International News Briefs for Wednesday, September 10, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Israel Strikes Qatar, Targeting Senior Hamas Leadership, Killing 6 People

Sep 10, 2025

Israel targeted senior Hamas leadership in Qatar yesterday, launching a military strike in Doha. Hamas says its top leadership there was considering a U.S. proposal for a Gaza ceasefire. Though they survived the strike, five lower-ranking members died in the attack. A Qatari security staffer was also killed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke after the strike.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “At noon today, I convened the heads of Israel’s security organizations and authorized a surgical precision strike on the terrorist chiefs of Hamas. These are the same terrorists who planned — terrorist chiefs who planned, launched and celebrated the horrific massacres of October 7th.”

Einav Zangauker, the mother of Israeli hostage Matan Zangauker, condemned Netanyahu for the attack in Qatar.

Einav Zangauker: “I am trembling with fear. I am trembling with fear. It could be that at this very moment Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has essentially sentenced my Matan to death. Anyone who deliberately chooses to endanger my child’s life is murdering him. Why does the prime minister insist on blowing up every small chance for a deal? Why?”

World leaders condemned the strike, including from France, Germany, Britain and the European Union. Germany’s chancellor called Israel’s attack on Qatar “unacceptable,” adding, “The war must not spread to the entire region.”

The president of the United Arab Emirates arrived in Qatar today. Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein is also set to visit. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit tomorrow.

The White House said that it warned Qatar prior to the attack, but Qatar said it only received notice from the U.S. as its capital was being hit by Israeli strikes. Speaking to reporters yesterday, President Trump said that he was “very unhappy” about Israel’s attack. On social media, Trump wrote, “I view Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the U.S., and feel very badly about the location of the attack.”

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said yesterday that Qatar’s mediation efforts were central to its identity and that the Israeli attack would not deter its diplomatic role.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani: “The Israeli attack that took place today on Qatari soil, we cannot call it anything other than state terrorism practiced by someone like Netanyahu in the context of these systematic policies and his ongoing attempts that have destabilized regional security and stability. It’s simply a clear message to the region as a whole.”

Israel Continues to Bombard Gaza City, Ordering Full Evacuation

Sep 10, 2025

Israel continues to bombard Gaza City, ordering the full evacuation of the city’s residents to the so-called safe zone of al-Mawasi. Around 800,000 Palestinians are already sheltering in al-Mawasi, which Israel has targeted at least 109 times, killing over 2,000 people, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. Residents in Gaza City say they have no safe place to go.

Mahmoud Ad-Dabbs: “We are attempting to delay death a little longer. We have been displaced approximately 30 times, moving from one death to another, but we are trying to postpone death a little. What is the fault of these children? Why is this happening to this child and that one? O Arabs, Muslims, negotiators, please find a solution for us in any possible manner.”

Al Jazeera is reporting that Israeli attacks have killed 20 Palestinians in Gaza today, including 15 displaced people sheltering in tents west of Gaza City. In the past 24 hours, five more Palestinians have starved to death, including one child.

Meanwhile, a BBC investigation has found that members of an anti-Islam biker gang, the Infidels Motorcycle Club, are working in Gaza for UG Solutions, which is providing armed security for the shadowy U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. According to the United Nations, 1,135 Palestinians have been killed seeking food near GHF aid sites.

Israel Orders Demolition of the Homes of Two Palestinian Gunmen Responsible for Jerusalem Shooting

Sep 10, 2025

In the occupied West Bank, Israel ordered the demolition of the homes of two Palestinian gunmen who opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing six people. Israel also announced that it’s revoking the work permits of hundreds who live in the villages where the men lived. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that in the wake of the attack, more Israelis would be eligible to receive licenses to carry guns.

Organizers of Global Sumud Flotilla Say Another Ship Was Attacked by a Suspected Drone

Sep 10, 2025

Image Credit: Global Sumud Flotilla

Organizers of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla say another one of their ships was attacked by a suspected drone while docked in Tunisian waters. The British ship sustained some fire damage on its top deck. It was the second such attack on the flotilla in recent days. The Global Sumud Flotilla is preparing to leave soon to Gaza in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade. Passengers include the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, the South African MP Mandla Mandela.

CodePink Disrupts Trump’s Visit to a D.C. Restaurant

Sep 10, 2025

Image Credit: Code Pink

Activists with the group CodePink disrupted President Trump’s visit to a D.C. restaurant on Tuesday night. The activists managed to get within feet of the president while holding banners and chanting “Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!”

Protesters: “Trump is the Hitler of our time! Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time! Free D.C.! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time! Free D.C.! Free Palestine!”

Trump was attending the dinner with Vice President JD Vance; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Pete Hegseth, who is now referred to officially as “secretary of war”; and other officials.

At Least 22 People Dead in Nepal as Anti-Government Protests Continue

Sep 10, 2025

The Nepali Army has deployed troops to the streets of Kathmandu to quell massive youth-led anti-corruption protests that have left at least 22 people dead. On Tuesday, protesters set fire to the Parliament and other government buildings. The protests continued even after the government lifted its ban on social media platforms and the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Protesters who gathered outside the Parliament said Nepal needs new leadership.

Protester: “Everything that has happened is not because of the social ban. We need a young leader now. We are looking for change. Time is up for these old leaders. We don’t need them. We need the youth.”

A nationwide curfew in Nepal is in place until Thursday.

More Than 250 People Arrested in French Anti-Government Protests

Sep 10, 2025

In France, more than 250 people have been arrested in nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron and his economic policies. On Tuesday, Macron tapped his close ally Sébastien Lecornu to be the new prime minister — he is France’s fifth PM in two years. His predecessor, François Bayrou, resigned as prime minister after losing a no-confidence vote.

Poland Says It Shot Down Russian Drones Entering Its Airspace, Calling It an “Act of Aggression”

Sep 10, 2025

Poland says it has shot down several Russian drones that flew into its territory overnight. Poland condemned Moscow for what it called an “act of aggression.” European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the drone incident as the most serious European airspace violation since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Meanwhile, in eastern Ukraine, at least 24 people were killed Tuesday when a Russian glide bomb struck a group of Ukrainians waiting in line to collect their pensions. Most of the victims were elderly. Nineteen others were injured in the attack.

Opposition Lawmakers in Turkey Block Police from Entering Party Headquarters

Sep 10, 2025

In Turkey, opposition lawmakers of the Republican People’s Party, the main rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, barricaded themselves inside their party’s headquarters on Monday as police barged in using shields and pepper spray. Earlier, a court had ordered the opposition party’s provincial head in Istanbul to be removed and replaced by another official picked by the court. The party rejected that ruling, as several of its members have been arrested and jailed in the government’s crackdown against the opposition. Here’s Özgür Özel, the chair of the Republican People’s Party.

Özgür Özel: “We will stand against people attacking our republic, with our will as strong as steel and with no fear, with the same determination and perseverance of 105 years ago. We are not afraid, and we will not surrender.”

DRC Military Opens Fire on Protesters, Killing Three People

Sep 10, 2025

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, members of a militia and a civil society group in the eastern city of Uvira are accusing Congo’s military of opening fire on protesters and killing three people. The protesters were calling for the removal of a new commander posted to the region, General Olivier Gasita, who is accused of backing the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

Safi Mwale: “I am Congolese, and I want peace. Gasita should leave. He should show us the boat he came on, so we can send him back, because we Congolese want peace.”

The M23 rebel group is among more than 100 militant groups fighting in eastern Congo and has emerged as the strongest adversary of the Congolese government. Earlier this year, President Trump brokered a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda, allowing the U.S. to tap the DRC’s rich mineral resources.

SCOTUS Allows Trump Admin to Withhold Over $4 Billion in Foreign Aid

Sep 10, 2025

In legal news, the U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to withhold over $4 billion in foreign aid, at least for now. Chief Justice John Roberts issued what’s known as an administrative stay, putting on hold a lower court’s ruling. The AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council had brought the legal challenge against Trump for freezing aid money that had been approved by Congress.

SCOTUS Agrees to Hear Case on Trump’s Tariffs

Sep 10, 2025

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court also agreed to decide on the legality of President Trump’s move to impose sweeping tariffs on many nations without congressional approval. Arguments are expected to be heard in November.

Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

Sep 10, 2025

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Trump’s firing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. The ruling means that Cook will continue to stay on the board of the central bank as her case is heard in court. In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb wrote, “The public interest in Federal Reserve independence weighs in favor of Cook’s reinstatement. That independence is critical in helping the nation’s ‘banking system to promote stability.’” Trump has tried to fire Cook, citing allegations of mortgage fraud. Trump has also repeatedly threatened to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell as he pushes the central bank to cut interest rates more rapidly.

Georgia Judge Throws Out Racketeering Charges Against All 61 Defendants Accused of Blocking “Cop City”

Sep 10, 2025

A Georgia judge said that he will toss out the racketeering charges against all 61 defendants accused of conspiring to block the construction of a $90 million Atlanta police training center known as “Cop City.” Fulton County Judge Kevin Farmer said, “At this time, I do not find the attorney general had the authority to bring this RICO case.” The defendants are members of the Defend the Atlanta Forest movement, which had warned that the training center would increase militarization of the police. Despite the protests, the center opened in April.

ICE Agents Halt Raid After Local Residents Protest in Rochester, New York

Sep 10, 2025

In Rochester, New York, ICE agents were forced to abruptly halt a raid after local residents came out to protest. The standoff occurred as ICE agents attempted to detain three men who were fixing a roof. ICE arrested one of the men but left the two others on the roof as the size of the protest grew. Michi Wenderlich of the group Metro Justice said, “Within an hour, several hundred people, including lawmakers and clergy, showed up to witness and protect our neighbors. Rochester shows up to protect each other, and I’m proud of our community.”

