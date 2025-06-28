Nicaragua: Ex-Military Officer Gets 50 Years for Treason

Aníbal Rivas Reed was sentenced while in forced dissapearance

Aníbal Martín Rivas Reed, Nicaraguan political prisoner and former military officer. //Photo: Taken from social media.

The family of the former military officer denounces cruel punishment, total isolation, and lack of specialized medical care, demanding his release.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Aníbal Martín Rivas Reed, a Nicaraguan political prisoner and former military officer, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for “treason against the homeland,” after having been forcibly disappeared for 42 days by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

The sentence against the 61-year-old political prisoner was denounced by his family and friends, who stated in a public declaration that it is an injustice delivered in an arbitrary trial without due process.

“We have been informed that he was tried in an arbitrary proceeding and sentenced to 50 years in prison, without any clear information about the charges or the minimum guarantees of due process,” the family said.

The statement also notes that Rivas was forcibly disappeared for 42 days. During that time, the regime’s authorities concealed his whereabouts and prevented his family from locating him.

After handing down the sentence, the authorities finally allowed the family to see and speak with Rivas. He reportedly told them he had been held in solitary confinement.

“In terms of health, he is stable; there has been no significant weight loss, and he confirmed that he is receiving his medication. However, we are concerned that he is only being given basic medications and not those needed to properly treat his medical condition. Although a doctor is present, he is not providing the specialized care required,” the statement reads.

Cruel and Degrading Treatment

The family also denounced the prolonged isolation imposed on the former military officer as “a cruel, inhuman, and degrading form of punishment equivalent to torture under international standards.”

They emphasized that Rivas remains confined “in a small, completely enclosed cell under total isolation, without the possibility of speaking or going outside in the sun.” They added that “his pale appearance clearly reflects the prolonged deprivation of sunlight,” constituting a serious violation of his fundamental rights.

“We demand that the State of Nicaragua immediately cease these inhumane conditions of detention. As his family, we call for his immediate and unconditional release, as well as the release of all political prisoners in Nicaragua,” the statement concludes.

Rivas Reed was abducted on May 17, 2025, by police agents during a raid in the department of Matagalpa, in which several ex-military officers were arrested. Among them was retired General Álvaro Baltodano, who was also sentenced to 20 years in prison for “treason against the homeland.”

Rivas Reed, known as “El Chele,” is the maternal uncle of exiled former political prisoner Tamara Davila Rivas.

Precautionary Measures from the IACHR

The sentencing came three days after the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) granted Rivas precautionary measures, citing a situation of “gravity and urgency” due to the risk of “irreparable harm” to his life and personal integrity.

The IACHR reported that after Rivas’ arrest, relatives repeatedly visited different detention centers seeking information about his location and condition. However, despite their efforts and formal requests, the authorities failed to provide any official information regarding his whereabouts or status.

The IACHR also noted that Rivas’ relatives were unable to confirm the existence of any investigation file against him, the legal status of the case, the reasons for his detention, whether judicial reviews had occurred, where he was being held, the conditions of his detention, or whether he had access to legal representation of his choice.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

