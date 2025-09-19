Nicaragua: Hernaldo Zuñiga Couldn’t Bid Farewell to His Mom

The well-known singer-songwriter was barred from entering his country

Hernaldo Zúñiga singing with Pandora in Puerto Rico.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Hernaldo Zúñiga was unable to say goodbye to his mother in Masaya after her death on September 2, due to immigration restrictions imposed by the Ortega-Murillo regime, according to Isabel Lascurain, a member of Pandora.

The Nicaraguan singer-songwriter is going through one of the most painful moments of his life. His mother, Alma Gutierrez Barreto, passed away at the age of 98 in Masaya. However, the artist was unable to travel to bid her farewell because he is banned from entering Nicaragua, as revealed by Isabel Lascurain, a member of the Mexican group Pandora and a close friend of the performer.

During a live broadcast, Isabel recounted that she and her fellow members Maite and Fernanda met with Zúñiga in Miami just days after the news.

From left to right: the moment Hernaldo Zúñiga met with Pandora, and an archive photo of the singer-songwriter with his mother. Taken from official social media.

“We met up and Maite, Fernanda, and I went to give him a hug of support, our condolences. In Nicaragua he has problems entering, he couldn’t even say goodbye to his mom, such a very sad thing,” she said emotionally.

The singer explained that while they were sharing a dinner, they invited Zúñiga to join them at a concert in Puerto Rico. Although he was still in mourning, the Nicaraguan accepted and received a standing ovation from the audience when they sang together ¿Cómo te va mi amor?—a song he composed that catapulted Pandora to fame.

Pain Repeated in Exile

Hernaldo Zúñiga has been a critic of the Ortega-Murillo regime, which has prevented him from returning to Nicaragua at key moments. In 2021, he was also unable to say goodbye to his father, Hernaldo Zúñiga Montenegro, who passed away in the country.

The performer of hits such as Sólo él y yo, Alguien llena mi lugar, and ¿Cómo te va mi amor? has received numerous expressions of solidarity from his fans and colleagues, who highlight the artist’s resilience amid political and personal adversity.

Most recently, he participated as a guest in the Miss Universe Nicaragua 2025 final, held abroad after the regime persecuted the contest following Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios’ international victory in 2023.

Hernaldo Zúñiga: A Latin Music Icon

Hernaldo’s career began while he was studying law. In 1974, he represented Nicaragua at the Viña del Mar, Chile International Song Festival with Ventanillas, marking the start of a career spanning more than five decades.

With a style that blends trova, ballad, and poetry, Zúñiga is considered one of the most influential singer-songwriters in Spanish-language music. His artistic legacy transcends generations and remains highly relevant in Latin America, where his lyrics continue to move millions.

