Powerful Hurricane Melissa Threatens Cuba after Jamaica

Haiti and the Dominican Republic also affected

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The slow-moving hurricane Melissa has intensified rapidly as it takes aim on the island of Jamaica, before a predicted landing at eastern Cuba. At 11:00 am EDT on Sunday, the highly dangerous storm is expected to bring catastrophic winds and accumulated rains that will cause serious flooding and landslides.

On Saturday, Jamaican PM, Andrew Michael Holness, told the country to stock up and make preparations as starting Sunday conditions will begin to rapidly deteriorate. He told people in low-lying and other vulnerable areas to evacuate before it is too late. The PM said he expects the entire island to be affected.

The latest forecast sees Melissa crossing over Jamaica starting Tuesday morning before impacting eastern Cuba some time late on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cuba is already in severe crisis mode even without the hurricane. For months power outages outside of Havana have been over 15 hours a day and up to 22 hours or more in some parts of eastern Cuba. Severe shortages of drinking water, food, medicines, and other basic needs like public transportation and poorly equipped medical facilities are the starting point for hurricane preparedness.

The slow movement of Melissa makes it far more dangerous as prolonged heavy rains and wind take their toll. In 1998, Hurricane Mitch sat for several days just north of Honduras and caused thousands of deaths in that country, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, due to landslides and flooding.

At 11 a.m. EDT on Sunday, Melissa is packing 140 mph (220 kph) winds and the outer bands are already affecting the entire region including Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The center of the storm is moving west at only 3 mph (5 kph).

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reports the center of Melissa located at about 110 miles (180 kms) south of Kingston, Jamaica and 280 miles (445 kms) south southwest of Guantanamo, Cuba.

The NHC said a hurricane warning is in effect for all of Jamaica and a hurricane watch for southwestern Haiti and the Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantanamo, and Holguin.

In an indication of the seriousness of the potential storm in Cuba, the US Navy, on occupied Cuba territory in Guantanamo, has been evacuating part of its military personnel, their families, and other civilian contractors to Florida since Friday. On Saturday the GITMO base commander expanded the evacuation order to include all “non-mission-essential US citizens.” Those leaving were told they could be housed in Florida for up to two weeks before returning.”

When hurricanes interact with land there is potential for deviations of path and or a debilitating in strength. Nonetheless, at this point such is not expected by the weather authorities. Melissa is expected to hit Cuba, just like Jamaica as a major hurricane.

