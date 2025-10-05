Thousands of Injured Gazans Suffer Without Treatment

On 26 September 2025, children stand outside a tent being used for medical services at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah in the Gaza Strip. Credit: UNICEF/James Elder

HAVANA TIMES – In recent months, the humanitarian situation in Gaza has sharply deteriorated, with escalating hostilities driving mass civilian displacement and overwhelming the already fragile healthcare system, pushing it to the brink of collapse. UN officials are warning that thousands of civilians have been left with life-altering injuries without treatment.



As the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continues its ground offensive into Gaza City, a series of evacuation orders have forced civilians to flee from the north of the enclave to the south. As of October 1, all remaining health facilities in Gaza are operating at partially functional capacities, facing critical shortages of medical supplies, straining access to basic, emergency services. Thousands of patients are crowded into shelters with poor sanitation, left vulnerable to explosives, and face malnutrition and life-altering injuries.

“Families in southern Gaza are squeezed into these and other overcrowded shelters or makeshift tents along the coast,” said UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq. “Many others are sleeping out in the open, often amid rubble. New arrivals in the south face poor sanitation, no privacy or safety, and a high risk of children being separated from their families – all while being exposed to explosive ordnance.”

On October 2, the World Health Organization (WHO) released an update on its findings related to trauma and the scale of medical needs in Gaza. Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, WHO’s Representative for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, gave a virtual briefing to reporters at UN Headquarters noting that trauma is widespread, with some 42,000 civilians sustaining life-changing injuries—about one-quarter of them children.

“These life changing injuries account for one quarter of all reported injuries, of a total of over 167,300 people injured since October 2023,” said Peeperkorn. “Survivors struggle with trauma, loss and daily survival where psychosocial referral services remain scarce.”

According to the report, the estimated number of civilians requiring long-term rehabilitation for conflict-related injuries has nearly doubled, rising from 22,500 in July 2024 to at least 41,844 by September. WHO has recorded high numbers of blast-related trauma, including amputations, burns, spinal cord injuries, maxillofacial and ocular damage, and traumatic brain injuries. These conditions often result in severe impairment and disfigurement, with many patients unable to access lifesaving care.

The report highlights a severe lack of access to reconstructive surgery and rehabilitation services, compounded by famine, unsanitary living conditions, disease outbreaks, and a critical shortage of psychosocial care—all of which disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations. People with disabilities and chronic health conditions bear the heaviest burden, lacking critical access to sustained, long-term support.

The recent surge in cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome—an autoimmune disorder that attacks peripheral nerves outside the brain and spinal cord—has further intensified these challenges. Additionally, medical experts project that the long-term impacts of famine, disease, and displacement will be particularly challenging for Gazans to recover from in the foreseeable future.

Peeperkorn informed reporters that long-term recovery will be difficult for the vast majority of civilians due to rampant food insecurity. “If you talk to the physicians and medical specialists in hospitals, they said even the simple trauma wounds did not recover quickly because almost all of them had a level of malnutrition. The whole recovery process was very extended,” said Peeperkorn.

According to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), humanitarian organizations delivered just over 14,400 metric tons of food to Gaza through the UN-coordinated aid system—less than 26 percent of what is needed to meet basic daily needs. More than 77 percent of this aid was lost in transit, severely limiting the amount that reached partner warehouses for distribution.

“There’s a bit more food, that’s definitely true,” said Peeperkorn. “Prices are still way too high for many of the families and the food is still not diverse enough if you have a number of specifically vulnerable groups.”

Currently, less than 14 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals remain partially functional, with 8 of them being in Gaza City. Between September 11-28, WHO recorded 44 health services points that went out of service. Peeperkorn noted that approximately 200,000 to 300,000 civilians fled from the north of the enclave to the south, while roughly 800,000 to 900,000 remained in the north, where access to basic services is particularly strained.

“Health services in the north Gaza governorate are only provided through one particularly functioning medical point. We see fast declining shortages for essential items such as dressing kits, particularly gauze, but also essential post-operative wound care materials critically impact the ability for trauma cases.”

Peeperkorn noted that WHO has positioned a range of medical supplies for delivery to Gaza, widespread insecurity and access restrictions continue to impede their distribution. As a result, health facilities in Gaza remain unable to provide specialized care beyond basic emergency treatment.

WHO has emphasized the urgent need for medical evacuations, particularly for severe cases such as brain injuries, as many patients are suffering from multiple forms of trauma. It is estimated that over 15,000 people, including 3,800 children, urgently require specialized care outside of Gaza. “We need many more countries to accept patients, and the restoration of the West Bank and East Jerusalem referral pathway,” Peeperkorn said.

