the deal. We cannot say anything other than ‘May God take revenge on those who caused this.’”

With Israel’s total blockade of food, fuel and humanitarian aid to Gaza now in its 12th day, the Gaza bakers’ union reports six of the territory’s 22 remaining bakeries shut down after they ran out of cooking gas. On Tuesday, the charity MSF, or Doctors Without Borders, strongly condemned the Israeli-imposed siege on the Gaza Strip, writing, “Israeli authorities are yet again normalizing the use of aid as a negotiation tool. This is outrageous. Humanitarian aid should never be used as a bargaining chip in war.”

Israeli Forces Kill 4, Including Palestinian Grandmother, in West Bank Raids

Mar 12, 2025

On Tuesday, Israeli forces arrested dozens of people in the occupied West Bank, killing four people during raids around the city of Jenin. Among the victims is 58-year-old grandmother Faiza Ibrahim Abu Ghali, who was shot and killed when Israeli soldiers raided her home. Her 7-year-old grandson was reportedly among family members detained, then later released, by Israeli forces.

“Absolutely Unacceptable and Illegal”: Lawmakers Demand Release of Mahmoud Khalil from ICE Jail

Mar 12, 2025

Fourteen members of Congress have signed a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanding the release of recent Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, a permanent resident of the U.S. who was arrested by immigration authorities for helping organize campus protests in solidarity with Palestinians. The 14 lawmakers, all Democrats, wrote, “Khalil’s constitutional rights have been violated. He has been denied meaningful access to counsel and any visitation from his family. This is absolutely unacceptable — and illegal.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argued Secretary of State Marco Rubio has broad authority under the Cold War-era Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1952 to declare someone “deportable.”

Saagar Enjeti: “Does the administration believe that it needs to charge a green card holder with a crime to be eligible for deportation?”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt: “Well, in fact, Secretary Rubio reserves the right to revoke the visa of Mahmoud Khalil.”

Khalil’s attorneys are set to face off today in a New York court with Trump officials who want him deported. Khalil, who is being held at an ICE jail in Jena, Louisiana, will not be present at his hearing. CNN reports the Trump administration lawyers will not bring Khalil back to New York without a court order.

On Tuesday, at least a dozen people were arrested in New York City as hundreds gathered to demand Khalil’s release. Protests in solidarity with Khalil have spread to campuses nationwide. This is Graeme Blair, a political science professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, where hundreds rallied on Tuesday.

Graeme Blair: “Students are rightly scared, and I’m scared, frankly, because not only is the Trump White House deciding to target peaceful protesters because of their views about the war in Gaza and the complicity of our university in funding it, but they are being helped by university administrators around the country.”

House GOP Approves Short-Term Spending Bill with $13 Billion in Nonmilitary Cuts

Mar 12, 2025

The House of Representatives has approved a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded through the end of September. One Democrat–Rep. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine–voted with 216 Republicans to approve the bill, which looks to slash $13 billion in nonmilitary spending, while boosting funds for veterans’ healthcare and the Pentagon. Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the spending bill, saying it “rips away life-sustaining healthcare and retirement benefits from everyday Americans.”

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “It’s all part of a broader scheme to pass massive tax cuts for billionaire donors, the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected, and then to stick working-class Americans with the bill — this entire scheme. And as Democrats, we want no part of it.”

The bill now moves to the Senate, where it would need the support of at least seven members of the Democratic Caucus to pass. Without a continuing resolution, the government is poised to run out of money by the end of the day Friday.

Department of Education to Fire Additional 1,300 Workers, Cutting Workforce in Half

Mar 12, 2025

The Department of Education has announced plans to fire an additional 1,300 employees, effectively cutting the agency’s workforce in half since Trump took office. Newly confirmed Education Secretary Linda McMahon — the billionaire former professional wrestling promoter — says the cuts show her commitment to “efficiency” and “accountability.” The teachers’ union the National Education Association condemned the cuts, writing in a statement, “Gutting the Department of Education will send class sizes soaring, cut job training programs, make higher education more expensive and out of reach for middle-class families, take away special education services for students with disabilities, and gut student civil rights protections.”

EU Retaliates as Trump’s 25% Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports Takes Effect

Mar 12, 2025

The European Union has responded swiftly after President Trump’s 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports went into effect at midnight. The EU said it would impose counter-tariffs on over $28 billion of U.S. goods starting in April. Trump’s new tariffs also drew fire from Australia, though Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would hold off — for now — on imposing reciprocal tariffs. On Tuesday Trump backed down from threats to further increase U.S. tariffs on Canada by up to 50%, and kept tariffs at the 25% rate after leaders of Ontario province suspended plans to raise rates on electricity sold to Michigan, Minnesota and New York. Trump’s escalated trade war rattled markets again on Tuesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices posting their biggest one-day drop in over two years. On Tuesday, House Republicans added language to the House spending bill that effectively revokes Congress’s ability to undo Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China anytime this year. We’ll have more on this after headlines.

“Have You No Decency?”: Republican Congressman Misgenders Rep. Sarah McBride in Transphobic Attack

Mar 12, 2025

A House subcommittee hearing abruptly ended Tuesday after Texas Republican Congressmember Keith Self intentionally misgendered Democratic Congressmember Sarah McBride, who is the first transgender person to be elected to Congress, by introducing her as “mister.” As McBride delivered her remarks, Democratic Congressmember Bill Keating interrupted, demanding Self to reintroduce McBride. This was their exchange.

Rep. Keith Self: “I now recognize the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Rep. Sarah McBride: “Thank you, Madam Chair. Ranking member Keating, also wonderful” —

Rep. Bill Keating: “Mr. Chairman” —

Rep. Sarah McBride: “I’m sorry.”

Rep. Bill Keating: — “could you repeat your introduction again, please?”

Rep. Keith Self: “Yes. It’s a — it’s a — we have set the standard on the floor of the House, and I’m simply” —

Rep. Bill Keating: “What is that standard, Mr. Chairman? Would you repeat what you just said when you introduced a duly elected representative from the United States of America, please?”

Rep. Keith Self: “I will. The representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

Rep. Bill Keating: “Mr. Chairman, you are out of order. Mr. Chairman, have you no decency?”

Congressmember Self then adjourned the hearing and continued his transphobic attacks, writing on X, “It is the policy of the United States to recognize two sexes, male and female,” referring to an executive order signed by Trump on his first day in office.

New York Gov. Hochul Bans 2,000 Prison Guards from Civil Service Jobs After Wildcat Strike

Mar 12, 2025

Here in New York, more than 2,000 prison guards who joined a wildcat strike have been fired for failing to return to work by a Monday morning deadline set by an agreement between state officials and the guards’ union reached this weekend. Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Tuesday banning the fired prison guards from future law enforcement and other civil service jobs in New York. The illegal strike led to dozens of state prisons being placed on lockdown, with incarcerated people decrying worsening conditions inside. At least nine prisoners died during the strike, including 22-year-old Messiah Nantwi, whose death is being investigated by a special prosecutor. Fifteen corrections employees were also placed on leave after witnesses said Nantwi was fatally beaten by a group of prison officers. As part of the agreement to end the strike, some prohibitions in New York’s HALT Solitary Act, which stands for Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement, were suspended. The law was meant to protect incarcerated people from being subjected to indefinite use of solitary confinement and was at the center of the wildcat strike led by prison guards who’ve long opposed the measure.

Texas and Louisiana Death Row Prisoners Win Reprieves from Execution

Mar 12, 2025

A Texas appeals court has blocked the execution of David Wood just two days before he was set to be put to death by lethal injection. This is a major victory for the 67-year-old, who has for decades maintained he was wrongfully convicted in the murders of six girls and young women in the El Paso area in 1987. Wood’s lawyers have presented new evidence and have asked the court to allow for DNA testing that could prove his innocence.

In Louisiana, a federal judge has temporarily halted the execution of Jessie Hoffman Jr., who was scheduled to be put to death next week using nitrogen gas. Hoffman’s execution would have been the first to take place in Louisiana in 15 years. Hoffman’s attorneys argued the planned use of nitrogen hypoxia, which would involve placing an industrial, full-face mask on Hoffman, would violate the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

In related news, South Carolina death row prisoner Brad Keith Sigmon was executed by firing squad Friday. This was South Carolina’s first-ever use of that execution method and the first firing squad execution in the U.S. in 15 years.

