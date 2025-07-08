Beyond GDP: Measuring What Really Matters

View of one of the sessions of the UN Development Conference in Seville, July 2025. // Photo: EFE/Moncloa/Borja Puig De La Bellacasa

By Andres Allamand (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – In 1968, Robert F. Kennedy gave one of the most powerful speeches ever made about the meaning of progress. On that occasion, he denounced the inadequacy of gross domestic product (GDP) as a measure of development. He stated that GNP “measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile, and doesn’t account for things like children’s health, education quality, beauty, wisdom, or compassion.” He emphasized that while the United States had significant economic growth, it lacked in other areas crucial to a fulfilling life.

Fifty-seven years have passed since that call, and yet we still measure development almost exclusively by this narrow, limited, and profoundly incomplete concept.

Today, the world increasingly recognizes that it is time for change. Amid systemic crises—climatic, social, technological—there is an urgent need to redefine what we understand by progress and how we measure it. It is no longer enough to quantify economic growth. We need indicators that speak to us of well-being, sustainability, justice, and the real capacities to live a dignified life.

In this context, the “Beyond GDP Global Alliance”, led by Spain, the OECD, UNCTAD, and the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), and presented in Seville as part of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, emerges as a bold and necessary response. With this alliance, we aim to collectively build a new framework that redefines what we mean by development—one that reflects not just how much and how we produce, but also how we live and where we want to go as humanity.

Within the Ibero-American community, we have long been emphasizing the urgency of this transformation. Back at the Andorra Summit in 2021, we called on the international community to adopt a more comprehensive set of parameters to guide the path toward sustainable development. That vision has since gained traction and was recently reaffirmed by Spain’s Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Eva Granados, at the United Nations on behalf of all of Ibero-America, during the preparatory sessions for this Fourth Conference.

The alliance will drive three major transformations:

Rethinking what we mean by development and how we measure it; Redefining the criteria for allocating international cooperation resources, including Official Development Assistance, which must take into account middle-income countries; Creating tools to support countries in transitioning toward a more sustainable, just, and inclusive model.

Leaving GDP behind is not only a technical imperative, but also a political and ethical one. If we maintain international cooperation based solely on economic averages, we will continue to reproduce the very inequalities we claim to fight. Measuring correctly is the foundation for making sound decisions. That’s why what is at stake here is much more than a methodological change, it’s our collective ability to imagine and build a better world.

It’s time to heed the warnings of the past and take decisive action in the present. Let’s start by measuring what really matters.

Published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

