Protest in Cajima, Holguin Over Demands for Water and Food

Several residents clashed with uniformed agents and officials in the middle of a road.

HAVANA TIMES – The shortage of water, food, and basic services—especially in the rural areas of the Island—sparked another popular protest against the authorities on Saturday in the town of Cajima, in the Holguin municipality of Mayari. According to reports on social media, where videos and images were also shared, several people were arrested by the police.

“This is being talked about all over Holguin. It’s said that State Security detained several people and is keeping others under surveillance,” a resident of the provincial capital told 14ymedio. This information matches other accounts stating that, following the protest, “water appeared immediately.”

In the shared images and videos, several residents can be seen struggling with uniformed agents and officials in state vehicles in the middle of a road. Children are also visible in the scene, and the detention—of unknown duration—of some residents is recorded.

Cajima is a small rural community with about 4,100 inhabitants. The town is located “at the entrance to the road leading to the Felton Thermoelectric Plant.”

In the midst of an energy and basic supply crisis, and with a fierce drought hitting the Island, it is the smallest and most remote communities that suffer most from the lack of basic services. This year, several protests have erupted across the Island, with demonstrators unanimously demanding electricity, water, or food.

