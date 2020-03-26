Opinion Segments 

Cuba’s Etecsa Telecomunications Co. Should be Helping

Photo: infobae.com

Editorial from Progreso Semanal

HAVANA TIMES – From the most decent and educated ways possible to aggressive and extremely crude forms, be it on the street or in social networks there is a constant demand for Cuba’s monopoly telecomunication company Etecsa to do as in other nations and lower its exorbitant connection rates to Internet.

Some have stated that the Company executives should also appear on the televised Round Table “to show their face” amid this global crisis.

Honestly, the rates are excessively expensive for these times when families need to be aware of each other. And not only for family exchange, but also to enjoy Cuban musicians and popular singers who are presenting themselves to us so that we can have a pleasant time in the days of COVID-19.



