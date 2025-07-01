Trump Signs Memorandum to Toughen Policy on Cuba

Photo: www.caribbean-council.org

By EFE (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – On Monday, June 30, 2025, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to tighten US policy toward Cuba and restrict certain financial and travel transactions.

The document “ends economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government, military, intelligence, or security agencies at the expense of the Cuban people,” the White House said in a statement.

In this regard, the US government is prohibiting “direct or indirect financial transactions with entities controlled by the Cuban military, such as the Business Administration Group SA (GAESA) and its affiliates,” the statement specified.

It also states that the legal ban on US tourism to Cuba will be enforced through periodic audits and record keeping of all travel-related transactions for at least five years.

These measures, which will begin to take effect within the next 30 days, support the economic embargo against Cuba and reject calls to end the embargo made annually at the United Nations and in other international forums.

The memorandum also calls for a review of human rights abuses in Cuba, “including unlawful detentions and inhumane treatment,” and requires a report on US fugitives residing in or sheltered by the Cuban government.

These new measures reverse the rollbacks made by former President Joe Biden’s administration, which, according to the White House, “eased pressure on the Cuban regime” by lifting some of the restrictions imposed by Trump during his first term (2017–2021).

Cuba Accuses US of “Criminal Conduct”

The Cuban government accused the United States of “criminal conduct and human rights violations” after learning that President Trump had signed a directive to increase economic pressure and restrictions on the island.

“The Presidential Memorandum against Cuba announced today by the US government reinforces aggression and the economic blockade that punishes the entire Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stated on social media.

He also emphasized in his message that “this is criminal conduct and a violation of the human rights of an entire nation.”

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

