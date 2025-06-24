NoCiRbo9 Suspends Music-Recording Operations in Nicaragua

Press Release

HAVANA TIMES – NoCiRbo9, an underground metal music band from the Caribbean, confirms it is suspending all music-recording operations in Nicaragua and will update with new locations for available music recording studios as soon as possible.

The NoCiRbo9 Band made their first recordings in 2002, appearing occasionally on TV and the Costa-Rican Newspaper “La Nacion”. However, it wasn’t until 2006 when they officially released a record, after preparing it and copyrighting it in 2005, in Costa Rica. It was TV and radio producer Sergio “Cheko” Araya who first discovered the band, and released their first single in 2005, “My Classroom”, along with the band’s first TV interview.

After that, the band, founded by Federico Gonzalez and Francisco “Fran” Valerio consolidated in a serious music project. Valerio, longtime producer of NoCiRbo9, ensured to provide the band with sets of tools, music studios, local publicity and graphic designs (T-Shirts, album covers, etc). In 2006 the band made their first official release in National News “La Gazeta” in Costa Rica, with their first studio album “M.Maldito”, an album composed by 15 industrial-core metal music songs.

By 2009, NoCiRbo9 was already recording its second album, “Emo-Graphy”. At that time, two more singles made it to the TV Music Program “Musica X inclusion”, also in Costa Rica, both singles from their first Album, “Idiot Ass” and “Lucky Zoid”, earned them another Live interview, in 2010, and later a nationwide broadcasted Live-On-TV performance, in 2011.

Since then, the band has been gaining some popularity, gathering followers, by performing live shows, appearing often on TV and various radio stations, concerts and gatherings around Costa Rica, occasionally returning to Nicaragua, while keeping music recordings services available in both countries.

In 2021, the NoCiRbo9 music band moved the entire music recording operations to Nicaragua, in search for a boost and solidarity for Federico’s native land, Nicaragua.

But finally, the political situation and well-known controversial reforms of Nicaragua’s government, have made the NoCiRbo9 Music recording company to opt for the suspending of all musical recording operations. The NoCiRbo9 band says that it will relocate, (probably back again to Costa Rica), and will provide with new location/business hours as soon as it becomes possible.

NoCiRbo9 is a Caribbean-based music band, mostly known for its intense industrial metal styled songs, with members from various nationalities, (like Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Peru). The band, led by Nicaraguan male vocalist Federico Gonzalez, focuses on themes of freedom, education and human rights, while opposing violence and oppression.

