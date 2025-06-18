Nicaraguans with ‘Parole’ Must Leave the United States “Now”

The same goes for Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans

A plane takes off from Boston’s Logan Airport, Massachusetts, United States. // Photo: EFE/CJ Gunther/File

US government orders migrants to leave the country “Now” unless they have asylum or other immigration relief, according to Homeland Security notice.

By Melquiades G. (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – Many thousands of Nicaraguans, Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans with parole must “leave now” to avoid deportation and future problems reentering the US, immigration experts have warned.

As of Thursday, June 12, 2025, the US Department of Homeland Security sent out a notice to individuals with humanitarian parole, informing them that their permission to live and work in the United States has been “revoked.”

In one section, the notice warns the migrant to “leave the United States NOW if you have not obtained a legal basis to remain in the country,” according to a copy of the notice shared with Confidencial.

The humanitarian parole program, created in 2022 by President Joe Biden’s administration (2021–2025), granted work authorization and legal stay to around 532,000 individuals from Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, and Haiti.

Experts note that the immediate departure order only affects those with parole who have not applied for asylum or other immigration relief to adjust their legal status in the US.

According to DHS data, about 93,000 Nicaraguans, 110,000 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, and 117,000 Venezuelans entered the US legally under the humanitarian parole program.

In the case of Nicaraguans, by the end of March 2025, only around 33,000 had applied for immigration relief. However, experts believe that number rose after the Trump administration announced its plan to end the humanitarian parole program.

Nicaraguans with Parole Are Now “Undocumented”

Carolina Sediles, a volunteer with the Nicaraguan American Human Rights Alliance (Nahra), said that for Nicaraguans without other immigration relief, it is best to “leave the United States now.”

She explained that under US law, “unlawful presence” begins to accumulate when a foreign national remains more than 180 days past their authorized stay. “That doesn’t mean immigration authorities look kindly on those who overstay, so the sooner they leave, the better,” she added.

The Homeland Security notification reiterates that “your entry permit has been canceled,” and therefore you are “subject to expedited removal.”

Harold Rocha, president of the Nicaraguan American Legal Defense and Education Fund, stated that some attorneys concluded that after receiving the Homeland Security notice, Nicaraguans with parole are now considered ‘undocumented migrants.’

“The danger is that if they have contact with Immigration authorities, they’ll be detained and placed in deportation proceedings,” Rocha warned. He suggested that Nicaraguans who have grounds to request asylum should seek qualified legal advice immediately.

Other Nicaraguans Still at Risk of Detention

Sediles warned that Nicaraguans who have applied for asylum or certain immigration benefits are “somewhat protected from deportation,” but “not necessarily from detention.”

She emphasized that humanitarian immigration benefits such as asylum or U and T visas or VAWA allow migrants to remain in the US during their proceedings but do not grant legal immigration status.

She also noted that individuals with pending family petitions—which can take numerous years—must request a waiver if they overstay more than 180 days. These waivers are only available to immediate relatives of US citizens or citizen military personnel.

Rocha added that “it remains to be seen whether immigration agents will respect that an asylum application is in process,” noting that in some cases people are still detained, and their asylum claims must then be presented defensively before an immigration judge.

Government Offers Plane Tickets and the “CBP Home” App

In the notification to migrants, the US government offers to buy their return plane ticket and provide a $1,000 ‘departure bonus’ if they voluntarily leave the country using the CBP Home mobile app.

This app was launched by DHS in March 2025 to allow undocumented migrants to “self-deport,” with the promise of possible legal reentry in the future.

Sediles stated, “At this point we’ve seen that this Administration cannot be trusted,” and recommended that Nicaraguans with parole “buy their own tickets, return to Nicaragua, and keep their proof of departure.”

She reminded readers that self-deportation still has negative consequences, since voluntary departure is meant for people who entered illegally or overstayed their permitted time.

“It’s like admitting you were undocumented,” she stressed.

CBP Home replaced the CBP One app, which was used during the Biden administration to allow migrants to schedule appointments to present their cases to US authorities at ports of entry.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua and Cuba here on Havana Times.