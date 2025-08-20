US Destroyers Anchor off the Coast of Venezuela

The United States deployed three destroyers in international waters near Venezuela to curb drug trafficking, while Nicolás Maduro responded by activating 4.5 million militiamen across the country. AFP

By Darine Waked (La Estrella de Panamá)

HAVANA TIMES – President Donald Trump’s administration has sent three of its most modern destroyers to the Caribbean—the USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson—accompanied by 4,000 soldiers, in what constitutes the most forceful naval deployment in the region in recent years.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed on August 19 that the decision aims to halt the “flow of drugs” into the United States, reinforce maritime security, and send a direct message to the Venezuelan regime. “The regime of [Nicolas] Maduro is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. It is a drug trafficking cartel,” she declared to reporters, stressing that Washington accuses the Venezuelan leader of drug trafficking and names him as the head of the so-called Cartel of the Soles.

According to Reuters, the naval group that arrived within the last 36 hours is part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, specializing in rapid deployments and combined operations. The Pentagon had already anticipated this move days earlier and justified it as part of the United States’ strategy to “counter threats to national security from narco-terrorist organizations in the region.”

Caracas’ reaction was immediate. President Nicolas Maduro appeared on a nationwide broadcast to announce the mobilization of 4.5 million militia across the country to defend what he called Venezuelan sovereignty.

“Our seas, skies, and lands are defended by us. No empire in the world will come and set foot on Venezuelan soil,” declared the president, who also described the US naval presence as a “humiliation” for South America.

Tension between Washington and Caracas is intensifying in a context marked by economic sanctions and asset seizures. Just last week, the Trump administration announced the confiscation of more than $700 million in properties allegedly linked to Maduro, including mansions in Florida and the Dominican Republic, airplanes, a horse ranch, and high-value jewelry.

Military Technology and Symbolism

The three destroyers sent to the Caribbean belong to the Arleigh Burke class, considered among the most versatile and powerful ships in the US Navy.

USS Gravely : Equipped with Tomahawk missiles, SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 air defense systems, and the Phalanx CIWS. Its design includes a helicopter hangar, and it is named in honor of Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely Jr., the first African American to command a U.S. Navy warship.

: Equipped with Tomahawk missiles, SM-2, SM-3, and SM-6 air defense systems, and the Phalanx CIWS. Its design includes a helicopter hangar, and it is named in honor of Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely Jr., the first African American to command a U.S. Navy warship. USS Jason Dunham : Also from the Flight IIA series, it pays tribute to Marine Corps Corporal Jason Dunham, a hero of the Iraq War who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

: Also from the Flight IIA series, it pays tribute to Marine Corps Corporal Jason Dunham, a hero of the Iraq War who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. USS Sampson: Named after Rear Admiral William T. Sampson, a key figure in the Spanish-American War. It is the third US Navy ship to bear this title.

Each is equipped with the Aegis Combat System, capable of detecting and neutralizing multiple threats, reinforcing the White House’s political-military message in the region.

The US deployment comes at a time when Venezuela faces a profound political, economic, and social crisis. Maduro, unrecognized by much of the international community, clings to power thanks to military support, repression of the opposition, and diplomatic backing from allies such as Russia, Iran, and China.

Washington, on the other hand, has led international pressure against his government, imposing sanctions, refusing to recognize its legitimacy, and offering a $50 million reward for information leading to his capture.

The arrival of the destroyers also seeks to strengthen US cooperation with neighboring countries such as Colombia, Guyana, and Caribbean islands that have denounced the expansion of drug trafficking in the region.

Scenarios and Risks

Although the Pentagon insists the operation is part of the anti-drug strategy, analysts warn that the presence of US warships near Venezuelan coasts raises the risk of diplomatic incidents or even maritime clashes.

For some experts, the deployment is a show of force that merges anti-drug efforts with a clear political message of non-recognition of Maduro’s regime. Others caution that the measure could escalate tensions and be used by Caracas to reinforce its anti-imperialist rhetoric.

In any case, the presence of the USS Gravely, Jason Dunham, and Sampson close to Venezuela marks a new chapter in the confrontation between Washington and Caracas, mixing geopolitics, regional security, oil interests, and the struggle for control over strategic routes in the Caribbean.

With three next-generation destroyers in the Caribbean and millions of militiamen activated in Venezuela, the region is entering a period of maximum tension, where every move will be interpreted as a gesture of power and resistance.

First published in Spanish by La Estrella de Panamá and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

