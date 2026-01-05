Trump y Marco Rubio marginan a Maria Corina Machado

“Machado is fantastic, but now there are urgent issues to resolve”

By Efecto Cucuyo

HAVANA TIMES – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this Sunday that María Corina Machado is “fantastic,” but that the reality now is that there are “urgent matters” that need to be addressed. The official stated that Delcy Rodríguez is someone with whom it is possible to negotiate, unlike Nicolás Maduro.

“The difference is that the person who was in charge (Maduro), although not legitimately in the past, was not someone we could work with. We simply could not work with him,” Rubio told CBS.

“He is not a person who has ever honored any of the agreements he made,” the secretary said.

“He broke every agreement he made; he mocked the Biden administration (2021–2024) with the agreement they reached with him,” he added.

Rubio stated that the United States, which captured Maduro yesterday in Caracas and took him to a prison in New York, where he faces drug trafficking charges, offered him “multiple opportunities to step away from the scene in a positive manner.”

The Republican emphasized that the Chavista leader “chose not to do so, but his number two (Rodríguez) is now running the country.”

“His number two is someone we can work with,” he said.

María Corina is fantastic, but…

Regarding María Corina Machado, Rubio acknowledged the work of the “fantastic” Venezuelan opposition leader, but warned that most of her movement “is no longer present” in Venezuela, so Washington will, for the time being, work with the government in Caracas in pursuit of a swift transition.

“Maria Corina Machado is fantastic, and I have known her for a long time (…), but here is the reality we are facing—the immediate reality—which is that, unfortunately, the vast majority of the opposition is no longer present in Venezuela. We have short-term issues that must be addressed immediately,” Rubio told NBC News.

