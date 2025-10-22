International News Briefs for Wednesday, October 22, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Israel Continues Deadly Attacks in Gaza Despite U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

Oct 22, 2025

Israel is continuing its deadly attacks in Gaza despite the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Al Jazeera is reporting that hospitals in Gaza received 13 bodies over the past day and that Palestinians say they have seen no real change in their lives since the ceasefire. The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis is reporting that Israel has handed over 30 bodies and remains of slain Palestinians. Hamas has handed over the bodies of 15 Israeli hostages as part of the ceasefire deal so far. On Wednesday, a funeral was held for the bodies of 54 unidentified Palestinians returned by Israel. It comes as the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, says that the amount of aid currently entering Gaza is a “drop in the ocean of what’s urgently needed.” Here’s Abeer Etefa of the World Food Programme.

Abeer Etefa: “Since the ceasefire started on the 11th of October, we now have over hundred and — over 530 trucks into Gaza, supporting bakeries, nutrition programs, general food distributions. So far, we’ve had over 6,700 tons of food. That’s enough for close to half a million people for two weeks. Daily deliveries continue, and they are now averaging around 750 tons. That’s much better than what we had before the ceasefire, but it’s still well below our target, which is around 2,000 tons every day.”

Israeli Forces Detain 45 People in the West Bank as UN Warns About Settler Violence

Oct 22, 2025

The Palestinian Prisoners Society says Israeli forces have detained 45 people, including a child, in raids since last night in the occupied West Bank. The group describes Israeli forces having vandalized homes and repeatedly assaulted detainees and their relatives. It comes as the U.N. Human Rights Office in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is warning about an alarming rise in Israeli settler violence against Palestinians as the olive harvest season gets underway. So far in 2025, there were over 750 Israeli settler attacks, which is a 13% increase from last year.

Mahmoud Khalil Files Appeals to Prevent ICE from Detaining Him Again

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: Flickr/Joe Piette; Instagram/@jpiette600

On Tuesday, a panel of judges from the Philadelphia-based 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals appeared skeptical of the Trump administration’s attempt to rearrest and deport Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil. The Columbia University graduate was the first pro-Palestinian campus protester to be jailed by the Trump administration over his advocacy work. Khalil’s lawyers have filed appeals to prevent the Trump administration from detaining him again. Yesterday, Khalil spoke to supporters outside the federal court.

Mahmoud Khalil: “I absolutely think, like, this shows how my case is actually just like a test for everyone’s rights here across the country.”

Federal Government Shutdown Has Entered Its 22nd Day

Oct 22, 2025

The federal government shutdown has entered its 22nd day. Earlier this week, the federal judiciary ran out of funding to support the work of nearly 30,000 staffers and 94 district courts. Some of these courts are furloughing staff for the first time in three decades. It comes as several states are warning that they will be forced to suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP, benefits by November 1 if the shutdown continues, impacting an estimated 42 million people nationwide. Meanwhile, at a White House Rose Garden lunch for Republican senators yesterday, President Trump unveiled a new nickname for Russ Vought, the White House budget chief, who has been spearheading cuts to programs nationwide amid the shutdown.

President Donald Trump: “And I will say this, that we have Darth Vader. You know Darth Vader, right? Darth Vader is a man who I think is sitting right — is that Darth? Stand up, please, Darth Vader. Stand up. Does everybody know? This is — they call him Darth Vader. I call him a fine man. But he’s cutting Democrat priorities, and they’re never going to get them back.”

Jan. 6 Rioter Pardoned by Trump Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Kill Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: U.S. District Court for the District of Colombia

A January 6 rioter, who was pardoned by President Trump, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to assassinate House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Christopher Moynihan reportedly sent texts to an unidentified recipient, including “Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live” and “I will kill him for the future.” Moynihan is among the 1,500 people who participated in the January 6 riots who were later granted clemency by Trump when he returned to office.

Trump Demands DOJ to Pay Him $230 Million in Compensation for Federal Probes Against Him

Oct 22, 2025

In a highly unusual move, President Trump is demanding that the Justice Department pay him about $230 million in compensation for the federal probes against him. Many of the senior DOJ officials who would be needed to approve such a payout had previously worked for Trump, including the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, his former defense attorney. The White House said they would “follow the guidance of career ethics officials,” but Attorney General Pam Bondi fired the agency’s top ethics adviser in July.

Arizona Attorney General Sues Speaker Johnson for Refusing to Seat Rep.-Elect Adelita Grijalva

Oct 22, 2025

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson for refusing to swear in Representative-elect Adelita Grijalva. In the filing, Mayes wrote, “Constitutional rights cannot be used as a bargaining chip.” Mayes is asking the court to force Speaker Johnson to swear in Grijalva or designate someone else to do it. By refusing to seat Grijalva, Speaker Johnson is depriving 813,000 residents living in Arizona’s 7th District of congressional representation. Grijalva says she believes Speaker Johnson is refusing to swear her into Congress because she would be the final 218th vote on a discharge petition to release the Epstein files.

Trump’s Special Counsel Nominee Withdraws Following Backlash over Racist Texts

Oct 22, 2025

President Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel, Paul Ingrassia, withdrew from consideration Tuesday following widespread backlash over a slew of racist texts. Ingrassia texted a group of Republicans that he has a “Nazi streak,” adding that the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell.” After the texts were made public by Politico on Monday, several Republican senators said they would not support his nomination, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Federal Agents Shoot U.S. Marshal and Undocumented Immigrant in Los Angeles

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: X/@USAO_LosAngeles

As immigration raids ramp up across the country, ICE agents in Los Angeles, California, shot and wounded two people in a botched operation Tuesday. The agents reportedly shot an immigrant from Mexico they were attempting to arrest. A bullet then ricocheted and wounded a U.S. Marshal. The person ICE targeted has been identified as Carlitos Ricardo Parias, who is a popular TikTok streamer with over 100,000 followers and often documents ICE raids. He now faces criminal charges.

Here in New York, dozens of federal agents, many of them with face coverings, flooded Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon as they targeted immigrant street vendors, most of them from Africa. As news spread of the raids, several people took to the streets in protest.

WaPo: Secretary of State Rubio Offered MS-13 Informants to Secure El Salvador Prison Deal

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: X/@SecRubio

An exposé by The Washington Post has revealed Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed to return nine leaders of the MS-13 gang in U.S. custody to El Salvador in exchange for President Nayib Bukele’s government to allow the United States to deport and detain hundreds of immigrants at the CECOT mega-prison complex. Some of the people Rubio promised to return were U.S. government informants who were under the protection of the Justice Department. Bukele’s request came amid mounting reports of secret deals between his government and MS-13.

Guardian: CIA Played Central Role in Sharing Intel Used for U.S. Strikes in the Caribbean

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: Donald Trump via Truth Social

U.N. experts say U.S. strikes against Venezuela in international waters amount to “extrajudicial executions.” It comes amid new reporting that the CIA has played a central role in collecting and sharing the bulk of the intelligence used by the Trump administration to carry out its deadly extrajudicial military strikes in the Caribbean. That’s according to reports from The Guardian, which spoke to sources close to the operations who said the CIA is providing real-time information collected by satellites and signal intercepts to target boats they believe are carrying drugs. CIA agents then make the recommendation to strike the vessels with missiles. The U.S. has blown up at least seven boats in the region, killing over two dozen people, without providing evidence that the vessels were in fact used for drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, President Trump has continued his attacks on Colombia and Venezuela. This is Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino.

Vladimir Padrino López: “Colombia must know that it can count on the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. The people of Colombia must know that they have on their side moral and physical support and deployment of our force in our territory to defend against all threats, all threats that loom over the border.”

Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Is Canceled

Oct 22, 2025

Russian airstrikes killed seven people, including two children, in Ukraine today. It comes as President Trump announced that his upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest has been canceled, telling reporters that he did not want a “wasted meeting.” Both Trump and European leaders are calling on Russia to accept a ceasefire along the current frontlines. So far, the Kremlin has rejected those calls. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it isn’t surprising that Russia has refused to negotiate.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Instead, Russia is once again doing anything to avoid diplomacy. And as soon as the question of long-range weapons for us, for Ukraine, moved away, Russia almost automatically became less interested in diplomacy.”

Former French President Sarkozy Begins 5-Year Prison Sentence

Oct 22, 2025

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy turned himself in to prison authorities Tuesday to begin serving a five-year sentence. Last month, Sarkozy was found guilty of criminal conspiracy for illegally receiving millions of euros from the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 campaign. Sarkozy is the first former French head of state in the modern era to be convicted of a crime.

Court Overturns Conviction of Colombia’s Former President Álvaro Uribe

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: Alvaro Uribe Handout

In Colombia, an appeals court has overturned the conviction of former president and U.S. ally Álvaro Uribe for witness tampering and bribery. Uribe had been sentenced to 12 years of house arrest for allegedly bribing imprisoned members of paramilitary groups to retract damaging testimony exposing Uribe’s ties to right-wing, U.S.-backed paramilitary groups. Uribe ruled Colombia from 2002 to 2010, during which time there were thousands of extrajudicial killings of civilians, who were then purposely mislabeled as rebel fighters in what became known as the “false positives” scandal.

Flotilla Led by Indigenous Activists Heading to Brazil for COP30

Oct 22, 2025

Image Credit: Amazon Watch

Indigenous leaders from across Latin America have embarked on a flotilla from the banks of the Napo River in Coca, Ecuador, as they sail to Belém, Brazil, for the U.N. climate summit set to begin next month. Members of the Yaku Mama Amazon Flotilla are demanding an end to fossil fuels, protections for Indigenous territories and ecosystems from oil, mining and industrial agriculture, and a ban on fossil fuel extraction in the Amazon rainforest. Democracy Now! will be in Belém broadcasting from COP30.

Read more news here on Havana Times.