Nicaragua: How Journalism Overcomes Censorship from Exile

Carlos F. Chamorro gives testimony on the monumental effort of Confidencial to continue reporting on events in Nicaragua.

By Carlos Fernando Chamorro (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – With all civil liberties stripped away in Nicaragua, independent journalism in exile has become the last stronghold of freedom to investigate and report the truth.

Earlier this month, for International Journalists’ Day (September 8), we shared a special feature on Nicaraguan journalism that has resisted and overcome censorship in Nicaragua for more than seven years.

Here is the feature with English subtitles:

