Cuba’s Constitutional Chaos (Cartoons)

Diseño de portada: Janet Aguilar

By Xel2 (El Toque)

HAVANA TIMES – The government’s negative response to the request for a peaceful march on November 15th was a coordinated action by the mayors in the different territories where the document was delivered. Today we dedicate our drawings to that refusal.

By using a shoddy justification, the Government made the civil society initiative illegal. Even so, the organizers of the Archipelago platform announced that they will go out to demonstrate on the agreed date.

With this move, the ideological conditioning of the Cuban rule of law has become evident. The discrediting campaigns and the repression of the coordinators of the platform continue as part of a script that has been executed on other occasions.

Let us hope that civility and peace prevail over political positions, and messages of fear and hatred.

Happy Sunday,

Wimar Verdecia Fuentes

Under the NEW Constitution, now you can come up with all the excuses.

That piece doesn’t fit.

The difference between us Superheroes and ordinary people is that we fly without asking anyone for permission.

This is looking bad, corporal.

