Thousands of Brazilians Protest Proposed Amnesty Bill

which could benefit ex-President Jair Bolsonaro

Aerial photograph of demonstrators in front of the San Paulo Art Museum in Brazil, protesting an amnesty bill being advanced in Congress. Photo: EFE

By EFE News Agency (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – On September 21, thousands of Brazilians came out in several cities across the country to protest an amnesty bill that has begun to gain ground in the Brazilian Congress. The demonstrators fear the bill is aimed at benefitting former President Jair Bolsonaro, sentenced on September 11th to 27 years in prison.

Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Salvador were three of the capitals that participated in Sunday’s protests of the Congressional actions. The demonstrations there were headlined by important figures in Brazilian music and culture.

The chain of national protests was organized by various social and political movements across the country under the slogan, “Congress, enemy of the people.” [Note: while the presidency is held by the Workers’ Party, under Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Liberal Party, linked to Jair Bolsonaro, still holds a majority of legislative seats.] They were aimed at opposing the actions of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, which opened debate this week on an amnesty bill, introduced as an urgent matter, meaning it will be sent directly to a vote in the full Chamber, without first going through committees.

The bill under discussion would initially benefit only those who participated in the vandalism on January 8, 2023, when thousands of Bolsonaro supporters invaded the headquarters of the Presidency, Congress, and the Supreme Court to prevent the inauguration of current President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, politicians and leaders of the Brazilian far right hope that the amnesty will be extended to others convicted of coup plotting, including Bolsonaro himself. The prospect has sparked outrage among some sectors of society.

“Without amnesty, and with democracy”

The demonstration in Rio de Janeiro featured Caetano Veloso and other big names in music, including Chico Buarque, Gilberto Gil, and Djavan, who dazzled the crowd with more than two hours of entertainment and a review of some of their greatest hits.

Wearing a yellow shirt, Caetano Veloso was the first to appear on the enormous truck equipped with a powerful sound system and stage on top. Created for Carnaval, these trucks have become commonplace at mobile events.

“No amnesty and democracy makes a beautiful Brazil,” he declared with a smile, speaking along the Copacabana beach, which a few weeks ago was occupied by thousands of Bolsonaro supporters demanding amnesty.

