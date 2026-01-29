Venezuela: Maria Corina Machado after Meeting with Rubio

“We are willing and working to facilitate a real transition”

Maria Corina Machado speaking to the press.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate highlighted what she sees as the firm support of the US government.

By Efecto Cocuyo

HAVANA TIMES – After the meeting she held this Wednesday in Washington with the United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado stated that Venezuela is increasingly approaching the fulfillment of its desires for freedom and democracy.

Machado said that during the conversation with Rubio emphasis was placed on the need for a “real transition” in Venezuela and that now “decisive hours and days” are being lived for the country’s future.

“I can assure Venezuelans that the transition to democracy will take place because we have the backing of the most important democracies in the world and very especially of the Government of President Donald Trump,” she declared to the press.

“We are willing and we are working to facilitate a real transition. This is not a Russian-style transition, where mafias remain in power,” she added.

Machado said that she also raised the situation of political persecution, the situation of political prisoners, and the need for an effective transition in Venezuela.

“We are very close to achieving what we have longed for years,” Machado said as she left the meeting in Washington D.C..

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate highlighted the firm support of the US government and underscored that they count on the support of President Donald Trump and Secretary Rubio to advance in the democratic recovery of the country.

Machado maintains an active agenda in Washington to raise awareness of the Venezuelan crisis and strengthen international support for a peaceful and democratic solution.

María Corina Machado conveyed a message of confidence and realism to Venezuelans after her meeting with the Secretary of State.

“I want to give Venezuelans certainty that we are moving forward with firm steps. We would all like this to be resolved immediately. There is great urgency. I know that. But this is happening and we must trust the process,” she declared.

Machado insisted that progress is occurring solidly, despite the understandable impatience of the citizenry in the face of the humanitarian and political crisis. The meeting with Rubio reinforced Washington’s commitment to an orderly and democratic outcome.

First published in Spanish by Efecto Cocuyo and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.