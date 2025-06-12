Trump Notifies Migrants with Legal Status, “You Must Leave”

Affects hundreds of thousands of workers with humanitarian parole

Latin American migrants wait in line at a US office. Photo: EFE/File

The Trump administration informs migrants that their work permits have been “revoked” and must be returned to USCIS.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Thousands of migrants who benefited from humanitarian parole, including Nicaraguans, Cubans, Haitians, and Venezuelans will be notified that their permission to live and work in the United States “has been revoked and that they must leave the country,” according to information published by CNN.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will notify the migrants on Thursday, June 12, 2025, according to a copy of the notice obtained by CNN.

“This notice informs you that your parole has been canceled,” the notification states. “If you do not leave, you may be subject to enforcement actions, including but not limited to detention and removal, without the opportunity to make personal arrangements and return to your country in an orderly manner,” the letter adds.

The notification also states that the work permits linked to the program will be revoked and orders those who benefited from humanitarian parole to return them to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

According to DHS, the notice will be sent to the email addresses provided by the program participants.

Humanitarian Parole, a Biden Program

Humanitarian parole is an immigration permit that has allowed some 530,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to reside and work temporarily in the United States.

Former President Joe Biden launched the initiative in 2022 for Venezuelans and expanded it in January 2023 to include Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans as part of his strategy to curb irregular migration to the US, while also beginning to impose restrictions on asylum at the Mexico border.

According to the latest data from the Department of Homeland Security, about 93,000 Nicaraguans, 110,000 Cubans, 210,000 Haitians, and 117,000 Venezuelans entered the U.S. under this program.

During his campaign for the November 2024 election, Trump had already announced his intention to eliminate the humanitarian parole program and carry out the largest immigrant deportation operation in US history.

Since returning to power, he has launched raids in different cities and implemented an intimidation policy including the deportation of some migrants to the Guantánamo military base or their transfer to a prison in El Salvador under an agreement with that country’s government.

“Ending the humanitarian parole programs, as well as the permits of those benefitting, will be a necessary return to sensible policies, a return to public safety, and a return to the principle of America First,” said Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin to CNN.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua and Cuba here on Havana Times.