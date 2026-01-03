Nicolas Maduro Captured as USA Attacks Venezuela

Fotos: BBC

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro “was reportedly detained and removed from Venezuelan territory,” according to a message published by US President Donald Trump on his social network platform. In that same post, Trump stated that US forces carried out attacks inside Venezuela, following reports of explosions in the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira, as well as in Caracas.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that the Venezuelan government does not know Maduro’s whereabouts and demanded “proof of life.” According to government sources cited by CBS, Trump authorized the military operations days earlier. Those sources indicate that the U.S. military leadership considered carrying out the attacks on Christmas Day but ultimately chose to concentrate their efforts on military actions in Nigeria against the Islamic State.

A member of Trump’s cabinet, Christopher Landau, as well as Republican Senator Mike Lee, stated that Maduro would face legal proceedings in the United States.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were charged in the Southern District of New York. Maduro has been accused of “narcoterrorism conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and destructive devices against the United States.”

“They will soon face the full fury of justice on United States soil, in United Staters courts,” Bondi added.

The attacks began around 2:00 a.m. local time. According to the independent Venezuelan outlet Efecto Cocuyo, impacts have been confirmed against Fuerte Tiuna (multiple locations), La Carlota, Meseta de Mamo, the Port of La Guaira, Carmen de Uria (La Guaira), Higuerote Airport, the General Command of the Bolivarian Militia, Charallave Airport, IVIC antennas, and El Hatillo antennas.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, described the offensive as “vile and cowardly” and said that authorities are verifying whether there are any injured or fatalities. Padrino declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The Cuban regime was quick to respond. “Cuba denounces and urgently demands a reaction from the international community against the criminal attack by the US on Venezuela. Our ZoneOfPeace is being brutally assaulted. State terrorism against the brave Venezuelan people and against Our America. Fatherland or Death! We shall prevail!” wrote president Miguel Díaz-Canel.

“The bombings and acts of war against Caracas and other locations in the country are cowardly acts against a nation that has not attacked the US or any other country,” added Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla.

According to Trump, the operation was carried out with the participation of US law enforcement agencies. The US president will hold a press conference on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

File photo of Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores

How is the situation evolving inside and outside Venezuela?

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello called for the mobilization of pro-government colectivos during the early morning hours. The colectivos are armed paramilitary groups responsible for extrajudicial executions.

Cabello emphasized that, despite the explosions and the deployment of US combat helicopters during the early hours of Saturday, “the country is in complete calm.” In a video circulating on social media, hooded individuals can be seen allegedly guarding the Cuartel de la Montaña, the mausoleum where the remains of Hugo Chávez are located.

First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

