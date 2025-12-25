Nasry Asfura Proclaimed President-elect of Honduras

The candidate that Trump promoted.

The conservative Nasry “Papi” Asfura of the National Party during an campaign event in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, on November 8, 2025. | Photo: EFE / Gustavo Amador

The National Electoral Council declared the conservative candidate the virtual president-elect of Honduras, with 40.26% of the vote.

By EFE (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – Conservative Nasry “Papi” Asfura of the National Party was declared on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, by the National Electoral Council (CNE) as the president-elect of Honduras, with 40.26% of the vote in the general elections held on November 30.

According to the official CNE tally, candidate Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party finished in second place with 39.54%, while Libre’s candidate, Rixi Moncada, came in third with 19.19%.

The CNE resolution announced virtually details that Asfura received 1,479,822 votes, Nasralla 1,452,796, and Moncada 705,428 ballots.

CNE to communicate results

“By the majority will of the Honduran people, expressed sovereignly at the ballot box, the Plenary of CNE members declares Nasry Juan Asfura Zablah constitutional president of the Republic of Honduras for the four-year term beginning January 27, 2026 and ending January 27, 2030,” the declaration states.

It adds that “the CNE, in fulfillment of its powers, will notify those elected of the declaration issued and will issue the credentials for the elected office they obtained. Likewise, communication will be made to the Executive Branch through the Secretariat of State in the Offices of Governance, Justice and Decentralization, the Supreme Court of Justice, and the Political Parties: Liberal Party of Honduras (PLH); National Party of Honduras (PNH); Innovation and Social Democratic Unity Party (PINU-SD); and Christian Democratic Party of Honduras (PDCH).”

Liberal candidate Salvador Nasralla, who placed second in the vote, rejected the official declaration of the general election results, asserting that it “does not reflect the truth” of the popular will.

“I do not accept the declaration issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE) because it does not reflect the complete truth of the citizens’ vote (…) for the fourth consecutive time they have denied me that opportunity; it is not a whim—results should not have been issued without counting all the votes,” Nasralla stressed at a press conference.

Nasry Asfura, the candidate backed by Trump

The Honduran elections on Sunday, November 29 were marked at the last minute by the surprising support of US President Donald Trump for presidential hopeful Asfura, a politician of Palestinian origin with a brief career in public administration.

In addition to urging voters to support the presidential candidate, Trump promised that if Asfura won there would be “a lot of support” for the Central American country, battered by poverty and waves of migration northward, describing him as the “only true friend of freedom in Honduras.”

With Asfura, Trump also said he saw the possibility of “working together to fight the narco-communists” and confront Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

That support from Washington, just days before the elections, came hand in hand with a presidential pardon for former president Juan Orlando Hernandez (2014–2022), convicted of drug trafficking in the United States and a member of the same political party as Asfura.

The National Party is a political organization that accumulated wear and tear during the three terms it governed between 2010 and 2022 after being tainted by corruption allegations and alleged links to drug trafficking networks, according to investigations and journalistic reports.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

