Jose “Pepe” Mujica, Former President of Uruguay, Dies at 89

Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica during a tribute in Montevideo, Uruguay. // Photo: EFE/Archive/Gastón Britos

On April 29, 2024, the iconic leader announced at a press conference that he had a tumor in his esophagus, which later spread to his liver.

HAVANA TIMES – José “Pepe” Mujica, the charismatic and austere former president of Uruguay, died at the age of 89 at his modest farm in Rincon del Cerro, on the outskirts of Montevideo. The news has caused a wave of mourning in Uruguay and throughout Latin America, where Mujica was admired for his unique lifestyle, critical thinking, and commitment to social justice.

“With deep sorrow, we announce that our comrade Pepe Mujica has passed away. President, activist, leader, and guide. We will miss you dearly, beloved old man. Thank you for everything you gave us and for your deep love for your people,” wrote the current president of the South American country, Yamandú Orsi, on social media on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

His political party, the leftist Frente Amplio, also posted: “Pepe was not just a leader. He was a way of understanding the world. We are left with his voice, his example, his stubborn hope. Farewell, comrade.”

Meanwhile, various political leaders in Uruguay and around the world also paid tribute to Jose “Pepe” Mujica on social media.

On April 29, 2024, Mujica announced in a press conference that he had a tumor in his esophagus. “I need to inform you that last Friday I went to the Casmu (medical center) for a check-up, during which a tumor in my esophagus was discovered. It’s obviously a serious issue and doubly complicated in my case, because I’ve suffered from an autoimmune disease for more than 20 years,” the former president said that day.

Shortly afterward, he confirmed that the tumor was malignant and would require radiotherapy, which was carried out in Montevideo.

Cancer Spread to His Liver

On December 27, the former president underwent a successful surgical procedure in which a stent was placed in his esophagus.

“We did it today because the situation required it at this point. This will allow him to continue eating by mouth,” said his personal physician, Raquel Pannone, after the procedure.

Months earlier, Mujica had undergone a gastrostomy to aid with feeding.

In January 2025, Mujica revealed in an interview with local weekly Búsqueda that the cancer originally found in his esophagus had spread to his liver.

During the early months of 2025, the former president took part in a few public events, including a tribute from the Frente Amplio and a gathering organized by the Partido Colorado to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the return of democracy.

José “Pepe” Mujica’s Political Activism

Born on May 20, 1935, in Montevideo, Jose Alberto Mujica Cordano’s youth was marked by political activism. In the 1960s, he joined the Tupamaros National Liberation Movement, a leftist guerrilla group, which later led to more than a decade in prison, including long periods of solitary confinement. This experience deeply shaped his worldview and subsequent political path.

After democracy was restored in Uruguay in 1985, Mujica helped found the Movimiento de Participación Popular, within the leftist Frente Amplio coalition. He rose through Uruguay’s political ranks, serving as both a representative and senator before being elected president in 2009.

His presidency, which lasted until 2015, was marked by progressive policies on issues such as same-sex marriage, cannabis legalization, and his personal austerity—donating most of his salary to charity. His simple lifestyle, his old Volkswagen Beetle, and his humble farm residence made him a global icon, earning him the nickname “the world’s poorest president.”

