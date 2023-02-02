Iranian Court Sentences Dancing Couple to 5 Years in Prison

Amid Brutal Crackdown

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Iran, a couple who posted a video of themselves dancing in the street has been sentenced to five years in prison each, according to local reports. Twenty-one-year-old Astiyazh Haghighi and her fiancé, 22-year-old Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, were arrested after posting a video on Instagram of themselves dancing in front of the Azadi Tower in downtown Tehran. In the video, Astiyazh’s hair was uncovered. The video was posted in November as nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini rocked Iran.

Read more news here on Havana Times