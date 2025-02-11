Consider a Valentine’s Day Gift to Havana Times

Photo: Stephen Catchpole

By Circles Robinson, editor

HAVANA TIMES – Dear Readers, I know many of you are constantly bombarded with donation requests and that’s why I rarely make our plea.

However, this Valentine’s Day, I’m asking our readers to recognize the effort this small publication represents, and give a little back.

Keeping Havana Times publishing daily through our 17th year has been no small feat. It’s a labor of love, and a personal commitment to present voices from the ground in a region too often framed by ideological abstractions. We strive to keep events in Cuba and Nicaragua in the news, as well as to cover other Latin American countries.

As a non-commercial web publication, we have considerable expenses, but no salaries or economic ties to any organization. We are funded only by individual donations. We’ve kept going thanks to many dedicated readers, colleagues, and volunteers, plus invaluable help from friends.

You most likely have noticed you won’t find rumors or conspiracy theories on Havana Times. We make an honest effort to screen out any sources that could compromise the credibility of our daily. Yes, many writers in Cuba and Nicaragua must use pen names to avoid persecution, jail and/or banishment from their countries. We respect that need for their personal safety and that of their families.

Besides our faithful diary writers, we also try to bring you features and opinions from our contributors and other independent Cuban and Nicaraguan publications. The idea is a well-balanced website with news, opinion, photo features and personal stories.

If you find Havana Times useful to stay informed on the countries and subjects we cover, please think of us this Valentine’s Day and make a donation to help keep the publication afloat.

We have recently added the option on our donation page for monthly contributions if that better suits your budget or preferences.

Here’s best wishes in these trying times!

Click here to make a donation.