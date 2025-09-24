International News Briefs for Wednesday, September 24, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – We bring you some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Wednesday, September 23, 2025.

Trump Blasts the United Nations, Saying “Your Countries Are Going to Hell”

Sep 24, 2025

Speaking at the opening of the U.N. General Assembly yesterday, President Trump blasted the United Nations and questioned its purpose. He also called climate change a “con job.” And he warned European nations of the “double-tailed monster” of migration and green energy.

President Donald Trump: “Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should, too often it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve. The best example is the number one political issue of our time: the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It’s uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined. The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.”

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian and antiwar protesters gathered outside the U.N. building, urging an end to Israel’s war on Gaza. It comes as 10 more countries recognized Palestinian statehood earlier this week, bringing the total to more than 150 countries.

Ann: “I would say that recognizing the Palestinian state right now without actually taking real action to stop the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people is just symbolic. It’s hypocritical. It means nothing.”

Israel Intensifies Bombardment of Gaza City, Killing More Than 50 People Today

Sep 24, 2025

Israel is intensifying its airstrikes and pushing its military forces to the heart of Gaza City after ordering more than 1 million residents to flee the city. Israeli attacks have killed more than 50 people in Gaza today. Here’s Umm Mohammed, a displaced Palestinian mother of two.

Umm Mohammed: “We were determined to stay in our neighborhood, in Sabra, and not leave, but the situation we saw was extremely dangerous and difficult. These robots that come into our area made us leave without realizing it.”

Global Sumud Flotilla Under Attack from Drones and Explosions

Sep 24, 2025

Image Credit: Global Sumud Flotilla

The Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla is reporting that explosions, multiple drones and chemical devices have targeted their boats near Greece. The group says it’s the seventh attack on the flotilla. In response, Italy sent a navy ship to protect the flotilla. The Global Sumud Flotilla is preparing to leave soon to Gaza in an attempt to break the Israeli blockade. Passengers include the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela’s grandson, the South African MP Mandla Mandela. Here’s one of the activists aboard the flotilla.

Global Sumud Flotilla activist: “And we have been attacked by eight drones, eight attacks so far. Seven of them has hit the boats. One of them, it was like a chemical substance. The other six were explosions above the boats. Some of them created structural damage on the boats. No one has been hurt so far.”

U.N. Commission: Israel Establishing Permanent Control in Gaza and Jewish Majority in West Bank

Sep 24, 2025

The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory says Israel is looking to establish permanent control in Gaza and establish a Jewish majority in the occupied West Bank. The report is set to be presented next month to the U.N. General Assembly. In a statement, Navi Pillay, the head of the commission, said Israeli actions had “deepened the misery of the Palestinian people and deprived them of resources indispensable for their survival, including the capacity to produce food.”

Trump Says Ukraine Could Win Back Territory Captured by Russia

Sep 24, 2025

President Trump has said Ukraine, backed by the European Union and NATO, could win back territory captured by Russia’s full-scale invasion. Trump’s comments Tuesday marked a dramatic shift in his position on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly yesterday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option.” Trump had previously said both Ukraine and Russia would have to cede land to end the war. Trump also signaled support for NATO attacks on Russian aircraft that enter the airspace of member states.

Syrian Interim President al-Sharaa Interviewed by Former CIA Director David Petraeus

Sep 24, 2025

Image Credit: Concordia

Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa sat for an interview with former CIA Director David Petraeus in New York yesterday. Petraeus had commanded U.S. forces during the invasion of Iraq and imprisoned al-Sharaa from 2006 to 2011. Al-Sharaa had a $10 million bounty placed on his head by the U.S. as leader of the Syrian militant group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham; the bounty was lifted last December. Here’s Petraeus speaking with al-Sharaa yesterday.

David Petraeus: “We thank you for sharing your vision today. We wish you strength and wisdom in the difficult work ahead. We obviously hope for your success, inshallah, because at the end of the day your success is our success.”

EU and WHO Dispute Trump’s Claims Linking Acetaminophen During Pregnancy With Autism

Sep 24, 2025

The European Union and the World Health Organization are disputing President Trump’s warning linking acetaminophen during pregnancy with autism. In a statement, the European Medicines Agency said, “Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol [another name for acetaminophen] during pregnancy and autism.” Here’s Justine Roberts, founder of the London-based parenting forum Mumsnet.

Justine Roberts: “I think it’s really important that you follow the evidence and the science. And I think most people on Mumsnet are aware that Trump says a lot of stuff which is not to be trusted. So I think it’s very important that the government comes out now.”

Trump Suggests He Will Sue ABC After Jimmy Kimmel Returns to the Airwaves

Sep 24, 2025

Image Credit: ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves last night after ABC indefinitely suspended his show following Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr’s threats to revoke the broadcast licenses of affiliates over comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk’s assassin. In his monologue, Kimmel spoke about how foreign comedians look to the U.S.

Jimmy Kimmel: “They know how lucky we are here. Our freedom to speak is what they admire most about this country. And that’s something I’m embarrassed to say I took for granted until they pulled my friend Stephen off the air and tried to coerce the affiliates who run our show in the cities that you live in to take my show off the air. That’s not legal. That’s not American. That is un-American. And it is so dangerous.”

President Trump also suggested that he might sue ABC after Kimmel returned to the airwaves, saying, “We’re going to test ABC out on this.” It comes after ABC settled a civil defamation suit with Trump for $16 million last year.

Meanwhile, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, Ed Markey and Chris Van Hollen have announced an investigation into Nexstar and Sinclair, major TV station owners that account for roughly 70 ABC affiliates across the U.S., who are refusing to air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In a letter addressed to the leadership of Nexstar and Sinclair, the senators write, “If you suspended a late-night comedian’s show in part to seek regulatory favors from the administration, you have not only assisted the administration in eroding First Amendment freedoms but also create the appearance of a possible quid-pro-quo arrangement that could implicate federal anti-corruption laws.”

Nexstar is currently seeking FCC approval for its $6.2 billion merger with Tegna, while Sinclair is also exploring a possible merger for its broadcast business.

At Least 11 People Killed After a Drone Attack Strikes a Birthday Party in Haiti

Sep 24, 2025

In Haiti, at least 11 people, most of them children, were killed after a drone attack struck a birthday party in Port-au-Prince Saturday. The attack supposedly targeted gang leaders. Experts have denounced the strikes as a violation of international law, blaming Haiti’s interim government, which earlier this year hired foreign military contractors to conduct lethal operations against gangs who have seized Port-au-Prince and vast swaths of territory across the island nation. The contractors work for a company owned by Trump ally Erik Prince, also the founder of Blackwater.

Immigrants Deported to Ghana Were Sent to Home Countries Despite Safety Concerns

Sep 24, 2025

A group of 11 people deported from the United States to Ghana have all been returned to their home countries despite fearing torture and persecution. The nationals from Nigeria, Togo, Mali, Gambia and Liberia had previously sued the Ghanaian government to fight their removal and said their deportation from Ghana was expedited without access to lawyers or due process. The Trump administration has “third country” agreements with several nations, including Ghana, which agreed to accept U.S. deportees of different nationalities as part of Trump’s crackdown on immigrants.

Trump Admin Sanctions Wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Who Led Probe of Bolsonaro

Sep 24, 2025

The Trump administration has issued fresh sanctions as the U.S. intensifies punitive measures in response to Brazil’s criminal prosecution of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Earlier this month, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to more than 27 years in prison for plotting a military coup after his election defeat in 2022. Trump officials have moved to sanction the wife of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who led the probe into Bolsonaro, a Trump ally. The coup plot included assassinating current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula took aim at Trump in his U.N. General Assembly speech yesterday.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: “There is no justification for unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy. The attack on the independence of the judiciary is unacceptable. This interference in internal affairs is aided by a subservient far right that longs for its former hegemony.”

Lula’s opening address came before President Trump’s speech.

Ryan Routh Found Guilty of Attempting to Assassinate President Trump

Sep 24, 2025

A jury in Florida yesterday found Ryan Routh guilty of attempting to assassinate President Trump last year on a golf course. As the jury left, Routh started stabbing himself in the neck with a pen. Routh faces life in prison when he is sentenced.

House Democrats Launch Probes Against Border Czar Tom Homan

Sep 24, 2025

House Democrats have launched a series of probes against Trump’s so-called border czar Tom Homan amid revelations he was recorded last year accepting a bag with $50,000 in cash from a pair of FBI agents who were posing as business executives. In exchange for the money, Homan reportedly offered to help them secure future government contracts. Maryland Congressmember Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is urging the Justice Department to turn over the reported tape, after a bribery probe was recently shut down by Trump’s DOJ.

Department of Agriculture Places Hunger Researchers on Leave

Sep 24, 2025

The Department of Agriculture has placed a team of hunger researchers on leave. This came just days after the Trump administration said it would end a long-standing annual food insecurity report, which officials described as “redundant, costly, politicized, and extraneous.” The annual report helped shape policy on how to combat hunger in the United States.

Democrat Adelita Grijalva Wins Special Election in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District

Sep 24, 2025

Image Credit: Adelita Grijalva for Congress

Democrat Adelita Grijalva has won a special election in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District. She will replace her late father, former Representative Raúl Grijalva, in Congress. After she is sworn in, Grijalva is expected to become the 218th vote needed to force the Justice Department to release more of its files on the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more news here on Havana Times.