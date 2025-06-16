A Canadian’s Experience in the Mountains of Granma, Cuba

By Peggy Shand

HAVANA TIMES – I’ve been going to Cuba for many years, sometimes twice a year right up until Covid. Always to Marea Del Portilla in Pilon, Granma and made many good friends in the village. I was there during 9/11, and I was there the very sad day that Fidel passed away in 2016.

The planes have stopped flying to Manzanillo so at my age and health traveling from Holguin to Pilon is very difficult. I’m 76 years, my mind can’t seem to grasp that, but my body does. I look in the mirror and wonder where have the years gone.

I wanted one last trip to Cuba, in case I don’t go again. I wanted it to be a good memory. I was insisting on doing this trip on my own. My family was a little worried about me going alone because of no electricity and no running water on the mountain.

I did not know Anley Rosales Benitez from Bayamo Travel and Tour Agency. But I saw many great reviews on him. I messaged him to see if he knew anyone in the mountains I could stay with for a week and I wanted a week to rest and relax but I wanted it to be a Cuban holiday not a tourist holiday.

He said I could stay at his home at Bartolome Maso in the Province of Granma. He arranged to pick me up at the airport and took me to his home up on the mountain and returned me to the airport a week later. He would be busy with tours, but I would see him a few times during my holiday.

We stopped on the way up the mountain and watched people making Casabe and took some with us, we stopped for fresh bread and fruit. He had bottled water and cola for me already at his home.

On Mother’s Day he arranged a pig roast down by the river and many people on the mountain came, it was wonderful and with a swim in the river.

Everyone there respects him and he goes out of his way to help them all. He is a ‘true’ friend to many.

Every meal was with a ‘View of the Mountains’ and the most beautiful sunsets you have ever seen. From my bedroom window or laying in my hammock I could watch the goats come down the mountains. I went horse back riding and even milked a cow. Every day, fresh fruit, fresh eggs for breakfast.

One of the workers there took me to pick fresh pineapple and ginger. He would put a hammock up for me every morning and put it away in the evening. He has a smile that lights right up and touches your heart. It was very hard to say goodbye to him.

The coffee was ground every day. I was even drinking fresh ground ginger tea. Mimi, the lady of the house, and her daughter Chuchi took care of me. I could not have asked for a better holiday anywhere.

My second day there a Doctor who lives nearby came by. He came just for a visit but wanted to check my medication. As I don’t speak Spanish and where I was staying they do not speak English. He would know what I was on just in case. But I couldn’t have been any better. It just shows you how much they cared. Although Anley speaks English and French and Spanish. He was staying at his friend’s while I was at his house.

But when in Cuba, there is a universal language – love. It was the best holiday in Cuba I have ever had in 25 years.

When I came home, I had a Dr’s appointment. My blood sugar and my blood pressure were perfect the Dr said he could tell it was a good trip for me. He said it showed in my eyes.

I am going to miss them all very much, and I hope and pray I can go back up there another time. I love each one of them. One day, I just may surprise them with a knock on their door. They said I would be welcome back anytime. Anley gave me the best compliment ever. He said I am now a part of the mountain history.



Memories are treasures of the heart.

——

*Havana Times readers we welcome you to send in your travel experiences to share.

