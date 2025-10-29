International News Briefs for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Israel Kills at Least 104 People in Gaza, Including 46 Children

Oct 29, 2025

Israel has killed at least 104 people in Gaza, including 46 children. Journalist Mohammed al-Munirawi and his wife were among the killed; they were sheltering in a tent in Nuseirat in central Gaza. Israel has killed 256 journalists in Gaza since October 7, 2023. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed that Hamas fighters were targeted in retaliation for the killing of an Israeli soldier in Rafah on Tuesday; Hamas said it had no connection to the attack. Here’s Abed Awaida, a Palestinian man who lost his nephew in an Israeli strike.

Abed Awaida: “They struck us at 4:00 in the morning while we were sleeping. They killed us, and they killed the children at 4:00 in the morning. While we were sleeping, they struck us.”

Last week, when two Israeli soldiers died in Rafah, questions were raised on whether they drove over an unexploded ordnance. According to the aid group Humanity & Inclusion, clearing Gaza of unexploded ordnance will likely take between 20 to 30 years. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Hurricane Melissa Makes Landfall in Cuba as a Strong Category 3 Hurricane After Battering Jamaica

Oct 29, 2025

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Cuba today as a strong Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. Cuban authorities evacuated 750,000 people ahead of the storm. Melissa hit Jamaica yesterday as a Category 5 hurricane, lashing the island nation with 185-mile-per-hour winds and leaving more than a half a million people without power. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Pentagon Carries Out Another Three Strikes Against Vessels in the Pacific Ocean

Oct 29, 2025

The Pentagon confirmed Monday it had carried out another three military strikes on four vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean, killing at least 14 people. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth again claimed the boats were being used for narcotrafficking, without providing any evidence. One survivor was rescued by Mexican Navy authorities about 400 miles from the coast of Acapulco, as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday her government does not support the strikes. Since September, the U.S. has carried out attacks on at least 13 boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean, killing a total of more than 50 people, in strikes that have been widely condemned as illegal.

AP: U.S. Attempted to Capture Maduro by Bribing His Pilot

Oct 29, 2025

The U.S. government secretly attempted to bribe an airplane pilot working for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, to help capture and turn him in to U.S. custody. That’s according to an investigation by the Associated Press detailing how a longtime U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agent approached the pilot after learning in 2024 that two private jets frequently used to transport Maduro were stationed in the Dominican Republic. The HSI agent, identified as Edwin Lopez, told the pilot to divert Maduro’s flight to a site where he could be arrested by U.S. authorities, in exchange for a multimillion-dollar reward. Lopez stayed in touch with the pilot, identified as Bitner Villegas, over the course of at least 16 months.

The Trump administration has accused President Maduro of being a drug trafficker, without evidence, offering $50 million for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, in what critics say is another attempt at destabilizing Venezuela, a major producer of oil.

Amnesty International: U.S. Strike on Yemen Prison Killing Dozens of African Migrants May Be a War Crime

Oct 29, 2025

Amnesty International is calling a U.S. strike in April on a prison in Yemen that killed dozens of detained African migrants a war crime. It followed a similar strike on the same prison compound back in 2022 by a Saudi-led coalition targeting the Houthis. Kristine Beckerle, Amnesty’s deputy Middle East and North Africa director, said, “I didn’t actually believe that it was possible that the U.S. would carry out an airstrike on the same compound, resulting in a significant level of civilian harm.”

Dozens of States Sue Trump Administration Over Suspending SNAP Benefits

Oct 29, 2025

The U.S. federal government shutdown has entered its 29th day. The Senate yesterday failed for the 13th time to pass a Republican-backed spending bill that would end the shutdown.

Meanwhile, 25 states and Washington, D.C., are suing the Trump administration over the suspension of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP. The states are asking a federal judge in Massachusetts to order the Department of Agriculture to provide SNAP food aid benefits for November. In their lawsuit, the state officials write, “Shutting off SNAP benefits will cause deterioration of public health and well-being. Ultimately, the States will bear costs associated with many of these harms.” The Trump administration has vowed not to tap into a $5 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP benefits. It comes as a federal judge in San Francisco indefinitely halted the Trump administration from firing thousands of government employees during the shutdown. Here’s Mark Rausch, a vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Mark Rausch: “It’s affecting us because we have to figure out what we’re going to do with what little money we may have left in savings, or how we’re going to figure out: Are we going to get more money coming in? Are we going to start driving Uber? Are we going to start doing maybe DoorDash? Figure some other kind of way to generate income, while still going to our jobs in air traffic control facilities and doing the work in aviation safety professions across the country without getting paid.”

ICE Agents Beat and Choke a Houston Teen and His Father During a Traffic Ambush

Oct 29, 2025

In Texas, Houston advocates are demanding justice after federal immigration agents reportedly beat and choked a 16-year-old U.S. citizen and his father during a traffic ambush while the two drove to school. The teen, Arnoldo Bazan, and his father, Arnulfo Bazan, were reportedly pulled over by agents in unmarked vehicles. The teen said he saw how agents punched and kicked his father, and when he attempted to interfere, the agents also assaulted and choked him. The teen’s father, Arnulfo Bazan, has been deported to Mexico.

Masked ICE Agents Continue to Detain Immigrants Attending Court Hearings in Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza

Oct 29, 2025

Image Credit: Madison Swart

In New York, as masked agents continue to detain immigrants attending court hearings and appointments in Manhattan’s 26 Federal Plaza, a dramatic scene unfolded earlier this week when a Colombian man was filmed pleading with masked agents not to arrest him, before his hearing.

Colombian immigrant: “Don’t take me like that. Please, don’t be like that. Don’t be like that, dude. Hey! Don’t be like that. Why are you going to grab me like that? Please! No! Hey!”

ICE agents have also reportedly been taking entire immigrant families into custody for questioning inside 26 Federal Plaza.

Chanthila “Shawn” Souvannarath Deported to Laos Despite Court Order Blocking His Removal

Oct 29, 2025

In more immigration news, a father from Laos has been deported despite a federal court order blocking his removal to a country he’s never been to in his life. Chanthila “Shawn” Souvannarath lived in Alabama; his wife and two children are in the U.S. According to court filings, he was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and was granted lawful permanent residence in the U.S. before he turned 1 year old. He was detained by ICE in June in front of his two younger children during an annual immigration check-in, according to his wife. Souvannarath’s father is a naturalized U.S. citizen, which would allow him to claim citizenship, as well. In a letter from detention, Souvannarath wrote, “I continuously lived in the United States since infancy, and I have always considered myself an American citizen.”

Federal Judge Orders Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino to Report to Her Every Day

Oct 29, 2025

A federal judge has intensified her oversight of Trump’s immigration crackdown on Chicago, now requiring top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino to appear daily in court and to turn over all reports of agents’ use of force and body-camera footage. Judge Sara Ellis also told Bovino to get a body camera to wear himself as his agents intensify attacks on protesters and bystanders during immigration raids across Chicago. We’ll have more on this story later in the broadcast.

Wired: CBP Searched a Record Number of Phones at the U.S. Border Over the Past Year

Oct 29, 2025

Wired reports Customs and Border Protection searched a record number of phones and electronic devices at U.S. border ports of entry over the past fiscal year. Through the end of September, border agents conducted over 55,000 searches of electronic devices without a warrant, a spike of 17%. Since Trump’s return to office, people crossing through U.S. ports of entry have also reported long detention periods and being denied entry into the United States over messages on their phone. Border agents have broad powers to search and detain people, including U.S. citizens and green card holders, within 100 miles of the international border, dubbed the “Constitution-free zone.”

This comes amid reports CBP is expanding its collection of biometric data of noncitizens, photographing and fingerprinting all people who enter and leave the United States through ports of entry.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is replacing ICE’s leadership at half of the country’s field offices with Border Patrol officials in regions where President Trump is demanding more immigration raids and arrests.

President Trump Announces Trade Deal with South Korea

Oct 29, 2025

President Trump is in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum as part of the last leg of his six-day Asia trip. Trump met with South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung today and announced a trade deal. Outside the meeting, demonstrators protested Trump’s arrival in the country.

Yang Kyungsoo: “Korean workers believe that Korea has been under U.S. domination for a long time, since liberation. Now it is time to end that. They are angry because Trump’s visit to Korea is not about attending APEC. It is about pressuring South Korea into investing in the U.S. and accepting the tariffs. That’s why the workers come to Gyeongju feeling outrage about the visit.”

Reuters: Trump Organization Earned More Than $800 Million from Crypto Assets

Oct 29, 2025

A Reuters investigation has found that President Trump’s family amassed more than $860 million from sales of crypto assets in the first half of 2025. Reuters detailed a Dubai meeting back in May where Eric Trump pitched investors to purchase $20 million of “governance tokens” in the Trump family’s crypto business, World Liberty Financial. A Reuters review of the digital wallets holding large amounts of World Liberty tokens found that the vast majority of them were held by overseas buyers. It comes as Donald Trump Jr. serves as an adviser to a drone company that was just awarded the Pentagon’s largest-ever contract to supply parts.

At Least 64 People Killed in Brazil in Police Raid of Favela

Oct 29, 2025

In Brazil, at least 64 people were reported dead during a massive raid on a favela in Rio de Janeiro. Over 2,500 law enforcement agents stormed the favela, home to some 300,000 people, as authorities claimed it is the headquarters of one of Brazil’s most powerful organized crime groups. This is a cashier who witnessed the operation, described as the deadliest raid in Rio’s history.

Dulce Justino: “It’s tense. It’s very tense. I’ve never been through this before. I’m from Carioca, born and raised here in Rio. I live here in Rocinha, and it’s chaos. So, I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s terrifying.”

