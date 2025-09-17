International News Briefs for Wednesday, September 17, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

Israel Intensifies Bombing of Gaza City, Killing 37 Palestinians Today

Sep 17, 2025

Israel is intensifying its bombing of Gaza City after ordering the evacuation of nearly 1 million residents. Speaking to Al Jazeera, residents report explosions and the destruction of dozens of homes, as well as naval boats joining tanks and jets in Israel’s assault. According to medical sources in Gaza, Israeli strikes have killed 37 Palestinians today, including 24 in Gaza City.

Here’s Mohammed Al-Bayari, who was displaced and sheltering in Gaza City. He borrowed a cart from his neighbor to try and pack his belongings and is now preparing to flee the area with his family.

Mohammed Al-Bayari: “The camp is crowded with displaced people from all the families, from Beit Hanoun, the camp, Jabaliya, Beit Lahia. They all fled. They fled without preparation. The tents were burnt. Most people just fled due to the strike on the bank. It threw us onto the ground. May God make things easier. Only God will help us in this situation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Testifies at Corruption Trial

Sep 17, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in court Tuesday to testify in his corruption trial. He’s facing three corruption cases. Yesterday, he was questioned about changing the law on Israelis living abroad to accommodate Israeli Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan in exchange for gifts.

Netanyahu also announced that he will be visiting the White House this month after the U.N. General Assembly. It will be Netanyahu’s fourth visit to the White House since President Trump took office.

Spain Cancels Major Arms Contract with Israel

Sep 17, 2025

Spain has canceled a major arms contract worth nearly $825 million for Israeli-designed rocket launchers. That’s according to a document reviewed by the AFP. It comes as Netanyahu held a press conference yesterday stressing the need for Israel to develop its own weapons industry, as more countries sanction Israel over its assault on Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “So we are going to produce an independent arms industry, very powerful, very strong, that can withstand any kind of international political constraints and will provide security for the state of Israel.”

Thousands of Protesters in Jerusalem March to Netanyahu’s Residence Calling for End to Gaza War

Sep 17, 2025

Thousands of protesters in Jerusalem yesterday took to the streets and marched to Netanyahu’s residence, calling for an end to the war.

bq. David Bondi: “We are demonstrating here in order to convince our crooked government to stop the war and release the hostages — very simple — and also to release our country from a crooked regime that is destroying the country, although they don’t have a majority in the public.”

Israeli Military Strikes Yemeni Port of Hodeidah

Sep 17, 2025

The Israeli military launched airstrikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah again yesterday. The spokesperson for the Houthis said that air defense systems have been activated and prevented an Israeli assault on Yemen. Israel and the Houthis have traded attacks since Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Meanwhile, hundreds attended funeral services in Sana’a yesterday for the 31 journalists who were killed in Israeli airstrikes last week. The Committee to Protect Journalists told the Associated Press that they were still working to verify the deaths of the journalists, saying, “The information environment is highly restricted — Houthi authorities have imposed strict censorship, including a ban on sharing photos or videos related to the airstrikes.”

Four People Arrested for Projecting Trump and Epstein Photos on Windsor Castle Prior to Trump’s UK Trip

Sep 17, 2025

President Trump has arrived at Windsor Castle for his second state visit to the U.K. Prior to his visit, images of Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew were projected onto Windsor Castle last night; four people were arrested. Protesters also displayed a massive banner of Trump and Epstein outside the castle. Protesters took to the streets of Windsor yesterday to demonstrate against Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Barry Speed: “His actions and his inactions are causing instability in the world, overturning the world order that we’ve gotten used to. He could have stopped the war in Ukraine. He could stop the war in Gaza if he wanted to. I don’t understand why he doesn’t want to. He’s the most dangerous man in the world.”

Prosecutors in Utah to Seek the Death Penalty for the Accused Assassin of Charlie Kirk

Sep 17, 2025

Prosecutors in Utah are vowing to seek the death penalty for the accused assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. On Tuesday, the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, made his first court appearance by video from the Utah County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated murder and six other counts for fatally shooting Kirk last week at Utah Valley University.

Prosecutors also released the transcripts of text messages that Robinson allegedly sent to his roommate, who was also his romantic partner. In one of the alleged messages, Robinson wrote about Charlie Kirk, “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out.” Robinson reportedly also left a note for his roommate that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it.”

Trump Threatens ABC Reporter Who Asked About DOJ Criminalizing Free Speech

Sep 17, 2025

In response to Charlie Kirk’s killing, the Trump administration is threatening to wage a broad assault on progressive organizations. On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the DOJ would prosecute hate speech, but she later walked back the comment after facing bipartisan pushback. On Tuesday, President Trump threatened ABC News’s Jonathan Karl after he asked about free speech.

Jonathan Karl: “And what do you make of Pam Bondi saying she’s going to go after hate speech? Is that — I mean, a lot of people, a lot of your allies, say hate speech is free speech.”

President Donald Trump: “Should probably go after people like you, because you treat me so unfairly. It’s hate. You have a lot of hate in your heart.”

Jonathan Karl: “Would that be appropriate?”

President Donald Trump: “Maybe they’ll come after ABC. Well, ABC paid me $16 million recently for a form of hate speech, right? Your company paid me $16 million for a form of hate speech, so maybe they’ll have to go after you.”

Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times and Penguin Random House

Sep 17, 2025

President Trump has also filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times and publisher Penguin Random House. The lawsuit is aimed at the book “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success,” written by two Times reporters, Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig, as well as three Times articles and an editorial prior to the 2024 election saying that Trump was unfit for office.

FBI Director Kash Patel Clashes with Senate Democrats at Oversight Hearing

Sep 17, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel repeatedly clashed with Senate Democrats during an oversight hearing on Tuesday. Patel was criticized for his handling of the Charlie Kirk assassination probe, the Jeffrey Epstein case and for his overall record at the FBI. Three former senior FBI officials recently sued Patel, alleging they were fired as part of a “campaign of retribution.” This is New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker clashing with Patel.

Sen. Cory Booker: “My god! My god!”

Kash Patel: “If you want to talk about” —

Sen. Cory Booker: “You’re going to lecture me about dividing this country?”

Kash Patel: “It is my time.”

Sen. Cory Booker: “I follow you on your social media posts that” —

Kash Patel: “It is my time” —

Sen. Cory Booker: — “tear this country apart.”

Kash Patel: — “to address your falsehoods.”

Sen. Cory Booker: “So it should be a unifying” —

Kash Patel: “You are an embarrassment” —

Sen. Cory Booker: “You can try all you want” —

Kash Patel: — “to the division in this country.”

Sen. Cory Booker: — “to not take responsibility for what you have said.”

Kash Patel: “It is my time. You had your time.”

Sen. Cory Booker: “Sir, you are making a mockery of this committee.”

Kash Patel: “Your time is over.”

Sen. Cory Booker: “Sir, you don’t tell me my time is over.”

Kash Patel: “You know how far we’ve come since [inaudible]” —

Sen. Cory Booker: “The people of New Jersey tell me what my time is.”

Xp Lee Wins Minnesota House Special Election to Replace Melissa Hortman After Her Assassination

Sep 17, 2025

Image Credit: Minnesota House of Representatives

In Minnesota, a special election was held Tuesday to fill the seat of Melissa Hortman, the former Minnesota House speaker who was assassinated at her home in June along with her husband. Democrat Xp Lee won Tuesday’s election with almost 61% of the vote. Lee is a former municipal council member and the son of Hmong refugees who fled Laos during the Vietnam War.

In other news from Minnesota, Democratic Congressmember Ilhan Omar is facing backlash over her response to the death of Charlie Kirk. On Monday, two House Republicans introduced resolutions to censure Omar and remove her from her congressional committees.

House of Representatives Passes Bills to Charge Minors as Adults in Washington, D.C.

Sep 17, 2025

The House of Representatives passed two bills yesterday to charge 14-year-olds in Washington, D.C., as adults and require judges to stick to mandatory minimum sentences for young offenders. Dozens of Democrats joined their Republican colleagues to pass the bills as President Trump continues his crackdown on the city. It comes as President Trump signed an executive order on Monday deploying the National Guard to Memphis, Tennessee, while indicating that Chicago and New Orleans could soon be next.

Eight Police Officers Fired in the Handling of Domestic Violence-Related Triple Homicide

Sep 17, 2025

In Florida, eight police officers have been fired after the Broward County Sheriff’s Office investigated the handling of the case of Mary Gingles, a woman who was murdered by her husband. The investigation found that the deputies failed to properly follow up on reports of domestic violence against Nathan Gingles, who carried out a triple homicide of his wife, her father and her neighbor. The case has drawn fresh scrutiny over Florida’s red flag laws to remove firearms from anyone who poses a danger to themselves and others.

New York Judge Tosses Out Terrorism Charges Against Luigi Mangione

Sep 17, 2025

A New York judge has tossed out the terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, who is suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December; the other charges were kept in place, including a second-degree murder count. The judge’s ruling spared Mangione of a possible mandatory life sentence without parole. Judge Gregory Carro wrote, “While the defendant was clearly expressing an animus toward United Healthcare, and the health care industry generally, it does not follow that his goal was to ‘intimidate and coerce a civilian population,’ and indeed, there was no evidence presented of such a goal.”

Georgia Supreme Court Declines to Allow Fulton County DA Fani Willis to Keep Prosecuting Trump

Sep 17, 2025

The Georgia Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on her removal from Georgia’s election interference case against President Trump over his effort to overturn the 2020 election. The ruling appears to guarantee the case against Trump will not move forward anytime soon — if ever.

Global Witness: 146 Land and Environmental Defenders Killed or Disappeared Last Year

Sep 17, 2025

Image Credit: Global Witness

A new Global Witness report finds at least 146 land and environmental defenders were killed or disappeared last year, with the majority of the killings occurring in Latin America. Global Witness recorded 48 killings in Colombia, 20 in Guatemala and 18 in Mexico. About a third of the land defenders killed last year were Indigenous.

Authorities Investigating Two Suspicious Hanging Deaths in Mississippi

Sep 17, 2025

In Mississippi, a 21-year-old Black student at Delta State University was found hanging from a tree on campus on Monday. Local officials say no foul play is suspected in Demartravion “Trey” Reed’s death, but his family is demanding an independent autopsy. The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said, “Trey Reed was a young man full of promise and warmth, deeply loved and respected by all who knew him; We cannot accept vague conclusions when so many questions remain.”

A second Mississippi man was also found hanging on Monday about 100 miles away in Vicksburg. Police have identified the man as Cory Zukatis, a 36-year-old white man who was unhoused. Vicksburg Police said the two deaths are not related.

Ben and Jerry’s Co-founder Jerry Greenfield Quits, Claiming Unilever “Silenced” His Activism

Sep 17, 2025

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, announced he’s resigning after nearly 50 years, accusing parent company Unilever of silencing his brand’s social mission. In a statement, Greenfield wrote, “That independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone. And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.” Last November, Ben and Jerry’s filed a lawsuit against Unilever for silencing its statements in support of Palestinian refugees. Back in 2021, the company withdrew its products from Israeli settlements.

Oscar-Winning Director and Environmental Activist Robert Redford Dies at Age 89

Sep 17, 2025

Tributes are pouring in for Robert Redford, the legendary Oscar-winning director, actor and activist, who died at the age of 89 at his home in Utah on Tuesday. Redford was a longtime environmental activist who served for five decades as a trustee of the Natural Resources Defense Council. Redford was also the creator of the Sundance Film Festival, which he helped grow into one of the largest independent film festivals in the world. We will hear Robert Redford in his own words later in the program.

