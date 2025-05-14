International News Briefs for Wednesday, May 14, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Israel Kills Scores of Palestinians in Attacks on Gaza Homes and Hospitals

May 14, 2025

Israel is intensifying its assault on Gaza as President Trump visits the Gulf region. At least 70 Palestinians, including many children, were killed earlier today when Israel struck five residential buildings in Jabaliya city and its refugee camp. On Tuesday, Israeli warplanes dropped nine bunker buster bombs on the European Hospital complex, killing at least 28 Palestinians and wounding dozens. Israeli officials claimed the target of the attack was Mohammed Sinwar, a top Hamas leader. Hamas has denied claims it operates out of hospitals.

Meanwhile, mourners gathered Tuesday in Khan Younis for the funeral of the prominent Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayeh, who was killed in a targeted strike earlier in the day while he was being treated at Nasser Hospital for wounds from a previous strike. He was the 215th media worker killed by Israel. This is the Palestinian photojournalist Samir al-Bouji.

Samir al-Bouji: “This is a violation of the sanctity of journalism and of our rights. The vest and helmet we wear no longer protect us, unfortunately.”

Doctors in Gaza are condemning Israel for targeting two medical facilities on Tuesday. Dr. Atef Al-Hout is the director at Nasser Hospital.

Dr. Atef Al-Hout: “I came to the hospital not knowing whether to mourn the martyrs, treat the patients and injured or the staff who no longer feel safe. How can I protect in my capacity as the director of this place? … We are speaking to a blind world that sees an amputated child, sees the limbs of children, and does nothing. I speak of women who were killed and exterminated. We speak of elderly people. What more is required of us now?”

U.N. Humanitarian Aid Coordinator Demands States Act to “Prevent Genocide” in Gaza

May 14, 2025

At the United Nations, U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher called on world leaders to “prevent genocide” in Gaza. He slammed Israel’s 10-week blockade, which has resulted in more than half a million Palestinians facing starvation in Gaza.

Tom Fletcher: “We have lifesaving supplies ready now at the borders. We can save hundreds of thousands of survivors. We have rigorous mechanisms to ensure our aid gets to civilians and not to Hamas. But Israel denies us access, placing the objective of depopulating Gaza before the lives of civilians.”

Fletcher also denounced a U.S.-backed Israeli plan to have private security contractors run aid operations in Gaza.

Meanwhile, in London, the British High Court began hearing a case Tuesday accusing the British government of violating international humanitarian law by exporting F-35 fighter jet components to Israel. The case was brought by the legal groups Al-Haq and Global Legal Action Network.

Trump Meets Syrian President in Saudi Arabia After Pledging to Lift U.S. Sanctions

May 14, 2025

President Trump has arrived in Qatar after two days in Saudi Arabia. Earlier today, Trump met with Syria’s new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the former al-Qaeda leader who helped topple the regime of Bashar al-Assad last December. During the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Trump urged al-Sharaa to normalize ties with Israel and join the Abraham Accords. Trump also asked the Syrian leader to deport Palestinians he described as “terrorists.” After the meeting, Trump said, “We are currently exploring normalizing relations with Syria’s new government.” The meeting took place hours after Trump pledged to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria in a major policy shift.

President Donald Trump: “I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness.”

Trump Agrees to Sell $142 Billion in Arms to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

May 14, 2025

Much of Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia focused on securing new investments for U.S. companies. On Tuesday, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia signed a new $142 billion arms deal in what the White House called “the largest defense cooperation agreement” in U.S. history. After visiting Qatar, Trump will head to the United Arab Emirates. We will have more on this story after headlines.

Ukraine’s Zelensky Challenges Russia’s Putin to Face-to-Face Meeting at Peace Talks in Turkey

May 14, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he will travel to Turkey this week to seek a ceasefire deal with Russia. The Kremlin, meanwhile, says a Russian delegation will be in Istanbul for possible direct peace talks — though it’s not clear whether President Vladimir Putin will personally attend. Nor is it clear whether President Donald Trump will join the negotiations. Ahead of his trip to Turkey, Zelensky said he will only believe Russia is serious about ending its invasion of Ukraine if Putin joins face-to-face talks.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “If they will not — if Putin will not come, or if ceasefire will not be supported by Russians, by Putin exactly, by him, so, it means only one thing, that Russia is not ready for any kind of negotiation.”

Meanwhile, Russia is continuing its deadly attacks on Ukraine. Kyiv says Russia used 100 drones in an overnight assault Monday, while on Tuesday Russian bombs killed three civilians in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Capitol Police Arrest 26 Protesters Demanding GOP Drop Plans to Gut Medicaid

May 14, 2025

Image Credit: Popular Democracy in Action

On Capitol Hill, police arrested more than two dozen people Tuesday as they protested Republican plans to gut Medicaid and other programs for the poor and working class to help cover the cost of $4.5 trillion in tax breaks for the rich. An emerging Republican budget proposal intends to cut social spending by $880 billion largely by slashing Medicaid, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would leave 8.6 million people without healthcare over the next decade. Protesters lined the halls outside a meeting of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Tuesday, while inside a demonstrator was led away by police after disrupting the hearing.

Protester: “You will kill me! I’m HIV-positive for 20 years. I have survived on my meds that are $10,000 a month!”

House GOP Measure Would Grant Trump the Power to Crush Nonprofits

May 14, 2025

House Republicans are seeking to grant the Trump administration the sweeping authority to target nonprofits that don’t align with President Trump’s agenda. A measure included in the House Ways and Means Committee’s draft reconciliation bill would grant the treasury secretary the power to declare any nonprofit as a “terrorist-supporting organization” in order to strip it of its tax-exempt status. In a statement, the nonprofit Fight for the Future called the measure “a five-alarm fire for nonprofits nationwide,” adding, “This terribly thought-out legislation means that under the current administration, every environmental, racial justice, LGBTQ+, gender justice, immigration justice, and — particularly — any anti-genocide organization throughout the country may be on the chopping block.”

Trump-Appointed Judge OKs Trump’s Use of Alien Enemies Act to Deport Venezuelans

May 14, 2025

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has upheld President Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport Venezuelan immigrants without due process. U.S. District Judge Stephanie Lou Haines’s ruling is the first to support Trump’s use of the 1798 wartime law, after judges in three other federal jurisdictions ruled Trump does not have the power to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged gang members. Judge Haines was nominated to the federal bench by Trump during his first term.

On Monday, disgraced former Congressmember Matt Gaetz of Florida brought a television crew from the far-right One America News Network into the CECOT mega-prison in El Salvador. Footage shows prisoners — some of whom were deported from the U.S. without due process — packed into crowded cells, shouting “freedom” and using hand gestures calling for help.

20 States Sue to Block Trump from Withholding Funds over Opposition to Mass Deportations

May 14, 2025

Image Credit: x/@WhiteHouse

Twenty U.S. states have sued the Trump administration after it threatened to withhold billions of dollars in federal funds unless states cooperate with Trump’s mass deportation efforts. In a pair of lawsuits, the states argue Trump has exceeded his constitutional authority by dictating how federal funds should be spent, when only Congress has that power.

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Milwaukee Judge Arrested for Allegedly Obstructing ICE

May 14, 2025

Image Credit: Hannah Dugan via Instagram

A federal grand jury in Wisconsin has indicted Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on charges of obstructing justice and concealing an individual from arrest. Federal prosecutors, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, have accused Judge Dugan of helping an undocumented immigrant leave her courtroom on April 18 to avoid arrest by agents waiting in the hallway. This month more than 150 former state and federal judges signed an open letter condemning the arrest. They wrote, “This attempt to intimidate the judiciary will fail. The American people understand that the Constitution of the United States has made the nation’s judicial officers the guardians of the rule of law in our country, not the President.”

“Clear Lines They Dare Not Cross”: Hakeem Jeffries Warns GOP Against Arresting Democrats

May 14, 2025

In New Jersey, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka returned to an immigration detention center Tuesday for the first time since his arrest by masked federal agents last Friday. Baraka is due in federal court on Thursday to face trespassing charges, where he’s set to plead not guilty. He was arrested on Newark public property after he tried unsuccessfully to tour the 1,000-bed, for-profit ICE jail with three Democratic congressmembers: Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver and Rob Menendez. On Tuesday, Georgia Republican Congressmember Buddy Carter introduced a House resolution to strip the three of their committee assignments. This comes after the Department of Homeland Security threatened to arrest the lawmakers. On Tuesday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries dismissed the idea that Trump would seek to prosecute members of Congress.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries: “No one’s intimidated by this dude. No one. And so, there are clear lines that they just dare not cross.”

Federal Judge Appoints Manager to Take Control of Rikers Island and Other NYC Jails

May 14, 2025

A federal judge has stripped New York City of control over its jails, citing years of violence and neglect at the notorious Rikers Island Correctional Facility. Federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain said in Tuesday’s ruling that she would appoint a remediation manager to address widespread abuses, including physical and sexual violence, severe psychological harm to prisoners and medical neglect. At least 38 people have died at Rikers since Mayor Eric Adams took office in 2022.

José Mujica, the “World’s Poorest President” Who Fought Uruguay’s Dictatorship, Dies at 89

May 14, 2025

José Mujica, the former president of Uruguay, has died at the age of 89. He was elected in 2010 and was often described as the “world’s poorest president” for his adoption of a simple lifestyle and his critiques of capitalism. During the 1970s and 1980s, he was jailed and tortured for 14 years for his activity as a guerrilla fighting Uruguay’s military dictatorship. This is José Mujica speaking in 2014.

President José Mujica: “Humanity has to consider some issues that are global, and the central, powerful countries are those that have the greater responsibility.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.