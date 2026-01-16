Maria Corina Highlights Venezuela’s Potential as a US Ally

In her meeting with US Senators

After a closed door lunch with Trump, she met with Democratic and Republican Senators

After lunching with President Trump, she met at the Capitol with Democratic and Republican Senators.

By Efecto Cocuyo

HAVANA TIMES — After her meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado appeared at the United States Capitol to hold a meeting with several Republican and Democratic senators.

In her remarks before the legislators, she emphasized the hope of a massive return of Venezuelans once “Venezuela achieves freedom,” and acknowledged the support received from the US administration. Machado stated that Venezuela experienced a historic change on January 3rd, with permanent positive impacts.

“I’ve just had an extraordinary meeting with President Trump. I know there are concerns about what happened in Venezuela. January 3rd changed our country’s history forever, and for the better,” she said.

María Corina Machado upon leaving the White House: Know that we are counting on President Trump for the liberation of Venezuela.

Machado recalled the challenges faced over 26 years, which included 35 elections, mass protests, killings, abuses, and failed dialogues.

“I ask you to think about everything we’ve lived through: 26 years, 35 elections, millions of people in the streets. Some were killed. Teenagers and children. Women sexually abused just for defending their vote. Seventeen different dialogue attempts, all betrayed,” she detailed.

Machado insisted on the need to rebuild institutions, respect human rights, guarantee freedom of expression, the rule of law, and a new authentic electoral process. She highlighted her pride in “working alongside the elected president of Venezuela, Edmundo González,” and stated that Trump understands her country’s potential as a US ally.

The opposition leader expressed concern for the safety of the Venezuelan people, particularly for children without access to education due to teachers’ precarious salaries.

“He is deeply concerned about the safety of the Venezuelan people, about children who are not going to school because teachers are earning barely one dollar a day. President Trump truly understands this reality,” she indicated.

The meeting was attended by Democratic senators Jacky Rosen (Nevada), Alex Padilla (California), Peter Welch (Vermont), Jeanne Shaheen (New Hampshire), Dick Durbin (Illinois), Chris Murphy (Connecticut), Tim Kaine (Virginia), Chris Coons (Delaware), Ruben Gallego (Arizona), and Republicans Bernie Moreno (Ohio), John Curtis (Utah), Rick Scott (Florida), and Ted Cruz (Texas). Independent senator Angus King (Maine), who usually aligns with Democrats, also participated.

Machado thanked the United States for its support and warned about the tactics of the chavista regime to buy time, such as efforts by Delcy Rodriguez.

“I want to warn that if there is one thing this regime was efficient at in the past, it was buying time and taking advantage of efforts carried out in good faith. Delcy Rodriguez is part of the regime. There is no way that a country where 86% of the population lives in poverty can attract real investment,” she warned.

The leader stressed that there will be no investment without an independent judiciary and respect for private property. She highlighted that the recent operation sent a clear message about regional security and consequences for criminal actors.

“They understand that this is over. This model is not sustainable. For reconciliation to exist, there must be justice. We must dismantle the repressive system so people can express themselves freely,” she added.

Machado shared a personal experience of survival at sea, which she attributed to the support she received. “I would not be here today — and I probably wouldn’t even be alive — had it not been for the support I received from your country. I was lost in the middle of the ocean for four hours, with waves of nearly two meters, and I suffered a fracture in my spine. At one point I thought I wasn’t going to make it,” she recounted.

First published in Spanish by Efecto Cocuyo and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more news here on Havana Times.