Nicaragua: Dictatorship Returns Political Prisoner Dead

Mauricio Alonso was kidnapped on July 17

Image of political prisoner Mauricio Alonso. //Photo: Taken from social media.

The relatives of the dissident detained in Carazo were suddenly notified by the Institute of Legal Medicine to come get the body of Mauricio Alonso.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo returned political prisoner Mauricio Alonso dead to his family. He had been detained on July 17, 2025, when he was abducted along with his wife and son in the department of Carazo, denounced the Segovia Institute for Leadership and Social Transformation in Political Exile in a statement on Monday, August 25, 2025.

Hooded men stormed Alonso’s home on the night of July 17, as part of the raids leading up to the commemoration of the July 19, 1979 revolution. Alonso’s wife was released that same day, but he and his son remained in custody.

From the day of the arrest, Alonso’s relatives searched for him in several prisons and hospitals throughout the country without obtaining any information about his whereabouts. It wasn’t until Monday, August 25, 2025, that they received a call from the Institute of Legal Medicine informing them that they would be given his body.

“This is a crime against humanity that adds to the record of the United Nations Group of Experts investigating their crimes,” the organization stated in its press release.

Sources close to the family of the deceased confirmed the call from the Institute of Legal Medicine. Subsequently, the widow and other relatives traveled to Managua to claim the body, but it still has not been handed over.

He was president of the MRS Party for Carazo

Mauricio Alonso Prieto was the last president of the Sandinista Renovation Movement (currently UNAMOS) in the department of Carazo and a close friend of Pastor Rudy Palacios Vargas, who was arrested on July 17 in the same department.

Prior to his arrest, Alonso suffered police harassment and was permanently monitored by local politicians, the source close to the family said.

In the time before his arrest, the Police “would visit his house, the same as they do with the others. He had to report in; he was being controlled… he couldn’t leave the country,” the source emphasized.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

