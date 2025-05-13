Ortega and Murillo’s Son Laureano Signs Weapons Contract

with a Chinese company that sells missiles & military equipment

Laureano Ortega Murillo with a missile from the Chinese company Poly Technologies in the background.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, son of the Nicaraguan dictators, signed a contract with the Chinese company Poly Technologies, which is dedicated to the sale of missiles and military equipment.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – Laureano Ortega Murillo signed a contract with POLY Technologies, a subsidiary of China Poly Group Corporation that produces and sells missiles and other military products. The agreement signed by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo’s son states it is “for the supply of equipment for the Nicaraguan Army to strengthen the defense of sovereignty and peace.”

The agreement was signed on May 11, during Laureano’s tour, first in Russia, and now in the People’s Republic of China.

Laureano Ortega, Nicaraguan delegation during their visit to China.

Poly Technologies, founded by the People’s Liberation Army of China, has a record of being sanctioned multiple times by the U.S. government. It is one of China’s largest arms exporters.

A String of US Sanctions

In 2024, Poly Technologies was sanctioned by the United States “for facilitating the trade of sensitive military technologies to sanctioned Russian defense companies.” This trade increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and directly contributed to Russia’s military capabilities during the war.

In January 2023, the United States, also sanctioned Poly Technologies for its involvement in missile proliferation.

In 2013, the company was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for supplying sanctioned countries.

[Editor’s Note: The United States is the world’s leading arms supplier and does not sanction itself.]

More Contracts Signed with China

The son of the Nicaraguan dictators is currently in China with a delegation of officials to attend the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the China–CELAC Forum.

Laureano also signed a contract with the companies ZMJ-HUAWEI for a “digital connectivity project” aimed at “strengthening telecommunications in Nicaragua,” according to the pro-government outlet 19 Digital. Additionally, he signed a contract with China’s International Communications Services Corporation (CCSI) for the installation of smart logistics management platforms at the Julia Herrera Logistics Center in Corinto.

Laureano heads the delegation accompanied by: Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke, Central Bank President Ovidio Reyes, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Oscar Mojica, General Inspector of the Nicaraguan Army Marvin Corrales, INATEC Director Loyda Barreda, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources Javier Gutierrez, Director of Financial Markets at the Ministry of Finance Carlos Selva, and Ambassador to China Ramiro Cruz.

Ortega and Murillo’s Son Given Full Powers

That same Monday, Ortega and Murillo granted full powers to their son, Laureano Ortega Murillo, in his capacity as presidential advisor for investment, trade, and international cooperation, to act on behalf of the Government of Nicaragua in signing a memorandum of understanding on agricultural development with the Chinese company CAMC Engineering.

Co-president Rosario Murillo stated through official media: “Nicaragua continues to strengthen ties with the People’s Republic of China, with the signing of contracts with leading Chinese companies in telecommunications, transport, energy, and infrastructure, consolidating bilateral cooperation and opening opportunities for the development of both peoples.”

Nicaragua reestablished relations with China in December 2021, immediately after breaking ties with Taiwan, one of its best economic partners and main donors at the time.

On December 20, 2023, Ortega described the agreement between China and Nicaragua to elevate diplomatic relations to the level of “strategic partnership” as “the best Christmas gift” and “great news.”

That decision was made official after Chinese President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Ortega on the night of December 19, 2023.

Diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Nicaragua were first established in December 1985, during the first Sandinista government (1979–1990).

In 1990, the government of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro established ties with Taiwan. Finally, on December 10, 2021, China and Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations after the Central American country severed ties with Taipei, a territory whose sovereignty is claimed by China.

First published in Spanish by 100% Noticias and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.