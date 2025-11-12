International News Briefs for Wednesday, November 12, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, November 12 2025.

Israeli Forces Killed 3 Palestinians in Gaza Despite the U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

Nov 12, 2025

Israeli forces killed three people in Gaza over the past 24 hours, despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The United Nations accused Israel of denying essential aid from entering Gaza, including 1.6 million syringes to vaccinate children and nearly one million bottles of baby formula. UNICEF said that Israel’s actions were preventing efforts to immunize more than 40,000 children under three who missed routine vaccines against polio, measles and pneumonia.

Meanwhile, Palestinians across the Gaza strip are forced to use flashlights and private generators due to the lack of electricity. Israeli attacks have destroyed 80% of Gaza’s electricity distribution networks. This is Hanan Al-Joujou, a displaced Palestinian mother of three in Nuseirat.

Hanan Al-Joujou: “It’s been two years without electricity, we have not seen it. In Rafah, during our first displacement, we tried to light a candle, but we stopped for the sake of the children, (fearing) it could burn the tent. We tried a simple LED light, but it broke. We do not have the money to fix it. We tried to get a battery, but it’s expensive and unavailable.”

13-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Dies a Month After Israeli Forces Attacked Him in the Occupied West Bank

Nov 12, 2025

Image Credit: X/@DCIPalestine

In the occupied West Bank, dozens of masked Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian villages of Beit Lid and Deir Sharafon on Tuesday, setting fire to vehicles and other property, leaving four Palestinians wounded. It comes as a 13-year-old Palestinian boy died yesterday, a month after Israeli forces attacked him. Aysam Jihad Labib Naser was harvesting olives with his family in Beita, when Israeli soldiers fired several tear gas canisters towards Naser, causing him to choke severely and collapse–that’s according to evidence collected by Defense for Children International–Palestine. Naser was transferred to the hospital and remained in critical condition until he died. This year Israeli forces and settlers have killed 47 Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank.

France Commits to Help the Palestinian Authority to Draft a Constitution for a Future Palestinian State

Nov 12, 2025

France is committing to help the Palestinian Authority draft a constitution for a future Palestinian state. French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint constitutional committee after meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris yesterday. France also pledged $100 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron: “This committee will be responsible for working on all legal aspects: constitutional, institutional and organisational. It will contribute to the work of developing a new constitution, a draft of which President Abbas has presented to me, and will aim to finalise all the conditions for such a State of Palestine.”

UK Suspends Sharing Intelligence With the U.S. Over Pentagon Strikes on Alleged Drug Boats

Nov 12, 2025

Image Credit: X/@SecWar

The United Kingdom has suspended the sharing of some intelligence with the United States on alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean over concerns the data is being used by the Trump administration to carry out deadly military strikes that have been widely condemned as illegal. That’s according to CNN which reported the UK’s intelligence sharing with the U.S. was paused after Trump’s Pentagon began its escalating attacks in September, in which at least 76 people have been killed. The UK controls several territories in the Caribbean where it bases intelligence centers that have helped the U.S. locate vessels traveling from Latin America.

This comes as the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has entered waters near Latin America. The Venezuelan government in response has deployed its entire military arsenal, with Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López saying Venezuela’s land, air, naval and reserve forces will be carrying out exercises. Padrino López spoke from Caracas Tuesday.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López: “So, well, there is a unanimous global rejection against imperialist aggression and against the United States’ intention to remain as the world’s hegemon, as the world’s police, and we here in Venezuela remain firm with the Bolivarian ideals of independence, freedom, and full sovereignty for our people.”

Protests Continue in Puerto Rico Against Trump Admin’s Military Trainings in Arroyo

Nov 12, 2025

Image Credit: Juan C. Dávila

Meanwhile protests have continued in Puerto Rico against the Trump administration’s military trainings on the beaches of Arroyo, a town in the southeast of the island. In recent weeks, residents have described witnessing military drills and amphibious landings carried out by the Navy and Marines as part of the U.S.’s ongoing strikes on boats in the Caribbean, claiming without evidence the vessels are carrying drugs. This is a resident of Arroyo, Enrique Rivera Zambrana.

bq. Enrique Rivera Zambrana: (English translation) “We are against U.S. imperialism, we are against any type of military intervention in the country of Venezuela, and above all we are against the vile and terrible assassinations of our fishermen brothers that have happened with the pretext that they are boats for drug traffickers. We condemn those killings, and terrible actions. We are in favor of peace.”

Tuesday’s action was also to honor the life of Puerto Rican revolutionary leader Ángel Rodríguez Cristóbal who was found dead in a Florida prison in 1979, after he was detained for protesting the U.S. Navy’s occupation of the island of Vieques.

Speaker Johnson to Swear In Representative-Elect Grijalva as Gov’t Shutdown Enters 43rd Day

Nov 12, 2025

Image Credit: Adelita Grijalva for Congress

The longest U.S. federal government shutdown in history has entered its 43rd day. House members are returning to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday after Speaker Mike Johnson recessed the House for almost two months. Speaker Johnson is set to swear in Democratic Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva of Arizona later today, fifty days after she won her seat in Congress. Grijalva has said she intends to be the final signature to the discharge petition to force a vote on the Justice Department’s full release of the Epstein files.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court extended its temporary pause on $4 billion in payments for food benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The decision means that the Trump administration does not have to abide by a lower court order to fully fund the SNAP program. Nearly 42 million people rely on SNAP for food assistance.

Jack Schlossberg, Grandson of JFK, Announces Run for Rep. Nadler’s Seat

Nov 12, 2025

Image Credit: jackfornewyork.com

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, announced that he was running for the congressional seat held by the retiring Representative Jerrold Nadler in New York City. Back in September, Congressman Nadler announced that he would not seek re-election in New York’s 12th Congressional District after more than three decades in office.

Progressive Jewish Organizations Condemn Anti-Defamation League’s “Mamdani Monitor”

Nov 12, 2025

A coalition of progressive Jewish organizations are condemning the Anti-Defamation League over what the groups say are Islamophobic and racist attacks against New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The ADL has created a so-called “Mamdani Monitor” to track policies proposed by Mamdani that the ADL deems antisemitic. Mamdani is New York’s first Muslim mayor, and has been an outspoken critic of Israel over its occupation of Palestine and war on Gaza. The Jewish groups include IfNotNow and Bend the Arc which said in a statement, “We reject false accusations of antisemitism against Black, brown, and Muslim progressive champions who are fighting for a country where all of us can thrive.”

Marion County in Kansas Agrees to Pay $3 Million After Police Raided Local Paper in 2023

Nov 12, 2025

Image Credit: X/@JessMcMasterKC

Marion county in Kansas has agreed to pay $3 million and apologize after local police raided the county’s weekly newspaper–The Marion County Record–and the home of the paper’s publisher back in 2023. The raids followed a dispute between the newspaper and a local restaurant owner who accused the paper of illegally obtaining information about a drunk driving incident, and after the paper had been actively investigating Marion County’s police chief over sexual misconduct charges. County officials have pledged to pay $1.2 million to Erik Meyer, the editor of The Marion County Record, and the estate of his mother Joan Meyer, who died of a heart attack one day after the raids. Marion County also agreed to pay the company that publishes the Marion County Record, two reporters at the paper, and Ruth Herbel, the city’s former vice mayor whose home was also raided by Marion county police.

WaPo: Trump Admin Plans to Allow Oil and Gas Drilling Off the California Coast

Nov 12, 2025

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration is planning to allow oil and gas drilling off the California coast for the first time in decades. This would include six offshore lease sales between 2027 and 2030 along the California coast, and expansion of drilling on the eastern Gulf of Mexico. California Governor Gavin Newsom denounced Trump’s plan and called it “dead on arrival.” Newsom spoke from Belén, Brazil, where he is attending the UN Climate Summit.

California Governor Gavin Newsom: “What’s fascinating to me, you may have seen this, he wants to open offshore oil drilling. He intentionally aligned that to the opening of COP. (OFF CAMERA ’’Well’’) His weakness, by the way, masquerading as strength. That’s all that was. But in answer to your question (inaudible) it’s dead on arrival. Dead on arrival.”

“Our Land is Not for Sale”: Dozens of Indigenous Leaders Protest at COP30 in Brazil

Nov 12, 2025

And in more news from the UN Climate summit in Belén, Brazil, dozens of Indigenous leaders, many carrying signs that read “Our land is not for sale,” broke through security to enter the venue where thousands of delegates from over 190 countries are attending climate talks. Indigenous leaders are demanding stronger climate action and protections for the Amazon, other sacred rainforests, and Indigenous territories from fossil fuels. This is a leader of the Tupinambá people.

Cacique Gilson: “They are the government, (this protest) it’s a way of defending the space where it’s being held, at this moment. But for us it’s a moment of revolt, of indignation, it’s a moment when we indigenous people feel the defeat of our territory firsthand. We don’t eat money, we want our territory free. But the business of oil exploration, mineral exploration, and logging continues.”

Democracy Now! will be broadcasting from COP30 in Belém all of next week.

Read more news here on Havana Times.