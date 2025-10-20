Rodrigo Paz Wins Bolivia’s Runoff Election

He defeated Jorge Quiroga in preliminary Electoral Tribunal results

Presidential candidate Rodrigo Paz displays his ballot during the second round of the presidential election in Tarija, Bolivia, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Freddy Barragán)

HAVANA TIMES – The preliminary count from Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal shows a commanding lead for centrist senator Rodrigo Paz in the presidential elections. He was competing against former president Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga in a historic runoff, reported Associated Press on Sunday evening.

The preliminary vote count from Sunday’s presidential elections in Bolivia showed Rodrigo Paz leading with 54.53%, compared to conservative former president Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, who had 45.47%, with 98% of polling stations tallied.

Oscar Hassenteufel, president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, said that voter participation in the runoff was between 85% and 89%. He said the exact figure will be known in the coming days.

Associated Press noted that voting in Bolivia is mandatory, and citizens who fail to cast their ballots face a fine of about 30 US dollars (at the official exchange rate). For three months following the election, banks require their clients to present their voter ID card. This means that those who did not vote cannot carry out any transactions, withdraw money, or pay for basic services.

The elections represent a political shift in the country after 20 years of leftist governments and mark the end of Evo Morales’s Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) dominance.

Rodrigo Paz, is the son of former president Jaime Paz Zamora. He promised to resolve the crisis through measures that don’t involve harsh austerity. He said his proposal of “capitalism for everyone” aims to formalize small businesses and enterprises.

Paz’s opponent, Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, advocated for a “radical change” that would secure free trade agreements, encourage foreign investment, and limit relations with Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, reported AP.

